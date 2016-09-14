High School Football

September 14, 2016 4:00 PM

Week 4 high school football stat leaders from The Herald’s coverage area

By Bret McCormick

Rushing
 
Player Team Attempts Yards TDs
Quentin Sanders LE 50 549 5
Jerry Howard NW 52 435 6
Malik Williams CH 57 422 6
Ant Foster LA 54 377 4
Voshon St. Hill SP 63 363 4
Ronnie Hughes FM 47 325 5
Mike Hill LE 31 318 6
Aaron Rice GF 46 293 3
Lee Massey IL 49 290 6
Farrika Grier LA 43 287 4
Narrii Gaither RH 51 276 2
Des Buchanan RH 43 243 0
Jalyn Reid CH 36 242 4
Derion Kendrick SP 46 208 2
Jackson Randall FM 38 198 2
Shandon Cobb YO 30 179 2
Tyquan McCray YO 44 178 0
Tyree Sistare IL 35 169 2
Willy Clark CL 17 157 2
Connor Owens CL 21 151 1
SOURCE: local schools
Receiving
 
Player Team Recepts Yards TDs
Wally Wilmore NW 19 390 3
Kenny Agurs RH 20 327 3
Alex Stennett NF 18 286 3
John Erby CH 10 239 2
Dequez Harris NW 11 238 2
J.P. Pendergrass SP 16 234 2
Cordarius Tinsley LA 13 227 2
Mike Hill LE 10 224 3
Ryan Albino IL 19 208 1
Qua Brice RH 15 181 3
Des Buchanan RH 12 177 0
Johnny Courtney LE 6 174 3
Thomas Chrisley FM 13 172 2
Jamario Holley NW 11 163 1
Quinest Bishop SP 11 149 1
Jonathan Muhammad SP 5 142 1
Jordan Starkes NW 24 140 1
Aaron Rice GF 11 136 1
Dewaun McCullum NF 6 134 0
Halen Burgess NF 15 129 0
Passing
 
Player Team Attps Comp. Int Yards TDs
Gage Moloney NW 142 95 5 1226 8
Dre Robinson RH 129 79 6 993 7
Derion Kendrick SP 105 62 3 794 4
Kirk Rygol NF 80 57 1 706 4
Trey Keels LE 38 26 2 518 7
Ryan DeLuca FM 58 37 1 437 4
Malik Williams CH 50 29 1 429 3
David Loughry IL 68 34 3 397 0
Connor Henson GF 114 57 3 388 1
Jamias Shropshire LA 50 19 4 329 3
Shandon Cobb YO 53 40 1 324 3
Garrett Miller CL 12 7 1 170 1
Ethan Mitchell YO 37 17 1 144 1
Drew Hartman FM 13 7 1 92 1
Quentin Sanders LE 18 8 2 88 1
Defense

Tackles

75- Ali Shockley, Northwestern

63- Bryson Cooper, South Pointe

61- Dantavis Bowser, Northwestern

58- Cort Neely, South Pointe

42- Vinny Catan and Corbin Tesimale, Nation Ford; Darryl Manning, Lewisville

39- Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill

38- Patrick Mead, Fort Mill; Caliph Brice, Northwestern; Dillon Howie, Indian Land

35- Grant Stevens, Fort Mill; Robbie Cshuta, Indian Land

34- Ken’darius Frederick, South Pointe; Devardo Williams, Rock Hill

33- Mikail Fourney, Lewisville; Alan Alford, Northwestern

32- J.T. Sanders, York; Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Cody Spires, Great Falls

31- Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Ladell Massey and Christian Steele, Northwestern

30- Jordan Morris, Rock Hill

29- Ladarius Foster, Chester

28- Quay Hardin, Chester

27- D.J. Agurs, Northwestern; Jordan Markowski and Mike Derado, Fort Mill; Josh Belk, Lewisville

26- Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe

25- Nick Truesdale and Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Ira Grant, Chester

24- Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville; Radarrius Wright and Ethan McGriff, Chester

23- John Young and Ben Tuipulotu, Nation Ford; William Makowski, Indian Land; B.J. Davis, South Pointe

22- Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford; Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land

21- Zion McClinton and Dondre Douglas, York; Deedric Cousar and Daquan Brown, South Pointe; Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford; Zac Roberts, Great Falls

20- Matt Klipa, Rock Hill

19- Trent Isenhower, Great Falls; Scott Robinson Jr., South Pointe; Areon Walls, Northwestern; Tajh Reid-Stanley and Shamari Williams, York

18- Jamonte Jennings and Jamaal Smith, Rock Hill; Jarez Hardin, Chester; Chance Miller, Northwestern

17- Eli Adams, B.J. Davis, Jaylen Mahoney and Jamari Currence, South Pointe; Mel Plankenhorn and Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford; Aaron Rice, Great Falls

16- Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill; Hayden Milley, Clover; Deylajure Addison, Northwestern; Tyreze Campbell, Chester

Sacks

8- Darryl Manning, Lewisville

6- Radarrius Wright, Chester

5- Jene Thompson, Lewisville

4- Dondre Douglas, York

3- Na’Jaylin Sanders, Lewisville; Eli Adams, South Pointe; Willy Clark and Blake Watson, Clover; Ethan McGriff, Chester

2- Bryson Cooper, South Pointe; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Cody VanCamp, York; Tyrus McCullough, Lewisville; Devardo Williams, Rock Hill

1.5- Alan Alford, Northwestern

1- Areon Walls and Malik Gregory, Northwestern; Dillon Howie, William Makowski and Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Jarez Hardin and Jalyn Reid, Chester; Roderick Johnson, Lancaster; Jhyques Thomas, Jake Ajemian, Quinn Vandermark, Nick Brown, Mel Plankenhorn and Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill; Luke Spires, Artez Blackmon and Tommy Belk, Great Falls; Seth Wood and J.T. Sanders, York; Jalen Pickett-Hicks, DaQuan Brown, Keshawn Freeman, B.J. Davis, Jerrell Mobley and Deangelo Huskey, South Pointe; Hayden Milley and Devon Chisholm, Clover; Chesia Coleman, Matt Klipa and Dakota Ferguson, Rock Hill; Matt Montgomery, Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford

Fumbles recovered

3- Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford

2- Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Pha’Leak Brown, Chester; Keenan Barnes, Lancaster

1- Bryson Cooper, Deedric Cousar and Ken’darius Fredrick, South Pointe; Jamaal Smith, Jordan Morris, Devardo Williams, Dakota Ferguson and Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill; Radarrius Wright, T.J. Hollis, Zion Mills and T.J. Hollis, Chester; Josh Cairns, Patrick Mead and Grant Stevens, Fort Mill; Keilan Renegar and Jene Thompson, Lewisville; Cody Spires and Trent Isenhower, Great Falls; William Makowski, A.J. Jefferson, Logan Teeter, Michael Watkins and Dillon Howie, Indian Land; Ben Bruckner, Nation Ford; Dondre Douglas, York

Forced fumbles

2- Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Justin Reese, South Pointe; Quinn Vandermark, Fort Mill; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land

1- Stone Potts, Dorian Williams, Jake Locklear and Dillon Howie, Indian Land; Ryan Heriot and Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Eli Adams, Daquan Brown, Keshawn Freeman, Ken’darius Fredrick, Daquan Brown, Eli Adams and B.J. Davis, South Pointe; Matthew Klipa, Jamaal Smith and Caleb Brown, Rock Hill; Ladarius Foster, Quay Hardin, Pha’Leak Brown, Xi Simpson, Corey Wright and Stan Mills, Chester; Deylajure Addison, Zay Mills, D.J. Agurs, Areon Walls and Malik Gregory, Northwestern; Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford; Artez Blackmon, Great Falls; Dondre Douglas, York

Interceptions

4- Chase Yoder, Lewisville; Quay Hardin, Chester

3- Ronnie Hughes, Fort Mill

2- Jamonte Jennings, Rock Hill; John Gregory, Indian Land; Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Kelton Talford, Great Falls; Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill

1- Malik Campbell and Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill; John Young and Jordan Gaines, Nation Ford; Willy Clark, DreQuann Starr, Lakerri Adams, Omari Adams, Sean Tyson and Hayden Milley, Clover; Meliko Roseborough, Nigel McCullum and C.D. Catoe, Lancaster; Kell Brown and Aaron Rice, Great Falls; Dantavis Bowser, Freddie Cunningham and Caliph Brice, Northwestern; Dorian Williams, Indian Land; Pha’Leak Brown and T.J. Hollis, Chester; Tajh Reid-Stanley, Dee Walls, Zion McClinton and J.T. Sanders, York; B.J. Davis, Ken’darius Fredrick, Justin Reese, Cort Neely and Jamari Currence, South Pointe; Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill

