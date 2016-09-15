Video: word association with South Pointe football standout Eli Adams

Northwestern goes to Byrnes Friday to try and beat the Rebels at Nixon Field for the first time since 2001. Senior safety Ali Shockley will be central to that effort; the standout already has 58 tackles in just three games this season.
South Pointe coach Strait Herron was pleased that his team beat Nation Ford despite not playing its best game, and was fully aware of Rock Hill's big win over York ahead of the South Pointe-Rock Hill game Saturday, Sept. 3.
Lancaster and Fort Mill's high school football game originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 2 has been moved up to Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Bruins' Memorial Stadium. Lancaster coach Bobby Collins talked about the matchup during Wednesday's practice.
Rock Hill's Nick Sterling and Chester's Xi Simpson are the Hawgs of the Week from Week 1 high school football action in The Herald's coverage area. Hawgs of the Week honors are awarded to offensive linemen in the area that dominate and are nominated by their offensive line coaches.