High school football roundup: Dorman edges Rock Hill 27-24

Davis Rogers kicked an 18-yard field goal with five seconds left and the Dorman Cavaliers edged the Rock Hill Bearcats 27-24 in a non-region game at Dorman on Friday night.
Rock Hill fell to 1-4 with the loss.
Rock Hill
0
3
7
14
-
24
Dorman
7
10
0
10
-
27
On deck: Rock Hill is idle next Friday night. They will host Gaffney on September 30.
Clover 50, Franklin Christian 6: The Clover Blue Eagles raced to a 36-0 lead at halftime and defeated Franklin Christian in a non-region game at Clover.
Clover improved to 4-0 overall with the win.
Franklin Christian
0
0
0
6
-
6
Clover
21
15
14
0
-
50
On deck: Clover will play at York next Friday night.
Chester 54, Lower Richland 19:The Chester Cyclones established a 21-0 lead after one period and went on to defeat the Lower Richland Diamond Hornets in a non-region game at Hopkins.
Malik Williams figured in all three first quarter scores. He put Chester up 7-0 with a 33-yard run in the first minute of the game.
He passed to John Erby for the other two first quarter tallies. The first covered 62 yards and the second was from 15 yards out.
Williams added a 4-yard run in the second period for a 28-0 Cyclone advantage. Lower Richland scored twice to make it 28-13, before the Cyclones got a pair of scores before the half.
Ethan McGriff recovered a Lower Richland fumble in the end zone to stake Chester to a 34-0 lead. Williams passed to Quay Hardin on the last play of the half for a 41-13 lead.
Williams continued his dazzling performance late in the third period when he scampered 74 yards to give Chester a 48-13 advantage.
He continued the assault by scoring on a 13-yard run early in the fourth period and Chester led 54-19.
Chester improved to 4-1 with the win.
Chester
21
20
7
6
-
54
Lower Richland
0
13
6
0
-
19
On deck: Chester will host Carolina Pride next Friday night.
Late Thursday
Lewisville 22, Eau Claire 12: The Lewisville Lions broke a 6-6 tie at halftime and went on to defeat the Eau Claire Shamrocks in a non-region game in Columbia on Thursday night.
The Lions improved to 5-0 on the year with the win.
Lewisville
6
0
8
8
-
22
Eau Claire
0
6
0
6
-
12
On deck: Lewisville will host C. A. Johnson next Friday night.
