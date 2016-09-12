Top-10 performances by local college football players, Sept. 8-10

Corey Neely, Marshall- former South Pointe Stallion Corey Neely made five tackles, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass in his first start at safety for the Thundering Herd during Saturday’s 62-0 win over Morgan State. Neely forced a Morgan State fumble on a third and goal play, with the loose ball returned 95 yards by a teammate for a Thundering Herd touchdown in the second quarter. Neely then ended Morgan State’s next possession with an interception.
“I think everybody played their role well,” he said on the school’s athletic web site. “Everybody was locked in and got their job done.”
Tony Godbolt, North Greenville- another college safety from the area had a big Saturday, Fort Mill’s Godbolt making five tackles, forcing and recovering a fumble and returning an interception 40 yards during North Greenville’s 45-0 shutout of Lenoir-Rhyne. Godbolt’s interception early in the second quarter led to a Crusaders’ touchdown and an early 21-0 lead. The senior now has seven interceptions in his North Greenville career.
Davonta Blake, Monterey Peninsula College- former South Pointe QB Blake had a very efficient outing during Monterey Peninsula’s 16-6 junior college football win over Foothill. He completed 14-of-18 passes for 211 yards and a two touchdowns, a 42-yarder in the third quarter and a 66-yarder that wrapped up the win in the fourth.
Markell Castle, Newberry- Castle didn’t make SportsCenter this week but he had another very productive game for Newberry during the Wolves’ 42-22 win over Virginia Union. Castle - a former York Cougar standout - made nine catches for 82 yards and also returned two kickoffs for 34 yards. Castle now has 19 catches in two games this season.
Rondreas Truesdale, Newberry- former Indian Land standout has landed at Newberry and quickly earned plenty of playing time at running back. Truesdale carried the ball 13 times for 71 yards and a touchdown Saturday against Virginia Union.
Rashawn DuPree, West Texas A&M- Fort Mill grad made four tackles and returned an interception 53 yards during the Buffs’ win over Colorado-Pueblo on Saturday. DuPree, a second team All-Conference pick last season as a junior, has four career interceptions in three seasons at West Texas A&M.
Andrew Komornik, Gardner-Webb- the Runnin’ Bulldogs struggled during a 44-14 loss to Western Carolina, but Komornik, the former Nation Ford Falcon, had a great game punting against the Catamounts. He hit eight kicks for a 42.5-yard average, downing three inside the 20-yard line and crushing a long of 52 yards.
Quan Caldwell, South Carolina State- Chester’s Caldwell caught two passes for 20 yards and a touchdown during the Bulldogs’ 53-24 loss at Louisiana Tech Saturday night. Caldwell snagged a 7-yard scoring pass from Caleb York with 4 minutes, 26 seconds left in the loss.
Jerome Pettiway, South Carolina State- like some of the other punters on this list, Pettiway’s best games tend to happen during his team’s worst. The former York Cougar had a good game punting the ball for the Bulldogs against Louisiana Tech, hitting eight balls for a 42.6-yard average. Pettiway hit a long of 55 yards with punt downed inside the 20.
Terrance Morris, Wofford- Chester product made his return to action Saturday after missing all of last season with an ACL tear. Ole Miss dropped Wofford 38-13, but Morris made three tackles against the SEC opponent.
Other locals’ performances
Beau Nunn, Appalachian State- York grad started at right tackle as the Mountaineers racked up 248 rushing yards in a 31-7 win over Old Dominion.
Russell Hubbs, The Citadel- former Northwestern linebacker made a tackle during the Bulldogs’ 19-14 win over Furman.
Tyquan Ross, Coastal Carolina- Great Falls grad and redshirts freshman defensive tackle recorded his first college stat, a quarterback pressure, during the Chanticleers’ 49-10 win over Florida A&M.
Nate Casey, Davidson- Westminster Catawba product made four tackles with 1.5 for a loss during the Wildcats’ 35-21 win over Kentucky Wesleyan.
J.T. Boyd, East Carolina- Nation Ford Falcon started at center for East Carolina and helped the Pirates run for 175 yards, while allowing just one sack in a 33-30 win over N.C. State.
Worth Gregory, East Carolina- Fort Mill grad punted three times for a 34-yard average during the Pirates’ win over N.C. State.
Corey Seargent, East Carolina- former Northwestern Shrine Bowler made three tackles and broke up a pass as the Pirates knocked off ACC foe N.C. State 33-30 on Saturday.
Montay Crockett, Georgia Southern- former South Pointe Stallion continues to be one of the lead receiving targets at Georgia Southern, which tends to run the ball most of its offensive possessions. Crockett made two catches for 42 yards during the Eagles’ 24-9 win over South Alabama. Crockett, a redshirt senior, entered this season with eight career catches in three seasons but already has five grabs in two games this season.
Rylan Wells, Jacksonville- Wells’ third college start didn’t go too well, the former Fort Mill player completing 11-of-19 passes for 126 yards but throwing two interceptions during the Dolphins’ 55-7 loss to Liberty.
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State- No. 22 Oklahoma State was controversially upset by Central Michigan on Saturday when the Chippewas pulled off a Hail Mary hook and ladder during an untimed down. Rudolph threw away a fourth down pass to run out the clock but was flagged for intentional grounding, with the refs giving Central Michigan an untimed down near midfield. The former Northwestern Trojan completed 27-of-44 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns and an interception. Rudolph was nearly perfect in the first quarter, completing 12-of-16 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns as the Cowboys took a 14-0 lead. But Central Michigan battled back to tie the game with about 6 minutes left in the third quarter, before the controversial finish that resulted in a two-week suspension for the officiating crew.
Deshaun McFadden, North Carolina A&T- Rock Hill Bearcat made one catch for six yards during the Aggies’ 39-36 upset of Kent State Saturday.
Miles Corpening, Tennessee Tech- Northwestern grad and Shrine Bowler made a tackle and broke up a pass as the Golden Eagles opened Ohio Valley Conference play with a 41-7 hammering of Austin Peay.
Randall Dixon, Chowan- The Hawks fell 47-14 to Campbell, but former Rock Hill Bearcat Dixon saw the bulk of the playing time at QB, completing 13-of-24 passes for 156 yards and throwing both a touchdown and an interception.
Brandon Plyler, Concord (W.Va.)- Fort Mill Yellow Jacket caught two passes for 19 yards but Concord fell 28-0 to Fairmont State. Plyler’s fellow Fort Mill alum, Chris Norman, started at right tackle for the Mountain Lions.
Dijuan Ussery, Missouri Western- Nation Ford grad caught three passes for 20 yards during the Griffins’ 51-14 win over Missouri Southern. He also returned a pair of kickoffs for 32 yards total.
Darryl Foster, Newberry- former Chester linebacker made a tackle during the Wolves’ 42-22 win over Virginia Union.
Shea Rodgers, Newberry- Indian Land product did all the kicking for Newberry during its win over Virginia Union, hitting all six extra points, kicking 2-of-7 kickoffs for touchbacks and averaging over 38 yards per punt. Rodgers also recorded a tackle.
Emmanuel McCord, Newberry- Indian Land grad caught two passes for 22 yards, the first catches of the sophomore’s college career.
Armond Lindsay, North Greenville- senior offensive guard from South Pointe started his second straight game for the Crusaders, a 45-0 win over Lenoir-Rhyne. Lindsay and his offensive line teammates helped North Greenville rush for 200 yards and four touchdowns, and allowed no sacks.
Brandon Fisher, Tusculum- South Pointe’s Fisher made one tackle during Tusculum’s 24-10 loss to Virginia State.
Desmond Leak, Union (Ky.)- Northwestern graduate made three tackles and broke up a pass as Union knocked off Campbellsville, 47-40.
Andre Foulks, Wingate- redshirt senior defensive lineman from York made four tackles with two for a loss and a QB hurry during the Bulldogs’ 56-7 win over Shaw.
Akiven Williams, Apprentice School (Va.)- Lewisville’s Williams made a tackle during the Builders’ win over Greensboro College.
Sandifer McCullough, Mesabi Range College- former Rock Hill Bearcat McCullough made four tackles, including one for a loss, during Mesabi Range’s 32-13 loss to Itasca Community College in junior college football.
Shaheem Sanders, Mesabi Range College- South Pointe grad made five catches for 47 yards during Mesabi Range’s 32-13 loss to Itasca.
Trey Murdock, Minnesota West Community and Technical College- Murdock, the former Rock Hill Bearcat, made six tackles during Minnesota West’s 27-12 loss to Ridgewater.
