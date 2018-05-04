Fort Mill, Lancaster, Indian Land, Lewisville nab softball titles; track athletes advance

BASEBALL

Dorman 3, Nation Ford 2

Dorman nipped Nation Ford 3-2 in the first round of the 5A Upper State playoffs Thursday night at Dorman.

Nation Ford took a 1-0 lead in the first when Tyler Causey drove in Bradley Bott. Dylan Rogers' double was the key hit in the bottom of the inning as Dorman took a 2-1 lead.

Tanner McCallister's solo home run in the third frame gave Dorman a 3-1 advantage, but Andrew Pappalardo drove in Bott in the fifth and Dorman's lead was cut to 3-2.

Pappalardo led Nation Ford with two hits.

McAlister pitched a complete game, striking out 15, and picked up the victory. Derek Sivec pitched six strong innings for Nation Ford and took the loss.

Nation Ford is 12-15 overall on the year and will play at home on Saturday against Riverside in an elimination game.

Indian Land 4, Camden 1

Indian Land defeated Camden 4-1 in the first round of 3A Upper State playoffs Thursday night at Camden.

Indian Land took a 1-0 lead in the first, but Camden tied it in the second. Indian Land went in front 2-1 in the third, and added insurance runs in the fifth and sixth to get the victory.

Nolan Bolt led Indian Land with a pair of hits and two RBI. Daniel Gueldner added two hits and drove in one run. Connor Ouimet added two hits to the winning effort.

Bolt pitched a complete game and picked up the win. He allowed only four hits and struck out 10.

Indian Land is 21-7 on the year. They will play at Seneca on Saturday.

Lamar 3, Lewisville 2 (11)

Lamar scored in the top of the eleventh inning and edged Lewisville 3-2 in the first round of the A Upper State playoffs Thursday night in Richburg.

Lamar got the winning tally on an error, a sacrifice bunt, a walk, a wild pitch, and a sacrifice fly.

Lamar took a 1-0 lead in the third and stretched it to 2-0 in the fifth.

Lewisville countered with a run in the sixth to cut it to 2-1, and then tied the contest in the bottom of the seventh. Luke Harris delivered a run-scoring double with two out in the seventh to tie the game.

Lewisville is 19-5 on the year. They will host Ridge Spring-Monetta on Saturday in an elimination game.

SOFTBALL

Fort Mill 2, Gaffney 1

Fort Mill scored runs in the first and sixth innings and edged Gaffney 2-1 to win the District III 5A championship Wednesday afternoon at Fort Mill.

Lauren Collie gave Fort Mill a 1-0 lead in the first with a run-scoring single. Payton Lemire produced the winning run with a solo home run with two out in the sixth.

Bella Roy pitched a complete game and got the victory.

Fort Mill is 24-4 on the year. They will begin the Upper State playoffs on Saturday with a home game against J. L. Mann.

Byrnes 7, Nation Ford 1

Byrnes defeated Nation Ford 7-1 to win the District III 5A title Wednesday afternoon at Byrnes.

Nation Ford closes its season with an overall record of 17-11.

Lancaster 2, Travelers Rest 1

Lancaster edged Travelers Rest 2-1 to win the District III 4A title Wednesday afternoon at Lancaster.

Lancaster is 18-3 overall on the year. They will open play in the Upper State playoffs Saturday at Union County.

Belton-Honea Path Sweeps York

Belton-Honea Path defeated York twice to win the District I 4A championship at York Wednesday.

Belton-Honea Path won the first game 1-0 to force the second contest, which they won 7-0.

York finished the season with a record of 18-9.



Indian Land Wins District Title

Indian Land defeated Broome 8-3 to win the District IV 3A championship Wednesday night at Indian Land.

Broome forced the second game, which decided the championship, by winning the first game 9-7.

Indian Land is 17-11 overall and will play at Woodruff on Saturday in the first round of the Upper State playoffs.

Woodruff 10, Chester 0

Woodruff broke open a close game with four runs in the fourth inning and defeated Chester 10-0 to win the District III 3A championship Wednesday afternoon at Woodruff.

Woodruff's four run rally made it 5-0. They added two more in the fifth and closed out the contest with three in the sixth.

Chester finished the season with an overall record of 11-8.

Lewisville 15, Blackville-Hilda 0

Lewisville routed Blackville-Hilda 15-0 to win the District II A title Wednesday afternoon in Richburg.

The one-sided contest required just less than an hour and was over in two and one-half innings.

Lewisville pounded out 15 hits in the game. They got two runs in the first and exploded for 13 in the second.

Chloe Thomas led Lewisville with three hits, including and triple and a double, and four RBI. Amber Bass added three hits, including a double, and drove in one run. Lauren Crocker and Alexis Odom had a pair of hits and knocked in two runs each.

Thomas pitched a no-hitter to get the victory and improved to 17-4 on the year. She struck out seven in three innings.

Lewisville is 22-4 on the year. They will open the Upper State playoffs on Saturday with a home contest against McBee.

BOYS' SOCCER

Nation Ford 3, Dorman 1

Nation Ford took a 1-0 lead at halftime and defeated Dorman 3-1 in the second round of the 5A playoffs Thursday night at Nation Ford.

Nation Ford is 18-4 on the year and will play at Greenwood on Saturday in the third round.

Clover 3, Spartanburg 0

Clover broke a scoreless tie at halftime and defeated Spartanburg 3-0 in the second round of the 5A playoffs Thursday night at Spartanburg.

Jose Ariza got Clover started with a goal early in the second half, and they added two more to seal the victory.

Clover is now 17-6-1 overall and will play at J. L. Mann on Saturday in the Upper State Finals.

J. L. Mann 2, Northwestern 0

J. L. Mann scored a pair of goals in the second half and defeated Northwestern 2-0 in the second round of the 5A playoffs Thursday night at J. L. Mann.

Northwestern finishes its season with an overall record of 12-6.

Dixie 5, Lewisville 1

Dixie scored five goals in the second half and got a come-from-behind 5-1 win over Lewisville in the second round of the A playoffs Thursday night at Dixie.

Lewisville finishes the season with an overall record of 4-11.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Clover 6, Boiling Springs 0

Clover scored six goals in the second half and defeated Boiling Springs 6-0 in the second round of the 5A playoffs Wednesday night at Clover.

Clover is 21-1 overall on the year.

J. L. Mann 7, Nation Ford 1

J. L. Mann established a 3-1 lead at halftime and toppled Nation Ford 7-1 in the second round of 5A playoffs Wednesday night at J. L. Mann

Nation Ford ends its season with an overall record of 10-10-1.

York 1, Daniel 0

York nipped Daniel 1-0 in the second round of the 4A playoffs Wednesday night at York.

Jade Consalvi got the only goal of the game.

York is 17-5 overall.

Indian Land 8, Crescent 0

Third-ranked Indian Land took a 2-0 lead at halftime and defeated Crescent 8-0 in the second round of the 3A playoffs Wednesday night at Indian Land.

Kelsey Long and Shelby Ryberg led Indian Land with three goals each. Summer Bishop added two goals to the winning effort.

Emily Gerdes and Carleigh Werner had one assist each.

Emma Thompson was in the goal and got the shutout.

Indian Land is 17-3-1 on the year.

BOYS' TENNIS

Lancaster 4, Wren 2

Lancaster defeated Wren 4-2 in the second round of the 4A playoffs Tuesday afternoon at Lancaster.

They will travel to South Aiken for a third round match.

Clover and South Pointe Eliminated

Clover and South Pointe were defeated in the second round of the playoffs on Tuesday afternoon and were eliminated from post season play.

Clover lost to T. L. Hanna in the 5A playoffs, while South Pointe lost to Daniel in 4A action.

TRACK

Region 3-4A Meet Qualifies Many for Next Round

Numerous athletes qualified for the Upper State Meet at the Region 3-4A Meet at York earlier this week.

In the team competition South Pointe was fourth in the girls' division, with York fifth, and Lancaster sixth. York was second in the boys' division, while South Pointe was fourth and Lancaster came in fifth.

Girls Individual Results (Top 4)

100M - 3. Tierra Belk (Lancaster) 12.73; 400M - 4. Casey Douglas (South Pointe) 1:02.03; 800M - 1. Lauren Childers (York) 2:28.66; 1600M - 2. Lauren Childers (York) 6:06.27, 4. Itzel Castro (York) 6:22.74; 3200M - 4. Ashley King (South Pointe) 14:10.32; 100M Hurdles - 3. Jasmine Hicks (South Pointe) 17.22, 4. Joi Brown (Lancaster) 18.04; 4x100 Relay - 3. Lancaster (Gauquanie Simmons, Tiera Belk, Rekia Polk, Ashanti Talford) 49.72; 4x400 Relay - 3. South Pointe (Casey Douglas, Jaliyah Gaiton, Zy'curria White, Shiyauni Stevens); 4x800 Relay - 1. York (Lauren Childers, Anna Childers, Victoria Burgess, Itzel Castro) 11:09.80; High Jump - 4. Abby Lujan (South Pointe) 4-05; Pole Vault - 1. Abby Lujan (South Pointe) 8-00, Victoria Burgess (York) 6-06; Long Jump - 1. Terrianne Gaiton (South Pointe) 16-03; Shot Put - 2. Indongesit Ekanem (South Pointe) 32-11, 4. Jonna Roberson (South Pointe) 32-08; Discus - 1. Adisan Funke (South Pointe) 119-05, 4. Indongesit Ekanem (South Pointe) 108-02.50.

Boys Individual Results (Top 4)

100M - 4. Steven Gilmore (South Pointe) 11.03; 400M - 2. Frederick Thompson (Lancaster) 49.46; 800M - 2. Parker Mumaw (York) 2:06.97; 1600M - 2. Mica Gilpatrick (York) 4:57.33, 4. Brannon Burns (York) 5:01.19; 3200M - 1. Timothy White (South Pointe) 10:37.69, 2. Mica Gilpatrick (York) 10:47.46, 4. Brannon Burns (York) 11:08.06;110M Hurdles - 2. Tyrek Salley (Lancaster) 15.64, 3. Antonio Mann (South Pointe) 16.09, 4.Melvin Hall (South Pointe) 16:12; 400M Hurdles - 1. James McKinney (South Pointe) 57.24; 4x100 Relay - 3. Lancaster (Janard Clark, Jaelen Harfield, Nehemiah Bailey, Frederick Thompson) 43.31, 4. York (Kameron Love, Taj Reid-Stanley, Omari Mitchell, Stephen Oglesby) 43.44; 4x400 Relay - 2. Lancaster (Jaelen Harfield, Dontavious Blair, Kendrick Thompson, Frederick Thompson) 3:31.72, 3. York (Omari Mitchell, Zion Walker, Ahmad Hinton, Joseph Milton) 3:33.24; 4x800 Relay - 3. York (Brannon Burns, Cade Brandon, Parker Mumaw, Mica Gilpatrick) 9:07.33, 4. South Pointe (Antonio Mann, James McKinney, Sebeion Williams, Timothy White) 9:37.88; High Jump - 3. Devontae Murphy (South Pointe) 5-10; Pole Vault - 3. Jalen Curry (South Pointe) 9-06, 4. Toleek Stratford (York) 9-00; Long Jump - 1. Nate Poole (York) 23-03, 3. Steven Gilmore (South Pointe) 21-10; Triple Jump - 3. Nate Poole (York) 43-05; Shot Put - 1. Jalen Pickett-Hicks (South Pointe) 53-07.50, 2. Shamari Williams (York) 43-11-50, 3. Rogdricus Neely (South Pointe) 43-08.50; Discus - Shamari Williams (York) 146-02, 3. Chance Lopez-Coleman (South Pointe) 130-02, 4. Kevius Barnes (Lancaster) 127-04.