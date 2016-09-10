Rock Hill loses another close one, falling at home to Boiling Springs

The Rock Hill Bearcats came up just short again on Friday night as they fell 35-32 to the Boiling Springs Bulldogs at District Three Stadium.
TURNING POINT
Dre Robinson hit Kenny Agurs with a 48-yard pass from the Rock Hill 11-yard line late in the third quarter but offensive pass interference was called to nullify the play. On the next play, LaTrez Pinkney stepped in front of a Robinson pass and returned it 15 yards to put the Bulldogs up 28-17 with 2:15 left in the third.
CRITICAL
Rock Hill had first and goal from the two on their first possession and lost 14 yards on a fumble. The Bearcats had to settle for a field goal in what would turn out to be a three-point loss. Afterward, Rock Hill coach Bubba Pittman was left to ponder what could have prevented a third loss this season by a touchdown or less.
"If I had the answer to that one, we'd be 4-0,” he said. “I tell you what, we've got some of the most resilient, toughest kids there are. They come to work every week and they battle. They are super competitive. I can promise you and the Bearcat nation that it's not a lack of effort and it's not a lack of heart and desire. Sometimes we maybe try to do too much."
STAR CONTRIBUTORS
Desmond Buchanan rushed 17 times for 132 yards for Rock Hill and caught five passes for 39 more. Kenny Agurs caught five for 102. KJ Rodgers carried 18 times for 120 for the Bulldogs and caught 4 for 45.
"Desmond and Narii are outstanding running backs,” said Pittman. “We kind of felt like with our offensive line we could run the football on them. They did a real good job and picked up some tough yards. It just wasn't quite enough."
ON DECK
The Bearcats will travel to Dorman next Friday night.
Boiling Springs 35, Rock Hill 32
Rock Hill
3
14
7
8
-
32
Boiling Springs
7
7
14
7
-
35
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
RHHS - Zhenya Deller 30 Field Goal 6:47
BSHS - K.J. Rodgers 1 run (Grayson Atkins kick) 2:47
Second quarter
BSHS - Rodgers 6 run (Atkins kick) 10:25
RHHS - Dre Robinson 1 run (Deller kick) 8:23
RHHS - Robinson 1 run (Deller kick) 10.9
Third quarter
BSHS - Will Brown 12 yard pass from Mason Streater (Atkins kick) 6:33
BSHS - LaTrez Pinkney 15 interception return (Atkins kick) 2:15
RHHS - Narii Gaither 6 run (Deller kick) 49.7
Fourth quarter
BSHS - Rodgers 5 run (Atkins kick) 7:40
RHHS - Qua Brice 1 pass from Robinson (Gaither run) 4:31
TEAM STATISTICS
RHHS;BSHS
First Downs;24;18
Rushes-Yards;38-139;36-207
Passing;26-40-1;13-18-1
Passing Yards;268;169
Fumbles-Lost;3-0;3-2
Penalties-Yards;8-60;11-85
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING RHHS: Desmond Buchanan 17-132; Narii Gaither 12-31; Dre Robinson 7-(-13); Kenny Agurs 1-3; Team 1-(-14). BSHS: K.J. Rodgers 18-120; Kado Moore 2-11; Mason Streater 12-60; Will Brown 2-23; Anthony Rodriguez 1-4; Team 1-(-11).
PASSING RHHS: Robinson 26-40-1, 268 yards. BSHS: Streater 13-18-1, 169.
RECEIVING RHHS: Agurs 5-102; Tay Marks 5-50; Buchanan 5-39; Gaither 4-36; Artavious Anthony 3-23; Quay Brice 2-5; Eric Stroud 1-7; Antonio Barber 1-6. BSHS: Rodgers 4-45; Brown 4-27; Michael Bollinger 3-41; Moore 1-16; Najee Thompson 1-40.
RECORDS Rock Hill 1-3; Boiling Springs 3-0.
