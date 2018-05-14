Trailing with two events left, Lewisville girls made history at 1A track state meet

Lewisville's girls' track and field team won the 1A state championship Saturday at Spring Valley High School, thanks to key results in the last few events of the meet.

The Lions trailed Scott's Branch 69-68 with two events left (Governor's School also had 68 team points), but the Lions scored 22 team points in the final two events to win the meet by five. Lewisville's Megan Flynn won the 1600 and 3200-meter races and finished second in the 800-meter, while Alaysia Gaston won the triple jump and placed third in the long jump to lead the Lions to the school's first girls' track and field state championship.

1A

GIRLS

100M - 6. Adrieanna McMullen (Great Falls) 13.21, 7. Jada Fossett (Lewisville) 13.33; 200M - 5. Tamyia Cloud (Great Falls) 28.60; 400M - 3. Jada Fossett (Lewisville) 1:02.05; 800M - 2. Megan Flynn (Lewisville) 2:38.00, 5. Ashley Flynn (Lewisville) 3:04.46; 1600M - 1. Megan Flynn (Lewisville) 5:40.47, 4. Ashley Flynn (Lewisville) 6:41.30; 3200M - 1. Megan Flynn (Lewisville) 14:20.00, 4. Ashley Flynn (Lewisville) 15:10.79; 4x100 Relay - 2. Great Falls 52.09; 4x400 Relay - 2. Lewisville 4:35.12; 4x800 Relay - 4. Lewisville 12:36.88; High Jump - 6. Tamyia Cloud (Great Falls) 4-06.00; Long Jump - 3. Alaysia Gaston (Lewisville) 15-10.25; Triple Jump - 1. Alaysia Gaston (Lewisville) 35-00.00, 4. Jayla Wade - 32-08.75; Discus - 5. Taylor Strong (Lewisville) 76-03.00; Shot Put - 2. Anaya Canty (Great Falls) 33-06.00.

BOYS

100M - 8. Kamari Davis (Lewisville) 11.76; 400M - 4. Travon Sherred (Lewisville) 52.49; 4x100 Relay - 6. Lewisville 45.72; 4x800 Relay - 6. Lewisville 10:05.32; High Jump - 3. Jashawn Jones (Lewisville) 5-10.00; Long Jump - 7. Jashawn Strong (Lewisville) 19-09.25; Triple Jump - 2. Jashawn Jones (Lewisville) 42-04.00; Discus - 8. Jaylen McFadden (Lewisville) 86-08.00.

5A

GIRLS

Nation Ford finished third in the 5A state championship meet on Saturday with 56.5 points. Rock Hill was fifth with 32 points, while Clover finished seventh with 29 points. Northwestern came home 10th with 25 points and Fort Mill was 11th with 24 points.

100M - 2. Haley Bishop (Nation Ford) 11.75, 3. Arianna Richardson (Clover) 11.80, 5. Imani Rivas (Clover) 11.95, 6. Angelnique Bryant (Nation Ford) 12.08; 200M - Arianna Richardson (Clover) 24.31, 3. Imani Rivas (Clover) 24.50, 6. Haley Bishop (Nation Ford) 24.88; 400M - 4. Tierra Frasier (Rock Hill) 56.83, 5. Jada Jones (Rock Hill) 57.11; 800M - 3. Ansley Archuleta (Nation Ford) 2:19.64; 1600M - 8. Katie Pou (Nation Ford) 5:29.99; 3200M - 4. Katie Pou (Nation Ford) 11:42.40; 100M Hurdles - 4. Amber Ferguson (Northwestern) 14.97, 6. Ivanna McLamb (Northwestern) 15.17; 400M Hurdles - 2. Anna Brewer (Fort Mill) 1:02.23, 7. Taliah Ferguson (Northwestern) 1:06.95, 8. Zierra Greene (Rock Hill) 1:15.95; 4x100 Relay - 1. Nation Ford 46.20; 4x400 Relay - 3. Rock Hill 4:01.22, 4. Clover 4:02.73; 4x800 Relay - 2. Rock Hill 9:44.15, 5. Nation Ford 10:00.8, 7. Fort Mill 10:04.57; High Jump - 1. Victoria Wilform (Northwestern) 5-06.00, 4. Ivanna McLamb (Northwestern) 5-02.00; Long Jump - 3. Jasmine Hope (Nation Ford) 18-05.25, 6. Angelnique Bryant (Nation Ford) 17-10.00; Triple Jump - 7. Skylar Holmes (Nation Ford) 36-05.75; Pole Vault - 1. Jessica Brewer (Fort Mill) 12-00.00, 2. Pressley Perry (Rock Hill) 11-06.00, 5. Ansley Archuletta (Nation Ford) 10-00.00, 8. Sommer Isley (Nation Ford) 9-06.00; Discus - 5. Andrea Barnes (Fort Mill) 116-04.00.





BOYS

Northwestern was fifth in Saturday's state championship meet. The Trojans tallied 45 points. Rock Hill finished 16th with 14.5 points, while Fort Mill was 30th with two points.

100M - 4. Fentrell Cypress (Northwestern) 10.70; 1600M - 4. Isaiah Barnes (Rock Hill) 4:22.83; 110M Hurdles - 5. Tay'Anthony Pittman (Northwestern) 14.92; 400M Hurdles - 4. Tay'Anthony Pittman (Northwestern) 55.74, 5. Chris Wallace (Northwestern) 55.87; 4x100 Relay - 4. Northwestern 42.24; 4x800 Relay - 2. Rock Hill 8:00.42, 7. Fort Mill 8:23.00; High Jump - 3. Jawan Strong (Northwestern) 6-08.00; Long Jump - 2. Fentrell Cypress (Northwestern) 23-05.00; Pole Vault - 7. Ethan Vess (Rock Hill) 13-00.00; Discus - 6. Chance Miller (Northwestern) 151-00.00; Shot Put - 5. Chance Miller (Northwestern) 52-08.00.





4A

GIRLS

South Pointe finished 15th in the 4A track and field state championship Saturday. The Stallions scored 17 points, while York was 21st with 12 points, and Lancaster was 26th with four points.

100M - 8. Tierra Belk (Lancaster) 12.42; 400M - 7. Casey Douglas (South Pointe) 1:00.03; 800M - Lauren Childers (York) 2:19.78; 4x100 Relay - 6. Lancaster 49.56, 8. South Pointe 49.77; 4x400 Relay - 5. South Pointe 4:10.51; 4x800 Relay - 7. York 10:32.55; Pole Vault - 5. Abby Lujan (South Pointe) 9-00.00; Discus - 6. Adisan Funke (South Pointe) 107-00.00; Shot Put - 6. Indongesit Ekanem (South Pointe) 34-03.00.





BOYS

South Pointe finished 13th in Saturday's 4A state championship meet. The Stallions totaled 16 points. York was 15th with 14 points, and Lancaster was 31st with three points.

400M - 6. Frederick Thompson (Lancaster) 50.38; 110M Hurdles - 8. Melvin Hall (South Pointe) 15.88; 400M Hurdles - 8. James McKinney (South Pointe) 57.82; Long Jump - 4. Steven Gilmore (South Pointe) 22-02.00; 5. Nate Poole (York) 21-05.50; Triple Jump - 4. Nate Poole (York) 45-03.00; Discus - 4. Shamari Williams (York) 135-06.00; Shot Put - 2. Jalen Pickett-Hicks (South Pointe) 51-02.00, 8. Rogdricus Neely (South Pointe) 42-08.00.





3A

GIRLS

Indian Land's girls finished fifth in the 3A state championship. The Warriors scored 34 points in the meet.

200M - 6. Leah Henry (Indian Land) 25.77; 400M - 1. Leah Henry (Indian Land) 58.90; 1600M - 4. Kaitlyn Rodman (Indian Land) 5:31.43; 100M Hurdles - 5. Blakely Hardin (Indian Land) 17.35; 4x100 - 6. Indian Land 50.81; 4x400 Relay - 3. Indian Land 4:14.11; Long Jump - 6. Empress Fitzgerald (Indian Land) 15-06.75.





BOYS

Indian Land placed sixth Saturday at the 3A state meet. The Warriors had 37 points. Chester was 16th with 18 points.

100M - 2. Marlin Davis (Indian Land) 10.70; 200M - 1. Marlin Davis (Indian Land) 21.64; 400M - 4. Marlin Davis (Indian Land) 49.46, 5. Coby Hall (Indian Land) 50.99; 400M Hurdles - 4. Daquavious Hardin (Chester) 59.32, 7. Grant Witherspoon (Indian Land) 1:01.11; 4x100 Relay - 2. Indian Land 3:26.66; High Jump - 2. Daquavious Hardin (Chester) 6-02.00, 4. T. J. Hollis (Chester) 6-02; Triple Jump - 8. T. J. Hollis (Chester) 42-06.00.



