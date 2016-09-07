High school football stat leaders from The Herald’s coverage area

Here are the local high school football players that are producing headed into Week Three of the 2016 high school football season.
Offensive
|Player
|Team
|Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Quentin Sanders
|LE
|68
|456
|4
|Jerry Howard
|NW
|38
|377
|6
|Ant Foster
|LA
|50
|361
|4
|Voshon St. Hill
|SP
|48
|328
|4
|Malik Williams
|CH
|33
|321
|4
|Player
|Team
|Attps
|Comp.
|Int
|Yards
|TDs
|Gage Moloney
|NW
|103
|66
|4
|783
|4
|Dre Robinson
|RH
|89
|52
|5
|706
|6
|Derion Kendrick
|SP
|77
|45
|1
|577
|2
|Kirk Rygol
|NF
|45
|31
|0
|369
|2
|Malik Williams
|CH
|33
|21
|0
|357
|3
|Player
|Team
|Recepts
|Yards
|TDs
|Kenny Agurs
|RH
|15
|225
|3
|Wally Wilmore
|NW
|13
|215
|1
|Cordarius Tinsley
|LA
|11
|204
|2
|J.P. Pendergrass
|SP
|13
|200
|1
|Alex Stennett
|NF
|13
|198
|2
Note: Great Falls offensive stats are based on two games; the Red Devils have played three
Defensive
Tackles
58- Ali Shockley, Northwestern
45- Bryson Cooper, South Pointe
41- Dantavis Bowser, Northwestern
40- Cort Neely, South Pointe
35- Patrick Mead, Fort Mill
34- Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill; Darryl Manning, Lewisville
29- Vinny Catan, Nation Ford
28- Devardo Williams, Rock Hill; Caliph Brice, Northwestern; Dillon Howie, Indian Land; Corbin Tesimale, Nation Ford
27- Logan Teeter, Indian Land
26- Grant Stevens, Fort Mill
25- Robbie Cshuta, Indian Land
24- Jordan Morris, Rock Hill; Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville; Alan Alford, Northwestern; J.T. Sanders, York
23- Radarrius Wright, Chester; Mikail Fourney and Keilan Renegar, Lewisville
22- Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill; B.J. Davis, South Pointe
21- Jalen Pickett-Hicks and Ken’darius Frederick, South Pointe; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Christian Steele, Northwestern
20- Quay Hardin, Chester
19- Nick Truesdale, Rock Hill; Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford; Mike Derado, Fort Mill; Dondre Douglas, York
18- Ethan McGriff and Ladarius Foster, Chester; Ladell Massey, Northwestern; Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill; Cody Spires, Great Falls
17- B.J. Davis, South Pointe; John Young, Nation Ford; William Makowski, Indian Land; Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill
16- D.J. Agurs, Northwestern
15- Jaylen Mahoney, Eli Adams, Jamari Currence and Deedric Cousar, South Pointe; Jake Ajemian, Mel Plankenhorn and Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill; Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford; Zac Roberts, Great Falls; Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land
14- Jamonte Jennings, Rock Hill; Zion McClinton, York
Sacks
8- Darryl Manning, Lewisville
6- Radarrius Wright, Chester
3- Eli Adams, South Pointe; Willy Clark and Blake Watson, Clover; Jene Thompson, Lewisville; Ethan McGriff, Chester
2- Bryson Cooper, South Pointe; Radarrius Wright, Chester; Dondre Douglas, York; Tyrus McCullough and Na’Jaylin Sanders, Lewisville
1- Areon Walls and Malik Gregory, Northwestern; Dillon Howie and Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Jalyn Reid, Dantrell Simmons, Jarez Hardin and Jalyn Reid, Chester; Roderick Johnson, Lancaster; Jhyques Thomas, Jake Ajemian, Quinn Vandermark, Nick Brown, Mel Plankenhorn and Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill; Tommy Belk, Great Falls; Cody VanCamp and J.T. Sanders, York; Jalen Pickett-Hicks, DaQuan Brown, Keshawn Freeman, B.J. Davis, Jerrell Mobley and Deangelo Huskey, South Pointe; Hayden Milley and Devon Chisholm, Clover; Chesia Coleman, Devardo Williams, Matt Klipa and Dakota Ferguson, Rock Hill
Fumbles recovered
2- Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford; Keenan Barnes, Lancaster
1- Bryson Cooper and Ken’darius Fredrick, South Pointe; Dakota Ferguson and Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill; Pha’Leak Brown, Radarrius Wright and T.J. Hollis, Chester; Josh Cairns, Patrick Mead and Grant Stevens, Fort Mill; Keilan Renegar and Jene Thompson, Lewisville; Trent Isenhower, Great Falls; Logan Teeter, Michael Watkins and Dillon Howie, Indian Land
Forced fumbles
2- Justin Reese, South Pointe; Quinn Vandermark, Fort Mill; Dantrell Simmons, Chester
1- Stone Potts, Dorian Williams, Jake Locklear and Dillon Howie, Indian Land; Ryan Heriot and Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Eli Adams, Daquan Brown, Keshawn Freeman and B.J. Davis, South Pointe; Matthew Klipa, Jamaal Smith, Chesia Coleman and Caleb Brown, Rock Hill; Corey Wright and Stan Mills, Chester; Deylajure Addison, Zay Mills, Areon Walls and Malik Gregory, Northwestern; Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford
Interceptions
3- Chase Yoder, Lewisville; Ronnie Hughes, Fort Mill
2- Jamonte Jennings, Rock Hill; Quay Hardin, Chester; John Gregory, Indian Land; Keilan Renegar, Lewisville;
1- Malik Campbell and Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill; John Young, Nation Ford; Willy Clark, DreQuann Starr, Sean Tyson and Hayden Milley, Clover; Meliko Roseborough, Nigel McCullum and C.D. Catoe, Lancaster; Aaron Rice and Kelton Talford, Great Falls; Dantavis Bowser, Freddie Cunningham and Caliph Brice, Northwestern; Dorian Williams, Indian Land; Pha’Leak Brown, Chester; Tajh Reid-Stanley, Zion McClinton and J.T. Sanders, York; Ken’darius Fredrick, Justin Reese, Cort Neely and Jamari Currence, South Pointe
