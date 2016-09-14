Week 4 high school football stat leaders from The Herald’s coverage area

|Player
|Team
|Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Quentin Sanders
|LE
|50
|549
|5
|Jerry Howard
|NW
|52
|435
|6
|Malik Williams
|CH
|57
|422
|6
|Ant Foster
|LA
|54
|377
|4
|Voshon St. Hill
|SP
|63
|363
|4
|Player
|Team
|Recepts
|Yards
|TDs
|Wally Wilmore
|NW
|19
|390
|3
|Kenny Agurs
|RH
|20
|327
|3
|Alex Stennett
|NF
|18
|286
|3
|John Erby
|CH
|10
|239
|2
|Dequez Harris
|NW
|11
|238
|2
|Player
|Team
|Attps
|Comp.
|Int
|Yards
|TDs
|Gage Moloney
|NW
|142
|95
|5
|1226
|8
|Dre Robinson
|RH
|129
|79
|6
|993
|7
|Derion Kendrick
|SP
|105
|62
|3
|794
|4
|Kirk Rygol
|NF
|80
|57
|1
|706
|4
|Trey Keels
|LE
|38
|26
|2
|518
|7
Defense
Tackles
75- Ali Shockley, Northwestern
63- Bryson Cooper, South Pointe
61- Dantavis Bowser, Northwestern
58- Cort Neely, South Pointe
42- Vinny Catan and Corbin Tesimale, Nation Ford; Darryl Manning, Lewisville
39- Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill
38- Patrick Mead, Fort Mill; Caliph Brice, Northwestern; Dillon Howie, Indian Land
35- Grant Stevens, Fort Mill; Robbie Cshuta, Indian Land
34- Ken’darius Frederick, South Pointe; Devardo Williams, Rock Hill
33- Mikail Fourney, Lewisville; Alan Alford, Northwestern
32- J.T. Sanders, York; Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Cody Spires, Great Falls
31- Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Ladell Massey and Christian Steele, Northwestern
30- Jordan Morris, Rock Hill
29- Ladarius Foster, Chester
28- Quay Hardin, Chester
27- D.J. Agurs, Northwestern; Jordan Markowski and Mike Derado, Fort Mill; Josh Belk, Lewisville
26- Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe
25- Nick Truesdale and Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Ira Grant, Chester
24- Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville; Radarrius Wright and Ethan McGriff, Chester
23- John Young and Ben Tuipulotu, Nation Ford; William Makowski, Indian Land; B.J. Davis, South Pointe
22- Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford; Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land
21- Zion McClinton and Dondre Douglas, York; Deedric Cousar and Daquan Brown, South Pointe; Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford; Zac Roberts, Great Falls
20- Matt Klipa, Rock Hill
19- Trent Isenhower, Great Falls; Scott Robinson Jr., South Pointe; Areon Walls, Northwestern; Tajh Reid-Stanley and Shamari Williams, York
18- Jamonte Jennings and Jamaal Smith, Rock Hill; Jarez Hardin, Chester; Chance Miller, Northwestern
17- Eli Adams, B.J. Davis, Jaylen Mahoney and Jamari Currence, South Pointe; Mel Plankenhorn and Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford; Aaron Rice, Great Falls
16- Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill; Hayden Milley, Clover; Deylajure Addison, Northwestern; Tyreze Campbell, Chester
Sacks
8- Darryl Manning, Lewisville
6- Radarrius Wright, Chester
5- Jene Thompson, Lewisville
4- Dondre Douglas, York
3- Na’Jaylin Sanders, Lewisville; Eli Adams, South Pointe; Willy Clark and Blake Watson, Clover; Ethan McGriff, Chester
2- Bryson Cooper, South Pointe; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Cody VanCamp, York; Tyrus McCullough, Lewisville; Devardo Williams, Rock Hill
1.5- Alan Alford, Northwestern
1- Areon Walls and Malik Gregory, Northwestern; Dillon Howie, William Makowski and Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Jarez Hardin and Jalyn Reid, Chester; Roderick Johnson, Lancaster; Jhyques Thomas, Jake Ajemian, Quinn Vandermark, Nick Brown, Mel Plankenhorn and Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill; Luke Spires, Artez Blackmon and Tommy Belk, Great Falls; Seth Wood and J.T. Sanders, York; Jalen Pickett-Hicks, DaQuan Brown, Keshawn Freeman, B.J. Davis, Jerrell Mobley and Deangelo Huskey, South Pointe; Hayden Milley and Devon Chisholm, Clover; Chesia Coleman, Matt Klipa and Dakota Ferguson, Rock Hill; Matt Montgomery, Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford
Fumbles recovered
3- Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford
2- Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Pha’Leak Brown, Chester; Keenan Barnes, Lancaster
1- Bryson Cooper, Deedric Cousar and Ken’darius Fredrick, South Pointe; Jamaal Smith, Jordan Morris, Devardo Williams, Dakota Ferguson and Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill; Radarrius Wright, T.J. Hollis, Zion Mills and T.J. Hollis, Chester; Josh Cairns, Patrick Mead and Grant Stevens, Fort Mill; Keilan Renegar and Jene Thompson, Lewisville; Cody Spires and Trent Isenhower, Great Falls; William Makowski, A.J. Jefferson, Logan Teeter, Michael Watkins and Dillon Howie, Indian Land; Ben Bruckner, Nation Ford; Dondre Douglas, York
Forced fumbles
2- Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Justin Reese, South Pointe; Quinn Vandermark, Fort Mill; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land
1- Stone Potts, Dorian Williams, Jake Locklear and Dillon Howie, Indian Land; Ryan Heriot and Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Eli Adams, Daquan Brown, Keshawn Freeman, Ken’darius Fredrick, Daquan Brown, Eli Adams and B.J. Davis, South Pointe; Matthew Klipa, Jamaal Smith and Caleb Brown, Rock Hill; Ladarius Foster, Quay Hardin, Pha’Leak Brown, Xi Simpson, Corey Wright and Stan Mills, Chester; Deylajure Addison, Zay Mills, D.J. Agurs, Areon Walls and Malik Gregory, Northwestern; Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford; Artez Blackmon, Great Falls; Dondre Douglas, York
Interceptions
4- Chase Yoder, Lewisville; Quay Hardin, Chester
3- Ronnie Hughes, Fort Mill
2- Jamonte Jennings, Rock Hill; John Gregory, Indian Land; Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Kelton Talford, Great Falls; Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill
1- Malik Campbell and Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill; John Young and Jordan Gaines, Nation Ford; Willy Clark, DreQuann Starr, Lakerri Adams, Omari Adams, Sean Tyson and Hayden Milley, Clover; Meliko Roseborough, Nigel McCullum and C.D. Catoe, Lancaster; Kell Brown and Aaron Rice, Great Falls; Dantavis Bowser, Freddie Cunningham and Caliph Brice, Northwestern; Dorian Williams, Indian Land; Pha’Leak Brown and T.J. Hollis, Chester; Tajh Reid-Stanley, Dee Walls, Zion McClinton and J.T. Sanders, York; B.J. Davis, Ken’darius Fredrick, Justin Reese, Cort Neely and Jamari Currence, South Pointe; Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill
