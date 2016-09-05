Top-10 performances by college football players from The Herald's coverage area

Top-10
Markell Castle, Newberry- Castle made No. 2 on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top-10 plays. Enough said, right?
The former York Cougar had a big season-opener during the Wolves’ 42-28 loss to Florida Tech, making 10 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown. His twisting, one-handed catch in the first half landed him on ESPN’s top plays.
Castle reeled in a 72-yard touchdown late in the third quarter that pulled Newberry to within three points, at 31-28, before Florida Tech pulled away in the fourth. The sophomore’s 181 yards marked the sixth-best receiving game in Newberry football history. Castle also made a highlight reel one-handed catch in the first half to set up a Wolves touchdown.
Working on a better camera angle, but you get the idea, @ESPN. This is Markell Castle of D2 @NewberrySports #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/Bg5w2PVO47— Randall Stewart (@NewberrySID) September 4, 2016
Montay Crockett, Georgia Southern- redshirt senior from South Pointe was busy as the Eagles bashed Savannah State 54-0 Saturday. Crockett made a career-high three catches for 73 yards and also returned four punts for 73 yards, with a long of 66.
1st #GeorgiaSouthern completion of 2016 goes to @_jcroc11, almost took it to the barn. Next time! #HailSouthern pic.twitter.com/PpByhHs6Rf— Greg Talbott (@GregTalbott) September 4, 2016
Deshaun McFadden, North Carolina A&T- sure the game was well over, but Rock Hill High’s Deshaun McFadden caught his first college touchdown to cap off a 62-0 rout of St. Augustine’s on Saturday. The sophomore receiver snagged an eight-yard pass with about a minute to go to get his season off to a positive start.
Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State- junior college transfer from Rock Hill High made a team-high five catches for 68 yards during the Aggies’ 38-23 loss to Texas-El Paso. The 6-foot-6 junior receiver didn’t start or catch a pass in the first half, but helped rally New Mexico State in the third quarter with two big catches, including a 33-yarder, to help set up a touchdown. Scott was arguably the featured receiver in the last 19 minutes of the game for New Mexico State.
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State- junior QB from Northwestern had a stress-free start to the season, piloting the Cowboys’ offense in a 62-7 rout of Southeastern Louisiana. Rudolph was 18-for-26 for 188 yards and two touchdowns, with no turnovers.
Dijuan Ussery, Missouri Western- senior receiver from Nation Ford reeled in two passes for 69 yards and a touchdown during the Griffons’ 44-21 win over Nebraska-Kearney. Ussery’s 55-yard TD catch gave Missouri Western a 23-7 lead before the half.
Tony Godbolt, North Greenville- Fort Mill grad and senior defensive back made 10 tackles during the Crusaders’ 24-23 win over West Alabama.
Desmond Leak, Union (Ky.)- Northwestern product started at cornerback and made a tackle, broke up a pass and returned an interception 53 yards during the Bulldogs’ 42-0 win over Cincinnati Christian. Leak’s interception return got Union down to the 1-yard line, and the Bulldogs scored a play later for a 21-0 first half lead.
Deryan Sanders, Monterey Peninsula (Calif.)- Sanders, the former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket, had a huge season-opener for the California juco during its 25-0 win over Yuba. The sophomore receiver caught nine passes for 103 yards and also threw a 32-yard touchdown pass during the blowout.
Other locals’ performances
▪ Taylor Sheets, Buffalo- freshman from Fort Mill kicked off five times during the Bulls’ surprise season-opening loss to Albany.
▪ Beau Nunn, Appalachian State- junior from York started at right tackle for the Mountaineers as they opened the season with a near upset on the road at Tennessee Thursday night. Nunn helped Appalachian run for nearly 200 yards against the Vols.
▪ Eric Westbrook, Campbell- junior from South Pointe made three tackles as Campbell hammered Bluefield College 59-7 on Saturday. York lineman Schuler Littleton also saw game time for the Camels.
▪ Russell Hubbs, The Citadel- sophomore linebacker from Northwestern made two tackles and recorded a half sack during the Bulldogs’ 24-23 win over Mercer. Hubbs also recorded a quarterback hurry.
▪ Chandler Kryst, Coastal Carolina- walk-on from Fort Mill played during the Chanticleers’ 38-14 win over Lamar, recording a tackle.
▪ Nate Casey, Davidson- senior linebacker from Westminster Catawba made six tackles, including two for a loss, during the Wildcats’ 38-14 defeat against Georgetown.
▪ Worth Gregory, East Carolina- senior from Fort Mill punted twice for 61 yards with a long of 44, during the Pirates’ 52-7 blowout of Western Carolina.
▪ Corey Seargent, East Carolina- former Northwestern Shrine Bowler and sophomore cornerback started for the Pirates and made two tackles in the win over Western Carolina.
▪ J.T. Boyd, East Carolina- Nation Ford product started at center for the Pirates, after playing guard the last three years. The redshirt senior helped ECU rush for 279 yards, an average of over 7 yards per pop.
▪ Donavan Perryman, Furman- the freshman from Rock Hill High didn’t record any stats but did play in his first college football game, a memorable 28-13 loss at No. 12 Michigan State.
▪ Andrew Komornik, Gardner-Webb- Nation Ford grad punted twice for a 36.5-yard average as the Runnin’ Bulldogs thumped Elon 31-6.
▪ Nick McCloud, North Carolina State- true freshman from South Pointe played in his first college football game Friday night against William & Mary, recording a tackle.
▪ Jerome Pettiway, South Carolina State- the former York Cougar was a busy punter during the Bulldogs’ 38-0 loss to Central Florida. Pettiway hit nine punts for a 38.5-yard average with two downed inside the 20 and a long of 56 yards.
▪ Randall Dixon, Chowan- former Rock Hill Bearcat saw brief duty at QB during the Braves’ 14-13 win over Fayetteville State, completing 2-of-3 passes for six yards.
▪ Chris Norman, Concord (W.Va.)- junior from Fort Mill started on the offensive line for Concord during its season-opening 32-25 win over West Liberty.
▪ Brandon Plyler, Concord (W.Va.)- redshirt freshman receiver from Fort Mill caught three balls for 24 yards and his first college touchdown, helping the Division II Mountain Lions to a 32-25 win over West Liberty.
▪ Ty Currence, Limestone- York product made a single tackle as the Saints dropped Shaw (N.C.) 35-6.
▪ Tony Gaston, Newberry- defensive back from Lewisville made four tackles and broke up two passes during the Wolves’ 42-28 loss to Florida Tech.
▪ Manny McCord, Newberry- Indian Land junior returned two kickoffs for 31 total yards during the Wolves’ loss to Florida Tech.
▪ Shea Rodgers, Newberry- kicker from Indian Land hit 2-of-3 extra points, punted four times for a 37-yard average and kicked off twice during the Wolves’ loss to Florida Tech.
▪ Brandon Fisher, Tusculum- South Pointe grad and defensive lineman made a tackle and recorded a QB pressure in his college debut, a 13-10 loss to Virginia-Wise.
▪ Andre Foulks, Wingate- redshirt senior from York made four tackles and two sacks during the Bulldogs’ 38-28 win over Johnson C. Smith.
▪ Akiven Williams, Apprentice School- Lewisville Lion made five tackles during the Builders’ 24-20 loss to Methodist. Williams started at defensive tackle.
▪ Lorenzo Wells, Mesabi Range Community College (Minn.)- true freshman from South Pointe caught just one pass in his college debut against Northland over the weekend, but it went for 80 yards and a touchdown.
▪ Erick English, Bluefield College- Northwestern defensive line product made a tackle during the Rams’ loss to Campbell Saturday.
▪ Daurice Simpson, Fullerton College- former York star has landed at California junior college, Fullerton College. He made four punt returns for 14 total yards during his team’s win over Santa Ana last weekend. Former South Pointe Stallion Marveon Mobley is also playing for Fullerton as a sophomore.
▪ Davonta Blake, Monterey Peninsula- Blake, the former South Pointe QB, is playing at Monterey with Fort Mill’s Deryan Sanders, and the pair hooked up for a five-yard touchdown pass to cap off Monterey’s 25-0 shutout of Yuba. Blake was 3-for-3 passing for 20 yards and the score in relief duty.
