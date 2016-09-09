Nation Ford capitalizes on York turnovers

1:05 Video: Northwestern defensive coordinator talks about playing at Byrnes and Ali Shockley tackling success Pause

2:30 Video: Hawgs of the Week from Week 2

0:52 Video: South Pointe coach Strait Herron previews Friday game against Maryland private school

1:54 Video: South Pointe beats Rock Hill to win city championship

1:15 Video: Rock Hill Bearcats ready for big opportunity Saturday against rivals South Pointe

1:09 Video: South Pointe wary of Rock Hill ahead of Saturday rivalry football game

0:40 Lancaster coach Bobby Collins reacts to late Bruins win over Fort Mill

5:17 Video: Jimmy Wallace and Bret McCormick preview Rock Hill-South Pointe

0:50 Video: Lancaster football hosts Fort Mill Thursday at 6 pm

3:34 Video: Hawgs of the Week from Week 1 high school football