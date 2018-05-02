Spring prep sports tournament season brings wins, painful losses

BASEBALL

Nation Ford 3, Spartanburg 0

Nation Ford made the most of seven hits and got a solid pitching performance from Bradley Bott and defeated Spartanburg 3-0 to win the District I 5A championshipMonday at Nation Ford.

Bott pitched a complete game and got the victory. He scattered seven hits and struck out three.

Nation Ford drew first blood with a run in the fifth. J. D. Schumacher's two out double plated the run. They added two more in the sixth on Tim Kelso's two-run double. Schumacher and Evan Lammers led Nation Ford with two hits each.

Nation Ford is 12-14 overall. They will travel to Dorman to begin the Upper State playoffs on Thursday.

Northwestern Eliminated from Playoffs

T. L. Hanna made the most of five hits and topped Northwestern 3-1 to win the District III 5A championship in Anderson Monday.

T. L. Hanna got all three of its runs in the fifth inning. Northwestern scored its only run in the seventh.

Coby Boan led Northwestern with one hit and one RBI. Dustin Noeller also got one hit for Northwestern, which managed only four hits in the game.

Northwestern forced the second game with a 4-2 win over Hillcrest in the first contest.

Zack French led Northwestern with two hits and two RBI. Jordan Starkes and Rob Hughes added two hits each, and Cam Reaves got one hit and drove in one run.

Hughes pitched a complete game and picked up the win. He scattered six hits and struck out 10.

Northwestern finished the season with an overall record of 24-4.

Wren 7, York 6

Wren edged York 7-6 to earn the District I 4A title at Wren Monday afternoon.

Wren, which outhit York 9-7 in the contest, got one run in the second to take a 2-1 lead and added four more in the third for a 6-1 advantage.

York rallied and scored three times in the fourth to trim the deficit to 6-4. They added one in the top of the sixth to make it 6-5, but Wren answered with one in the bottom of the frame for a 7-5 cushion.

York got its final run in the top of the seventh.

Max Necklen led York with two hits and three RBI. Ethan Mitchell added two hits and drove in one run.

York finished the season with an overall record of 14-10.

Indian Land 6, Chapman 5

Indian Land scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh and edged Chapman 6-5 to win the District IV 3A title Monday afternoon in Indian Land.

Indian Land, which managed only four hits in the game, scored a pair of runs in both the fourth and fifth to take a 4-1 lead, but Chapman rallied for four in the sixth to take a 5-4 advantage.

Chase Dougherty led Indian Land with one hit and two RBI, but James Mulvaney drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Indian Land is 20-7 overall. They will travel to Camden on Thursday to begin play in the Upper State playoffs.

Lewisville 11, Williston-Elko 0

Lewisville routed Williston-Elko 11-0 to win the District II A championship Monday afternoon in Richburg.

Lewisville scored in every inning in the one-sided contest. They got two in the first, four in the second, two in the third and three in the fourth.

Jack Jordan's two-run single was the big hit in the second inning. Lewisville used five singles to score three runs in the fourth.

Braxton Elms tossed a complete game and got the win. He struck out nine.

Lewisville is 19-4 overall. They will host Lamar on Thursday in the first round of the Upper State playoffs. It marks the ninth time in the last 10 season that Lewisville has made it to the Upper State playoffs.

SOFTBALL

Nation Ford 8, T. L. Hanna 5

Nation Ford defeated T. L. Hanna 8-5 in an elimination game in the District II 5A playoffs Monday at Nation Ford.

Nation Ford built a 3-0 lead after three innings, but T. L. Hanna cut it to 3-2 in the fourth. When Nation Ford erupted for three runs in the fifth, they had a 7-2 advantage, and they cruised from there to win and advance.

Nation Ford is 17-10 overall and faced Byrnes on Wednesday.

Mauldin 8, Clover 5

Mauldin pounded out 11 hits and toppled Clover 8-5 in an elimination game in the District I 5A playoffs Monday afternoon at Mauldin.

Mauldin scored three in the bottom of the first to take a 3-2 lead. When four innings were complete, they led 8-2.

Tiffany Domingue and Dakota Peters led Clover with two hits each. Domingue drove in one run, while Abby Welborn added one hit and one RBI for Clover.

Clover finished the season with an overall record of 6-20.

Airport 11, South Pointe 7

Airport got 15 hits and beat South Pointe 11-7 in an elimination game in the District II 4A playoffs Monday night at Airport.

Airport scored four runs in the bottom of the first to erase a 1-0 South Pointe lead. When three innings were complete Airport led 8-3.

Kayt Houston led South Pointe with four hits. Shelby Gipson and Maddie Doster added one hit and two RBI each.

South Pointe finished the season with an overall record of 10-6.

Chester 5, Walhalla 4

Chester nipped Walhalla 5-4 in an elimination game in the District III 3A playoffs Monday afternoon at Chester.

Chester took a 4-2 lead after one inning. They led 5-2 after five frames, before Walhalla tallied twice in the sixth to cut it to 5-4.

Chester is 8-8 overall and was to play Woodruff on Wednesday for the championship.

Wagener-Salley 29, Great Falls 4

Wagener-Salley routed Great Falls 29-4 in an elimination game in the District III A playoffs Monday at Wagener-Salley.

The loss ended the season for Great Falls.

BOYS' SOCCER

Nation Ford 2, Hillcrest 1

Nation Ford scored a pair of goals in the second half and got a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Hillcrest in the first round of the 5A playoffs Tuesday night at Nation Ford.

Jake Cubine erased the 1-0 Hillcrest halftime lead with a goal three minutes into the second half. Carter Richardson's goal later in the second half proved to be game winner.

Nation Ford is 16-4 overall. They will host Dorman in the second round of play on Thursday.

Clover 6, Riverside 0

Clover took a 2-0 lead at halftime and defeated Riverside 6-0 in the opening round of the 5A playoffs Tuesday night at Clover.

Zach Pierce scored both of Clover's goals in the first half as they cruised to the victory.

Clover is 15-6-1 overall and will travel to Spartanburg on Thursday for second round play.

Northwestern 1, Mauldin 0

Northwestern nipped Mauldin 1-0 in the first round of the 5A playoffs Tuesday night at Mauldin.

Northwestern is 12-5 overall and will travel to J. L. Mann on Thursday in the second round of action.

Greenwood 5, Rock Hill 2

Greenwood took a 2-0 lead at halftime and defeated Rock Hill 5-2 in the first round of the 5A playoffs Tuesday night in Greenwood.

Rock Hill cut it to 2-1 early in the second half, but Greenwood scored twice for a 4-1 advantage. Rock Hill made it 4-2 before Greenwood added a late goal.

Rock Hill finishes the season with an overall record of 12-11-1.

Aiken 1, South Pointe 0

Aiken scored the only goal of the game on a penalty kick in the second half and edged South Pointe 1-0 in the first round of 4A playoffs Tuesday night at South Pointe.

South Pointe ends its season with an overall record of 11-8-1.

Airport 1, York 0

Airport scored the only goal of the match in the first half and edged York 1-0 in the first round of the 4A playoffs Tuesday night at York.

York ends its season with an overall record of 12-9-1.

South Aiken 2, Lancaster 0 (OT)

South Aiken scored a pair of goals in the first overtime and defeated Lancaster 2-0 in the opening round of 4A playoffs Tuesday night at South Aiken.

Lancaster finishes its season with an overall record of 7-12.

Carolina 1, Indian Land 0

Carolina scored the only goal of the game in the first half and nipped Indian Land 1-0 in the first round of 3A playoffs Tuesday night at Indian Land.

Indian Land finished the season with an overall record of 15-5-1.

Powdersville 6, Chester 1

Powdersville took a 3-1 lead at intermission and topped Chester 6-1 in the opening round of the 3A playoffs Tuesday night at Powdersville.

Chester finished the season with an overall record of 10-9.

Lewisville 1, Ridge Spring-Monetta 0 (OT)

Lewisville edged Ridge Spring-Monetta 1-0 in overtime in the first round of the A playoffs Tuesday night in Richburg.

Lewisville is 4-10 overall. They will travel to Due West to play Dixie in the second round on Thursday.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Clover 9, Hillcrest 0

Clover routed Hillcrest 9-0 in the opening round of the 5A playoffs Monday night in Clover.

Clover is now 20-1 overall. They hosted Boiling Springs in the second round Wednesday night.

Riverside 2, Fort Mill 1

Riverside nipped Fort Mill 2-1 in the opening round of the 5A playoffs Monday at Fort Mill.

Fort Mill ends its season with an overall record of 12-4-2.

Nation Ford 1, Wade Hampton 0

Nation Ford outscored Wade Hampton 4-2 in penalty kicks and got a 1-0 win in the first round of the 5A playoffs Monday at Wade Hampton.

Nation Ford is 10-9-1 overall on the year. They play at J. L. Mann in the second round on Wednesday.

Mauldin 7, Rock Hill 1

Mauldin took a 2-0 lead at halftime and defeated Rock Hill 7-1 in the first round of the 5A playoffs Monday night at Mauldin.

Rock Hill finished the season with an overall record of 5-12-1.

York 4, Aiken 0

York scored two goals in each half and defeated Aiken 4-0 in the opening round of the 4A playoffs Monday at York.

Kinley McManis, Jade Consalvi, Mercedes Beasley, and Aubrey Mowery scored the goals for York.

York is 16-5 overall and Hosted Daniel in the second round on Wednesday.

North Augusta 6, South Pointe 0

North Augusta built a 2-0 lead at halftime and defeated South Pointe 6-0 in the first round of the 4A playoffs Monday at South Pointe.

South Pointe finished the season with an overall record of 9-9.

Airport 8, Lancaster 0

Airport defeated Lancaster 8-0 in the first round of the 4A playoffs Monday night at Airport.

Lancaster finished the season with an overall record of 7-12.

Indian Land 14, Southside 0

Third-ranked Indian Land scored seven goals in each half and routed Southside 14-0 in the opening round of the 3A playoffs Monday at Indian Land.

Kelsey Long and Summer Bishop led Indian Land with three goals each. Emily Gerdes and Carleigh Werner added two goals each to the attack. Kelsey Long, Samantha Ammann, Shelby Ryberg, and Leah Lockman scored one goal each.

Emma Thompson and Ryberg shared time in the goal and combined for the shutout.

Indian Land is 16-3-1 overall and hosted Crescent on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the second round.

Carolina 5, Chester 0

Carolina built a 3-0 lead at intermission and toppled Chester 5-0 in the first round of the 3A playoffs Monday at Carolina.

Chester finished the season with an overall record of 5-13.

Buford 3, Lewisville 0

Buford defeated Lewisville 3-0 in the first round of the 2A playoffs Monday night at Buford.

Lewisville ends the season with an overall record of 6-6.

BOYS' TENNIS

Byrnes 4, Nation Ford 3

Byrnes edged Nation Ford 4-3 in the second round of the 5A playoffs Tuesday afternoon at Nation Ford.

The loss ended the season for Nation Ford.

BOYS' GOLF

Rock Hill Wins Region 4-5A Tournament

Rock Hill won the Region 4-5A Tournament Monday at Fort Mill Golf Club.

Rock Hill carded a team score of 306 to lead the four teams that qualified for the Upper State Tournament next week.

Fort Mill, Nation Ford, and Clover also qualified for next week's tournament. Fort Mill shot a team score of 315, while Nation Ford had a 327. Clover shot 332.

Rock Hill's Nick Mayfield carded a 73 to earn medalist honors and is a member of the All-Region team. He was joined by teammates Zach Reuland and Jackson Berry. Fort Mill placed Cam Cappuzzo, Mike Wheeler, and Griffin Tarver on the team. Nolan Will of Nation Ford and Andrew White of Clover also made the All-Region team.

Clover's Brody Green had the shot of the tournament with a hole-in-one on the tenth hole. He used a nine-iron to ace the 162-yard par three.