High school football roundup: Boiling Springs does just enough to top Rock Hill

The Rock Hill Bearcats came up just short again on Friday night as they fell 35-32 to the Boiling Springs Bulldogs at District Three Stadium.
TURNING POINT
Dre Robinson hit Kenny Agurs with a 48-yard pass from the Rock Hill 11 late in the third quarter but offensive pass interference was called to nullify the play. On the next play, LaTrez Pinkney stepped in front of a Robinson pass and returned it 15 yards to put the Bulldogs up 28-17 with 2:15 left in the third.
CRITICAL
Rock Hill had first and goal from the two on their first possession and lost 14 yards on a fumble. The Bearcats had to settle for a field goal in what would turn out to be a three-point loss.
STAR CONTRIBUTORS
Desmond Buchanan rushed 17 times for 132 yards for Rock Hill and caught five passes for 39 more. Kenny Agurs caught five for 102. KJ Rodgers carried 18 times for 120 for the Bulldogs and caught 4 for 45.
The loss dropped Rock Hill to 1-3 on the year.
Steven Bowers
Northwestern 34, Byrnes 12: The Trojans exploded for 28 points in the second half and defeated the Rebels in Byrnes, in a non-region game.
The Trojans got on the scoreboard with 1:09 remaining in the second quarter when quarterback Gage Moloney scampered in from four yards out.
After Byrnes scored in the third period to tie the game, Moloney tossed a pair of scoring passes to Wally Wilmore. The first covered 36 yards and second was good for 51 yards. With Thomas Getty’s two extra points, the Trojans led 20-6.
Moloney passed for two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. He hit Rodney Brown on a 33-yard play, and found Jamario Holley on a 73-yard play.
The win improved Northwestern to 3-1 on the year.
Sam Copeland
Broome 28, Indian Land 21: Broome scored a touchdown in the final quarter in Indian Land, in a non-region game.
The loss dropped Indian Land to 1-3 on the year.
St. Frances (Md.) 28, South Pointe 23: St. Frances Academy scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter to take a come-from-behind win in Baltimore.
South Pointe jumped to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Derion Kendrick passed to J. P. Pendergrass on a 45-yard play.
After St. Frances scored and took an 8-7 lead, the Stallions answered. B. T. Potter’s 44-yard field goal gave South Point a 10-8 lead, which they carried for the remainder of the first half.
South Pointe went up 16-6 early in the third quarter when B. J Davis picked off a St. Frances pass and returned for a touchdown.
The Stallions added to the score when Kendrick passed to Jonathan Muhammad for 78 yards and a touchdown. St. Frances countered with a pair of touchdowns later in the quarter to cut it to 23-22 heading to the final period.
The loss drops South Pointe to 3-1 on the year.
Sam Copeland
Lewisville 62, Whitmire 8: Lewisville scored 24 points in the first quarter in Whitmire, in a non-region game.
The win improved Lewisville to 4-0 on the season.
Ware Shoals 72, Great Falls 22: Ware Shoals spotted Great Falls a 22-0 lead and came roaring back with 72 unanswered.
The loss dropped Great Falls to 0-4 on the year.
News services
