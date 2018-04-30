Northwestern to take on T.L. Hanna for District III 5A title

BASEBALL

Northwestern Headed to District Championship Round

Northwestern will play at T. L. Hanna on Wednesday afternoon for the District III 5A title. Northwestern must win twice to earn the championship

Northwestern (23-3) moved to the championship round with an 8-0 win over Hillcrest Saturday afternoon at Northwestern.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

They pounded out ten hits, scored three runs in the first and never looked back as they stayed alive in the playoffs.

Coby Boan led Northwestern with two hits and three RBI. Jordan Starkes and Joel Haney added a pair of hits each to the attack. Cam Reeves got one hit and drove in three runs.

Ethan Martinez pitched five innings and got the win.

They were forced into the Saturday elimination game because they lost 2-1 to T. L. Hanna on Friday night.

T. L. Hanna got only two hits, but made them count in getting the win. They scored runs in the fourth and sixth frames for a 2-0 lead. Northwestern got its only run in the sixth.

Reeves led Northwestern with two hits. Zack French drove in the only run for Northwestern.

Fort Mill Eliminated From Playoffs

Greenwood beat Fort Mill 4-0 in an elimination game in the District II 5A playoffs Saturday night at Fort Mill.

Greenwood, which got only seven hits, took a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the fourth and added two insurance runs in the seventh.

Walt Thomas pitched a complete game to get the win. He allowed only three hits.

Fort Mill had stayed alive in the playoffs on Friday night with a 7-2 win over Woodmont.

Fort Mill scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back in claiming the victory.

J. T. Marr led Fort Mill with two hits and two RBI. Connor Manco added a pair of hits, and Justin Kerosetz added one hit and knocked in three runs.

Isaac Bierne pitched a complete game and got the victory. He allowed only five hits, struck out three and did not allow a run until the seventh.

Fort Mill finished the season with a 20-7 overall record.



Rock Hill Eliminated from Playoffs

Easley nipped Rock Hill 1-0 in eight innings in an elimination game in the District IV 5A playoffs Saturday night at Easley.

Easley made the most of four hits in edging Rock Hill and knocking them out of the playoffs.

Caleb Brezeale drove in the winning run for Easley.

Jackson Timmons and Noah Chapman got one hit each for Rock Hill.

Luke Ryals pitched a complete game for Easley and got the win. He allowed only three hits

Rock Hill stayed alive and advanced to the Saturday round with a 6-0 win over Gaffney on Friday night in Gaffney.

Rock Hill scored four runs in the fourth inning to take a 5-0 lead and went on to claim the victory.

Noah Gammons led Rock Hill with a pair of hits and three RBI. R. J. Petit added two hits and drove in one run. Timmons got one hit and Jordan Thurmond knocked in one run to aid the winning cause.

Timmons pitched a complete game and got the win. He allowed only four hits and struck out seven.

Rock Hill finished the season with a 12-14 overall record.

Nation Ford Hosts District Championship

Nation Ford will take on Spartanburg in the District I 5A title game. The two teams meet in round one with Nation Ford winning 9-8. Nation Ford needs to win only once to win the championship.

York Advances to District Title Round

York defeated Midland Valley 7-2 in an elimination game in the District I 4A playoffs Saturday afternoon at York.

York broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the bottom of the third. They added one more in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Drew Carroll led York with three hits. Tanton Burns and Max Necklin added one hit and drove in a run each.

T. J. Davis pitched a complete game and got the win.

York was forced in to the Saturday game because they dropped a 7-1 decision to Wren Friday night at Wren.

York took a 1-0 lead in the first, but Wren rallied for four in the third to take a 5-1 advantage.

York is 14-9 as they head to the championship round. They will have to defeat Wren twice.

Indian Land 4, Crescent 0

Indian Land defeated Crescent 4-0 in the second round of the District IV 3A playoffs Friday afternoon in Indian Land.

Nolan Bolt pitched a complete game and picked up the win. He scattered five hits and struck out eight.

Bolt helped his own cause with a pair of hits and drove in one run. Chase Dougherty added one hit and knocked in a pair of runs, while Connor Ouimet added one hit and drove in one run.

Indian Land is 19-7 overall and will host Chapman in the District championship on Monday afternoon.

Indian Land needs to win only one game to earn the District title.

Chester Eliminated From Playoffs

Chester defeated Woodurff 6-5 Friday night in the second round of the District II 3A playoffs, but lost the game because a protest was upheld.

The loss ended the season for Chester with an overall record of 4-14.

Ware Shoals 4, Great Falls 2

Ware Shoals defeated Great Falls 4-2 in an elimination game in the District III A playoffs Saturday afternoon in Great Falls.

The loss ended the season for Great Falls, which finished with an overall record of 6-10.

Lewisville Will Host District Title Contest

Lewisville will host Williston-Elko in the championship round of the District II A playoffs at Richburg.

Lewisville beat Williston Elko 6-0 in the second round, and needs to win only once to claim the title.

SOFTBALL

Fort Mill 7, Gaffney 5

Fort Mill toppled Gaffney 7-5 in the second round of the District III 5A playoffs Saturday afternoon at Fort Mill.

Lauren Collie led Fort Mill with a two hits, including a home run, and four runs batted in. Emma Tisdale added one hit and drove in two runs to aid the wining cause.

Fort Mill is 23-4 overall on the year and will host the District championship game on Wednesday against the winner of the game between Wade Hampton and Easley. Fort Mill will need to win only once to win the title.

Clover 5, Woodmont 0

Clover pounded out 12 hits and defeated Woodmont 5-0 in the second round of the District I 5A playoffs Saturday afternoon at Clover.

Clover scored three runs in the fifth inning to take a 5-0 lead.

Gracie McSwain led Clover with three hits and two RBI. Dakota Peters added three hits to the attack, and Tiffany Domingue and Abby Welborn added one hit and one run batted in each to aid the winning cause.

McSwain pitched a complete game to get the win. She struck out five.

Clover is 6-19 overall and will travel to Mauldin in an elimination game. Mauldin edged Clover 9-8 in the first round of play.

Byrnes 8, Nation Ford 1

Byrnes defeated Nation Ford 8-1 in the second round of the District II 5A playoffs Saturday afternoon at Byrnes.

Nation Ford, which topped Laurens Friday night, will host T. L. Hanna in an elimination game.

Nation Ford is 14-8 overall on the year.

J. L. Mann 13, Northwestern 6

J. L. Mann defeated Northwestern 13-6 in the second round of the District IV 5A playoffs Friday night in Greenville.

Mann took an 8-3 lead after four innings, but Northwestern rallied for three in the fifth to cut it 8-6. Mann tacked on one run in the fifth and four more in the bottom of the sixth.

Victoria Helms led Northwestern with three hits and two RBI. Maggee Sexton added one hit and drove in two runs for Northwestern.

The loss ended the season for Northwestern with a record of 6-10.

York 4, Greer 2

York took a 4-1 lead after two innings and defeated Greer 4-2 in the second round of the District I 4A playoffs Friday at York.

Samantha Van Camp led York with a pair of hits. Carlee Shannon and Bre Moss added one hit and one RBI each to the winning effort.

Kaiden Quinn pitched a complete game and picked up the win. She scattered five hits and struck out eight.

York is 18-7 overall on the year. They will host the District championship on Wednesday. York needs to win only once to earn the title.

South Pointe 11, Pickens 3

South Pointe routed Pickens 11-3 in the second round of the District II 4A playoffs Saturday afternoon at South Pointe.

Isabella Dunn led South Pointe with three hits and three RBI. Christiana Scott and Kayt Houston added three hits and a pair of runs batted in each.

South Pointe is 11-5 overall on the year. They will travel to Airport in an elimination game.

Indian Land Moves to Championship Round





Indian Land won a pair of games over the weekend and advanced to the championship round in the District IV 3A playoffs.

Indian Land routed Berea 10-0 in the first round Friday afternoon in Indian Land and then edged Broome 4-3 on Saturday.

Indian Land broke the contest against Berea open early by scoring six runs in the fifth inning.

Peyton Darnell led Indian Land with three hits, including a home run. Alyssa Christopher and Adrianna Wilson added two hits each to the 12-hit Indian Land attack.

Mayla Flynn pitched a complete game and got the victory. She allowed only three hits and struck out five.

In the 4-3 win over Broome in the second round Chloe Williams led Indian Land with three hits. Flynn pitched another complete game and got the win.

Indian Land is 17-11 and will host the District championship round Wednesday, and will need to win only one game to claim the title.

Woodruff 3, Chester 0

Woodruff defeated Chester 3-0 in the second round of the District III 3A playoffs Saturday afternoon in Woodruff.

Chester will play at home against Walhalla in an elimination game.

Lewisville 19, Blackville-Hilda 0

Lewisville routed Blackville-Hilda 19-0 in the second round of the District II A playoffs Saturday afternoon in Richburg.

Lewisville collected a dozen hits and scored in every inning. Chloe Thomas led the attack with three hits and three RBI. Lauren Crocker added three hits, including a triple, and drove in one run, while Ashley Wood and Hanna McAllister added one hit each to the winning effort.

Thomas pitched a no-hitter and got the win. She struck out nine.

Lewisville is 17-4 overall on the year and will play at home on Wednesday afternoon for the District title. They need only one win to claim the championship.

Whitmire 12, Great Falls 1

Whitmire defeated Great Falls 12-1 in the opening round of the District III A playoffs. They will travel to Wagener-Salley for an elimination game.

BOYS' TENNIS

Nation Ford 7, Hillcrest 0

Nation Ford defeated Hillcrest 7-0 in the first round of 5A playoffs Friday afternoon at Nation Ford.

Nation Ford will host Byrnes on Tuesday in the second round of play.

Clover 4, Wade Hampton 3

Clover edged Wade Hampton 4-3 in the first round of the 5A playoffs Friday afternoon at Wade Hampton.

Clover will travel to T. L. Hanna on Tuesday in the second round of play.

Fort Mill and Rock Hill Eliminated

Fort Mill and Rock Hill were knocked out of the 5A playoffs on Friday.

Fort Mill lost to Greenwood, while Rock Hill was defeated by Riverside.

South Pointe and Lancaster Advance

South Pointe and Lancaster won first round matches on Friday and advanced to the second round of the 4A playoffs.

South Pointe knocked off Aiken, while Lancaster toppled Airport. Lancaster plays at home against Wren in the second round on Tuesday. South Pointe plays its second round match on Tuesday against the winner of the match between Daniel and Union County.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Area Teams Begin Playoffs

The first round of the playoffs gets underway on Monday for ten area teams.

In 5A Fort Mill will be at home to take on Riverside, and Clover is at home to test Hillcrest. Nation Ford goes on the road to play Wade Hampton, while Rock Hill travels to Mauldin.

In 4A York will host Aiken, South Pointe is at home to battle North Augusta, and Lancaster is on the road to go against Airport.

In 3A Indian Land is at home to take on Southside, while Chester travels to Carolina. In AA Lewisville goes to Buford for first round play.

BOYS' SOCCER

Area Teams Open Post Season Play

The first round of the playoffs begins on Tuesday for ten area teams.

In 5A Nation Ford will be at home to play Hillcrest, and Clover plays at home against Riverside. Northwestern goes on the road to tangle with Mauldin, and Rock Hill travels to Greenwood.

In 4A South Pointe is at home to test Aiken, and York hosts Airport. Lancaster travels to South Aiken.

In 3A Indian Land is at home to battle Carolina, while Chester takes to the road to go against Powdersville. In A Lewisville is at home to play Ridge Spring-Monetta.