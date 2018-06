Rock Hill assistant coach Mike Partlow explains the hardest skill in baseball It is arguably the hardest skill in baseball: the catcher pop fly coaches hit to end pregame warmups. Rock Hill High assistant coach Mike Partlow explains how he got pretty proficient at hitting catcher pop flies, Bret McCormick ×

SHARE COPY LINK It is arguably the hardest skill in baseball: the catcher pop fly coaches hit to end pregame warmups. Rock Hill High assistant coach Mike Partlow explains how he got pretty proficient at hitting catcher pop flies, Bret McCormick