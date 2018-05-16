HS roundup: Lancaster runs away with 4A state title, plus baseball/softball All-State

Lancaster led the 4A golf state championship by one stroke following the first day. The Bruins won going away on the second day, though, rolling to a 10-shot win to claim the school's first golf title. Coach Joe Adams said his team didn't do anything abnormal.

"We just played the golf we knew we could do," he said.

Freshman Mason Tucker shot a 70 on the opening day and teammates Simon Wright, Nick Mangano, Brady Hinkle and Trey Crenshaw all came in under 80. Wright, also a freshman, got hot on the second day, carding a 71, while Hinkle shot 74, Mangano 75, Tucker 76 and Crenshaw 77. The two-day total of 600 beat Myrtle Beach by 10 strokes.





All the teams involved struggled with greens at Coastal Carolina's Hackler Golf Course that were hit hard by a winter die-off. But the Bruins managed to fight through the stress of the playing surface to pull away from the field on Day Two.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"You just could not make a real good putt down there," said Adams. "It bothered our team a lot but they just had the fortitude to keep going on and grinding."





5A state championship

Rock Hill finished third at the 5A boys' golf state championship earlier this week, though well behind runaway winners Gaffney. Nick Mayfield carded a pair of 71s to lead the Bearcats. Manning Sloop (72-74-146), Zach Reuland (77-70-147) and Hinson Perry (74-75-149) also finished in the top-20 for Rock Hill. Gaffney finished 27-under par as a team, led by a sensational performance by medalist Zack Gordon (66-62-128), who set a course record.

Fort Mill finished seventh and Nation Ford 10th in the team standings. Griffin Tarver (76-71-147) led the Yellow Jackets with a 15th place finish. Nolan Will (74-77-151) was the low-scoring Falcon.

Softball All-State

Several locals were named to softball all-state teams last week.

In 1A, Lewisville's Chloe Thomas and Amber Bass made the cut. Indian Land's Peyton Darnell made the 3A All-State team, as did Chester's Ja'Nautica Cohen.

Lancaster's Summer Clinton, York's Carlee Shannon and South Pointe's Isabella Dunn were named 4A All-State. In 5A, Clover's Tiffany Domingue, Nation Ford's Sabrina Johnson, and Fort Mill's Payton Lemire and Lauren Collie were All-State picks.

Baseball All-State

Six local boys made baseball all-state teams.

Lewisville's Rhett Cox was named the player of the year in 1A baseball.

Indian Land's Nolan Bolt made 3A All-State, along with teammate Daniel Gueldner.

South Pointe's Ty Good made the 4A team, while Northwestern's Wesley Sweatt and Rob Hughes made the 5A list.

Tennis individual state tournament

Lancaster's Isaac Thomas, Clover's Andy Brom and Nation Ford's Garrett May all qualified for the 4A/5A boys' tennis individual state tournament. All three lost their first two matches in the event.