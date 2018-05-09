HS roundup: baseball/soccer all-stars announced, Indian Land teams stay alive

BASEBALL

Indian Land 3, Pendleton 2

Indian Land made the most of six hits and edged Pendleton 3-2 to stay alive in the Upper State 3A playoffs Monday afternoon at Indian Land. The Warriors are 22-8 on the year. They will travel to Seneca on Wednesday for the Upper State championship. Joey Robinson's team must win twice to earn the Upper State title.

Pendleton took a 2-0 lead after one inning, but Indian tied the count with a pair of runs in the second inning. The Warriors scored what proved to be the winning run in the fourth. Lawson Ott led Indian Land with one hit and a pair of RBI. Trey Boyd added one hit and drove in a run. Kyle Raynor started and pitched into the fourth. Boyd finished the contest and picked up the win. Both had a pair of strike outs.

T. L. Hanna 2, Nation Ford 1

T. L. Hanna scored a pair of runs in the sixth inning and edged Nation Ford 2-1 in the Upper State 5A playoffs Monday night at Nation Ford. T. L. Hanna managed only four hits in the contest, but they made them count to take the win and eliminate Nation Ford from the playoffs.

Nation Ford took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Hayden Mobbs' perfectly executed squeeze bunt scored Tim Kelso. It stayed that way until T. L. Hanna rallied in the sixth to take the lead. Daniel Hart pitched a complete game for T. L. Hanna and got the victory. He scattered five hits and struck out five. Andrew Pappalardo led Nation Ford with a pair of hits. Nation Ford finished the season with an overall record of 13-16.

Lamar 9, Lewisville 6

Lamar rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth and defeated Lewisville 9-6 in the Upper State 1A playoffs Monday afternoon at Lamar, ending the Lions' season.

Lewisville took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning on run-scoring singles by Nic Rachels and Quentin Sanders. Lamar used a walk and three singles to tie it in the bottom of the frame. Zach Weir opened the third with a single, moved up on a sacrifice and scored on a single by Russell Nolan.

That gave Lewisville a 3-2 lead, but Lamar tied it with a run in the bottom of the inning. Lewisville rallied for three runs in the fourth for a 6-3 advantage, but Lamar countered with runs in the fourth and fifth to cut the deficit to 6-5. Nolan and Rachels led Lewisville with two hits each. Lewisville, the defending 1A state champ, finishes the season with a record of 20-6.

Locals named to Select, North-South baseball all-star games

Northwestern's Jordan Starkes and Cameron Reeves and Rock Hill's R.J. Petit will represent their schools in the North-South all-star baseball game, while two more Trojans, pitchers Wesley Sweatt and Rob Hughes, will play in the South Carolina Select All-Star game.

SOFTBALL

Byrnes 2, Fort Mill 1

Byrnes nipped Fort Mill 2-1 in the second round of the Upper State 5A playoffs at Fort Mill Monday afternoon. Fort Mill took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but Byrnes tied it in the fourth, and then scored in the top of the seventh to win the game. Fort Mill is 25-5 on the year. The Yellow Jackets play at home Wednesday in an elimination game against Boiling Springs.

Lancaster 7, Belton-Honea Path 1

Lancaster defeated Belton-Honea Path 7-1 in an elimination game in the Upper State 4A playoffs Monday afternoon at Lancaster. Lancaster is 19-4 on the year. They will travel to North Augusta on Wednesday for another elimination game.

Crescent 9, Indian Land 8

Crescent edged Indian Land 9-8 in an elimination game in the Upper State 3A playoffs Monday afternoon at Indian Land. Indian Land finished the season with an overall record of 17-13.

Lewisville 19, Ware Shoals 1

Lewisville exploded for 17 hits and routed Ware Shoals 19-1 in the Upper State A playoffs Monday afternoon at Ware Shoals. Lewisville scored three in the second, added 10 more in the third and ended the game with six in the fourth.

Lewisville is 22-4 on the year. The Lions will host the Upper State championship game on Friday at 5 p.m. against the winner of the game between McBee and Ware Shoals. Lewisville needs to win only once to earn the title.

Amber Bass led Lewisville with three hits, including a triple and a double, and six RBI. Chloe Thomas added three hits, including a pair of home runs, and drove in five runs. Codi Horne and Abby Thomas had two hits and two runs batted in each. Thomas had a triple and a double. Lauren Crocker had three hits, including a double, and drove in one run. Thomas pitched a four-hitter and got the win to improve to 19-4.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Indian Land 6, Woodruff 0

Third-ranked Indian Land bolted to a 4-0 lead at halftime and defeated Woodruff 6-0 to win the 3A Upper State title Monday night at Woodruff. The Warriors play Bishop England on Saturday at noon at Irmo High School for the state championship.

Kelsey Long led Indian Land with four goals, while Emily Gerdes and Summer Bishop added a goal each. Long, Bishop, Gerdes, Kailee Erwin and Shelby Ryberg all had one assist each in the big victory. Emma Thompson was in the goal for Indian Land and recorded the shutout. Indian Land is 19-3-1 on the year.

J. L. Mann 4, Clover 1

J. L. Mann scored three goals in overtime and defeated Clover 4-1 to win the 5A Upper State Championship Monday night at Clover. J. L. Mann took a 1-0 lead early in the first half, but Clover's J'Menii Isaac tied the match with a goal before halftime. Clover finished the year with an overall record of 22-2.

Girls/boys' All-State teams released

Clover's Selah Gaylor, J'menii Isaac and Haley Hocking made the cut for 5A All-State, while Indian Land's Summer Bishop, Kailee Erwin, Emily Gerdes and Abby Curry made the 3A team.

On the boys' side, eight locals made 5A All-State. Clover's Jose Ariza, Dawson Malcolm and Ethan Stevenson made the team, as did Nation Ford's Curtis Johnson, Jake Cubine and Martin Cruz. Northwestern duo Davis Hooten and Carson Guest also made All-State. Indian Land put two players on the 3A All-State list - Gavin Dunlop and Buddy Flow.

GOLF

Rock Hill, Fort Mill, and Nation Ford Advance

Rock Hill, Fort Mill, and Nation Ford finished in the top eight at the Upper State 5A golf tournament Monday and moved to the State Tournament next week at the Country Club of South Carolina. Rock Hill finished second with a team score of 293. Fort Mill (307) was fifth, and Nation Ford (310) was sixth.

Manning Sloop led Rock Hill with a 70. Nick Mayfield (72) Zach Reuland (74), and Jackson Berry (77) completed the top four for Rock Hill.

Griffin Tarver led Fort Mill with a 74. Cam Cappuzzo (75), Tyler Patterson (79) and Bryce Wittmer (79) completed the top four for Fort Mill.

David King, Grant Bridges, and John Moss all had a 77 to lead Nation Ford. Nolan Will (79) completed the scoring for Nation Ford.

Clover's Andrew White turned in a 75 to qualify for the state tournament as an individual.

Lewisville loses out in playoff

Lewisville was edged out of a spot in the state playoffs when they lost in a playoff to Hannah-Pamplico at the 1A qualifier Monday.

The Lions finished tied for third in a 13-team field with a team score of 384. Hannah-Pamplico defeated them on the first playoff hole to get the third and final spot from the 1A classification in next week's 2A state tournament.

Two Lewisville golfers qualified for the state tournament next week as individuals. Preston Andrews and Will Stone both had rounds of 89 to earn a spot in the next round.