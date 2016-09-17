York scores 28 straight to topple Fort Mill

A smothering defensive effort and some big plays led to York’s 49-39 win over the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets Friday night.
The win was York’s first of the season after three losses. Fort Mill dropped to 2-3 overall.
York’s Cougars scored 28 unanswered points over the second and third quarters to rally against their former region foe.
York was looking for its first win of the season, but the Cougars drew a penalty on the first play of the game.
Fort Mill quickly took advantage. The Jackets pounded the ball on their opening 11-play drive as senior quarterback Ryan DeLuca didn’t attempt a pass. Senior Ronnie Hughes put Fort Mill on the board with a 4-yard touchdown run.
York responded with an eight-play drive, capped by a 22-yard touchdown romp by senior Paul Moore.
Fort Mill scored later in the first quarter when senior Josh Duffey knocked through a 36-yard field goal.
But York’s sophomore quarterback Ethan Mitchell gave the Cougars a lift through the air, going 14-20 for 226 yards in the first half.
The Cougars scored on their opening drive of the second quarter to cut into Fort Mill’s lead again on six plays which resulted in a one-yard run by Mitchell.
York almost scored to open the third quarter, but the Cougars; drive stopped at the Fort Mill one-yard line.
But York senior TyQuan McCray gave the Cougars’ ground game a boost later in the quarter with an 18-yard touchdown run.
Turning point
Fort Mill got a touchdown as the first quarter expired when senior Mike Derado retuned a blocked York punt and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown to extend the Jackets lead to 17-7.
Trailing 17-7, York bounced back with three second-quarter touchdowns, the second one coming as senior JaeVion Matthews caught a little swing pass from Mitchell and went 92-yards to put the Cougars back on top.
Critical
York scored three second-quarter touchdowns aided by a turnover from Fort Mill which resulted in the third score for the Cougars. As critical as the Cougars’ offense was in the second quarter, the York defense was just as big holding Fort Mill to three punts in the period, which resulted in good field position for the Cougars.
York 49, Fort Mill 39
York
7
21
7
14
-
49
Fort Mill
17
0
7
15
-
39
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
FMHS - Ronnie Hughes four-yard run (Josh Duffey kick), 7:05
YCHS - Paul Moore 22-yard run (Myles Prosser kick), 4:45
FMHS - Duffey 36-yard field goal, 56.4
FMHS - Mike Derado 31-yard blocked punt return (Duffey kick), 0.0
Second quarter
YCHS - Ethan Mitchell one-yard run (Prosser kick), 9:44
YCHS - Mitchell 92-yard pass to JaeVion Matthews (Prosser kick), 2:30
YCHS - Mitchell six-yard pass to Shandon Cobb (Prosser kick), 1:39
Third quarter
YCHS - TyQuan McCray 18-yard run (Prosser kick), 4:16
FMHS - Ryan DeLuca seven-yard run (Duffey kick), 1:30
Fourth quarter
FMHS - DeLuca two-yard run (DeLuca two-point conversion), 8:51
YCHS - Moore five-yard run (Prosser kick), 5:19
YCHS - JT Sanders 20-yard run (Prosser kick), 1:45
FMHS - DeLuca seven-yard pass to Gus Jarosz (Duffey kick), 19.3
TEAM STATISTICS
YCHS; FMHS
First downs;23;22
Rushes/yards;33-200;42-239
Passing;21-28-0;11-24-2
Passing yards;313;124
Fumbles/lost;0-0; 2-0
Penalties/yards;11-114;3-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING YCHS: Ethan Mitchell 11-5, Joe Wade 5-38, TyQuan McCray 7-70, Paul Moore 9-79, JT Sanders 1-20. FMHS: Ronnie Hughes 13-47, Ryan DeLuca 18-136, Gus Jarosz 1-3, Jackson Randall 5-21, Ryan Heriot 4-29, Shane Boyle 1-3.
PASSING YCHS: Ethan Mitchell 21-28-0 313. FMHS: Ryan DeLuca 11-24-2 124.
RECEIVING YCHS: Shandon Cobb 7-44, Ladarius Allison 4-27, JaeVion Matthews 8-209, Shaq Harris 2-33. FMHS: Patrick Mead 2-17, Thomas Chrisley 1-6, Gus Jarosz 4-41, Ronnie Hughes 3-63, Ryan Heriot 1-(-1).
RECORDS York 1-3, Fort Mill 2-3.
