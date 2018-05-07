HS roundup: which teams are left in state playoffs and who is headed to track states?

BASEBALL

Nation Ford 3, Riverside 2

Nation Ford edged Riverside 3-2 in an elimination game in the Upper State 5A playoffs Saturday afternoon at Nation Ford.

Riverside scored runs in the first and third to take a 2-0 lead. Nation Ford tied it with two runs in the bottom of the third. The first run scored on a balk, and Bradley Bott drove in the second one.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Nation Ford scored the winning run in the bottom of the fifth when J. D. Schumacher delivered a two-out run-scoring single. Tyler Causey led Nation Ford with two hits.

Bott pitched a complete game and picked up the win. He scattered six hits and struck out six. Nation Ford is 13-15 overall on the year. They will play T. L. Hanna at home on Monday at 6 p.m. in a second straight elimination game.

5A baseball state playoff bracket

Seneca 13, Indian Land 6

Seneca got 11 hits and took advantage of five errors and defeated Indian Land 13-6 in the Upper State 3A playoffs Saturday afternoon at Seneca.

Seneca scored five runs in the first, and after the teams traded two run rallies in the fourth, they led 7-2. Seneca added another run in the fifth for an 8-2 lead, but Indian Land rallied to score four runs in the sixth and trim the deficit to 8-6. Seneca answered with five in the bottom of the frame to put the contest away.

Jay Hildreth led Indian Land with three hits. Daniel Gueldner added one hit and drove in a pair of runs.

Indian Land is 21-8 overall on the year. They will play at home on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in an elimination game against Pendleton.

3A baseball state playoff bracket

Lewisville 5, Ridge Spring-Monetta 3

Lewisville stayed alive in the Upper State 1A playoffs Saturday afternoon with a 5-3 win over Ridge Spring-Monetta in Richburg.

The Lions made the most of six hits in the game. They set the tone for the afternoon with a four-run rally in the first inning. Russell Nolan's three-run home run capped the outburst.

Lewisville stopped a run-scoring threat in the top of the second. With two outs and one runner on, Zack Santner tracked down a long fly ball at the fence for the third out.

Zach Weir, who had two hits on the afternoon, singled in a run in the bottom of the fourth to up the count to 5-0. Ridge Spring-Monetta scored a run in the fifth on a pair of singles and a passed ball to cut the deficit to 5-1.

Ridge Spring-Monetta put its final two runs on the board in the seventh.

Luke Harris pitched into the seventh, striking out five, and got the win. He was taken out because of the pitch count limit. He left with a 5-3 lead, two outs and one runner on base. Jack Jordan came on and got the final out to record a save. Lewisville is 20-5 overall on the year. They will travel to Lamar on Monday for another elimination game.

1A baseball state playoff bracket

SHARE COPY LINK The Lewisville Lions defeated the Williston-Elko Blue Devils 11-0 in the district II baseball championships in Richburg, S.C. on Monday, April 30, 2018. The Lions will play Lamar at home Thursday in the upper state playoffs. Tracy Kimballtkimball@heraldonline.com

SOFTBALL

Fort Mill 4, J. L. Mann 2

Fort Mill scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and defeated J. L. Mann 4-2 in the first round of the Upper State 5A playoffs Friday night at Fort Mill.

The Yellow Jackets drew first blood when Lauren Collie drove in two runs in the first inning, but J. L. Mann got runs in the fourth and fifth to tie the count.

Payton Lemire's solo home run to center field in the bottom of the sixth gave Fort Mill a 3-2 lead, and they added another run before the inning was over.

Collie led Fort Mill with a pair of hits. Bella Roy pitched a complete game and got the win. She struck out 12. Fort Mill is 25-4 overall on the year. They will play at home in the second round on Monday against Byrnes.

5A softball state playoff bracket

SHARE COPY LINK A pitchers dual between Fort Mill and Gaffney Wednesday, May, 2, 2018, in the South Carolina high school District III softball championships suddenly turned into a small slugfest. One pitch made the difference. Jeff Sochko

Union County 5, Lancaster 0

Union County defeated Lancaster 5-0 in the first round of the Upper State 4A playoffs Friday night at Union County.

Bailey Betenbaugh pitched a complete game for Union County and got the win. She allowed only two hits and struck out 11.

Union County scored two in the third inning and added three more in the fourth. Lancaster is 18-4 overall. They will play at home on Monday in an elimination game against Belton-Honea Path.

4A softball state playoff bracket

Woodruff 12, Indian Land 3

Woodruff pounded out 15 hits and defeated Indian Land 12-3 in the opening round of the Upper State 3A playoffs Friday at Woodruff.

The Wolverines scored three in the first inning and broke the contest open with seven more runs in the second inning. Indian Land is 17-12 overall. They will play at Crescent on Monday in an elimination game.

3A softball state playoff bracket

Lewisville 4, McBee 1

Lewisville toppled Lamar 4-1 in the first round of the Upper State 1A playoffs Saturday at Richburg.

The Lions led 1-0 after three innings, but McBee tied the count with a run in the fourth. Lewisville took a 3-1 lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame and tacked on an insurance run down the stretch to seal the win.

Chloe Thomas pitched a one-hitter and picked up the victory to improve to 18-4. Lewisville is 23-4 overall on the year. They will travel to Ware Shoals on Monday for a winner's bracket matchup.

1A softball state playoff bracket

BOYS' SOCCER

Nation Ford 1, Greenwood 0

Nation Ford edged Greenwood 1-0 in the third round of the 5A playoffs Saturday night in Greenwood.

The Falcons are 18-4 on the year. They will host Clover at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday for the Upper State title.

Clover 3, J. L. Mann 0

Clover defeated J. L. Mann 3-0 in the third round of the 5A playoffs Saturday night at J. L. Mann. Clover is 18-6-1 and faces Nation Ford Tuesday with the winner heading to the 5A state championship game.

5A boys' soccer state playoff bracket

GIRLS' SOCCER

Clover 1, Mauldin 0 (2OT)

Clover edged Mauldin 1-0 in double overtime in the third round of the 5A playoffs Friday night at Clover.

Morgan Farrar provided the game winner for Clover. Clover is 22-1 on the year. They will host J. L. Mann for the Upper State title Monday night at 7 p.m.

5A girls' soccer state playoff bracket

Indian Land 4, Pendleton 0

Third-ranked Indian Land, the defending 3A state champs, scored two goals in each half and defeated Pendleton 4-0 in the third round of the 3A playoffs Friday night at Indian Land.

Kelsey Long, Emily Gerdes, Brianna Bishop, and Summer Bishop scored the goals for Indian Land, which out shot Pendleton 33-0 for the match. Summer Bishop had the lone assist for Indian Land.

Emma Thompson was in the goal for Indian Land and recorded the shutout. Indian Land is 18-3-1 overall. They will play at Woodruff on Monday night at 7 p.m. for the Upper State title.

3A girls' soccer state playoff bracket

South Aiken 3, York 0

South Aiken defeated York 3-0 in the third round of the 4A playoffs Friday night at South Aiken.

York ends its season with an overall record of 17-6.

SHARE COPY LINK Marco Ward is a freshman on the Clover High varsity tennis team. He may barely be into his teens, but Ward is dreaming big about college and beyond. Over spring break he even got to play with one of the sport's greats – John McEnroe. Mac Banks

TRACK

5A qualifiers for state championship track and field meet

Girls' events

100M - 1. Haley Bishop (Nation Ford) 11.83, 4. Arianna Richardson (Clover) 11.86, 5. Angelnique Bryant (Nation Ford) 11.87, 6. Imani Rivas (Clover) 12.03; 200M - 2. Arianna Richardson (Clover) 24.30, 4. Imani Rivas (Clover) 24.69; 5. Haley Bishop (Nation Ford) 24.75; 400M - 2. Tierra Frasier (Rock Hill) 57.54, 4. Jada Jones (Rock Hill) 57.58; 800M - 2. Ansley Archuletta (Nation Ford) 2:21.82; 1600M - 3. Katie Pou (Nation Ford) 5:21.95; 3200M - 4. Katie Pou (Nation Ford) 11:49.34; 100M Hurdles - 2. Zierra Greene (Rock Hill) 14.71, 5. Ivanna McLamb (Northwestern) 15.11, 6. Amber Ferguson (Northwestern) 15.24, 400M Hurdles - 2. Anna Brewer (Fort Mill) 1:03.56, 6. Zierra Greene (Rock Hill) 1:05.50, 7. Taliah Ferguson (Northwestern) 1:06.11; 4x100 Relay - 1. Nation Ford 46.48; 4x400 Relay - 2. Clover 4:01.53, 4. Rock Hill 4:04.79, 4x800 Relay - 4. Rock Hill 9:56.95, 5. Nation Ford 9:57.84, 6. Fort Mill 10:01.56; High Jump - 1. Victoria Wilform (Northwestern) 5-02, 2. Ivanna McLamb (Northwestern) 5-02: Long Jump - 2. Jasmine Hope (Nation Ford) 18-00.50, 5. Angelnique Bryant (Nation Ford) 17-07.00; Triple Jump - 5. Skylar Holmes (Nation Ford) 36-05.00; Pole Vault - 1. Sommer Isley (Nation Ford) 12-00, 2. Jessica Brewer (Fort Mill) 12-00, 3. Pressley Perry (Rock Hill) 11-00, 6. Ansley Archulettta (Nation Ford) 10-00; Discus - 6. Andrea Barnes (Fort Mill) 113-05.

Boys' Events

1600M - 3. Isiah Barnes (Rock Hill) 4:26.00; 110M Hurdles - 6. Tay'Anthony Pittman (Northwestern) 15.06; 400M Hurdles - 4. Tay'Anthony Pittman (Northwestern) 56.31, 6. Chris Wallace (Northwestern) 56.93; 4x100 Relay - Northwestern 42.44; 4x800 Relay - 4. Rock Hill 8:09.45, 7. Fort Mill 8:16.40; High Jump - 4. Jawan Strong (Northwestern) 6-06; Long Jump - 2. Fentrell Cypress (Northwestern) 22-07.75; Pole Vault - 5. Ethan Vess (Rock Hill) 14-00.00; Discus - 6. Chance Miller (Northwestern) 153-02; Shot Put - 3. Chance Miller (Northwestern) 54-02.00.

4A qualifiers for state championship track and field meet

Girls' events





100M - 8. Tierra Belk (Lancaster) 12.45; 400M - 6. Casey Douglas (South Pointe) 59.38; 800M - 4. Lauren Childers (York) 2:24.23; 4x100 Relay - 6. South Pointe 49.29, 7. Lancaster 49.47; 4x400 Relay - 6. South Pointe 4:12.15; 4x800 Relay - 8. York 10:39.38; Discus - 3. Adisan Funke (South Pointe) 117-04.50; Shot Put - 8. Indongesit Ekanem (South Pointe) 33-06.25.

Boys' events

400M - 3. Frederick Thompson (Lancaster) 49.75; 110M Hurdles - 7. Melvin Hall (South Pointe) 15.79; 400M Hurdles - 7. James McKinney (South Pointe) 58.12; 4x400 Relay - 5. Lancaster 3:29.42; Long Jump - 3. Nate Poole (York) 22-04, 5. Steven Gilmore (South Pointe) 22-01.50; Triple Jump - 5. Nate Poole (York) 43-08.50; Discus - 6. Shamari Williams (York) 130-07.00; Shot Put - 2. Jalen Pickett-Hicks (South Pointe) 49-08.00.

3A qualifiers for state championship track and field meet

Girls' Events

200M - 3. Leah Henry (Indian Land) 26.21, 8. Empress Fitzgerald (Indian Land) 26.71; 400M - 2. Leah Henry (Indian Land) 1:00, 5. Artiana Andrews (Indian Land) 1:02.76; 800M - 8. Ella Noll (Indian Land) 2:39.40; 1600M - Kaitlyn Rodman (Indian Land) 5:25.25; 3200M - 8. Kaitlyn Rodman (Indian Land) 13:16.40; 100M Hurdles - 3. Blakely Hardin (Indian Land) 17.35; 4x100 Relay - 4. Indian Land 51.00; 4x400 Relay - 3. Indian Land 4:20.70; 4x800 Relay - 6. Indian Land 11:03.14; Long Jump - 2. Empress Fitzgerald (Indian Land) 16-05.50.

Boys' Events

100M - 1. Marlin Davis (Indian Land) 10.70; 200M - 1. Marlin Davis (Indian Land) 21.74; 400M - 2. Marlin Davis (Indian Land) 49.02, 4. Coby Hall (Indian Land) 50.85, 7. Devonte Harris (Indian Land) 52.15; 800M - Emmanual Wright (Chester) 2:05.55; 110M Hurdles - 5. Grant Witherspoon (Indian Land) 16.19; 400M Hurdles - 2. Grant Witherspoon (Indian Land) 1:00.69, 4. Daquavious Hardin (Chester) 1:01.91; 4x400 Relay - 1. Indian Land 3:28.47; High Jump - 1. T. J. Hollis (Chester) 6-02, 3. Daquavious Hardin (Chester) 6-00.00; Triple Jump - 4. T. J. Hollis (Chester) 43-00.00.

1A qualifiers for state championship track and field meet

Girls' Events





100M - 1. Adrieanna McMullen (Great Falls) 13.42, 4. Jada Fossett (Lewisville) 13.56; 200M - 1. Adrieanna McMullen (Great Galls) 28.28, 2. Tamyia Cloud (Great Falls) 28.30; 400M - 1. Jada Fossett (Lewisville) 1:02.91, 6. Lauren King (Lewisville) 1:15.93; 800M - 1. Megan Flynn (Lewisville) 2:30.02; 3. Ashley Flynn (Lewisville) 3:00.21; 1600M - 1. Megan Flynn (Lewisville) 6:11.17, 2. Ashley Flynn (Lewisville) 6:33.06; 3200M - 1. Megan Flynn (Lewisville) 13:46.99, 2. Ashley Flynn (Lewisville) 15:23.72; 400M Hurdles - 4. Ta'Niyah Woods (Great Falls) 1:20.05; 4x100 Relay - 1. Great Falls 52.72; 4x400 Relay - 1. Lewisville 4:34.57, 6. Great Falls 5:11.78; 4x800 Relay - 3. Lewisville 12.54.50, 5. Great Falls 13:35.23; High Jump - 3. Tamyia Cloud (Great Falls) 4-08.00, 5. Jayla Wade (Lewisville) 4-06.00; Long Jump -4. Alaysia Gaston (Lewisville) 16-06.50; Triple Jump -2. Alaysia Gaston (Lewisville) 33-00.00, 3. Jayla Wade (Lewisville) 32-01.00; Discus - 2. Taylor Strong (Lewisville) 82-06.900, 5. Anaya Canty (Great Falls) 73-08.00; Shot Put - 3. Anaya Canty (Great Falls) 34-11.00, 8. Don'Nashia Caldwell (Great Falls) 28-09.

Boys' Events

100M - 4. Kamari Davis (Lewisville) 11.75; 200M - 6. Kamari Davis (Lewisville) 24.02; 400M -3. Trevon Sherred (Lewisville) 53.55; 800M - 5. Eric King (Lewisville) 2:13; 3200M - 5. Landon Digh (Great Falls) 11:28.65; 4x100 Relay - 4. Lewisville 45.62; 4x400 Relay - 3. Lewisville 3:50.05; 4x800M Relay - 3. Lewisville 10:14.00; High Jump - 1. Jashawn Jason (Lewisville) 5-10.00; Long Jump - 4. Jashawn Jason (Lewisville) 20-06.00 , 6. Trevon Sherred (Lewisville) 19-09.00; Triple Jump - 3. Jashawn Jason (Lewisville) 39-05.00; Discus - 2. Jaylen McFadden (Lewisville) 116-00.00; Shot Put - 7. Jaylen McFadden (Lewisville) 39-09.50.

BOYS' TENNIS

South Aiken 6, Lancaster 0

South Aiken toppled Lancaster 6-0 in the third round of the 3A playoffs Thursday afternoon in Aiken. The loss ends the season for Lancaster.