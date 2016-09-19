Top-10 local college football players’ performances: big week for Nate Casey

Nate Casey, Davidson- Westminster Catawba product made four tackles, including one for a loss, and forced a fumble during the Wildcats’ 38-13 win over Livingstone. The game capped a big week for Casey. who was named to the Allstate Good Works team last Thursday. Casey was honored for his work with the homeless community in Davidson, efforts that included working with a publication that focuses on homeless and also living as a homeless person for a short time to raise awareness of the issues that group faces.
Markell Castle, Newberry- York Cougar continued his strong start to the season, making eight catches for 77 yards and a touchdown during the Wolves’ 29-28 win over North Greenville on Saturday. Castle caught a first quarter, 9-yard touchdown pass against the Crusaders, and the sophomore has at least eight catches in all three games so far this season. Castle’s average of nine catches per game is fifth best in NCAA Division II and he’s in the top-20 in receiving yards (340).
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State- former Northwestern QB threw a 91-yard touchdown pass on the first play of Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh and helped the Cowboys overcome a lightning delay to beat the Panthers 45-38. Rudolph threw for 540 yards and two touchdowns, completing 26-of-46 passes. His 86-yard completion to Jhajuan Scales set up Rennie Childs’ game-winning touchdown run late in the contest.
“He played great,” said Cowboys offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. “There's always room to improve. He should sit back and enjoy this one. He played tremendous at the end. He finished strong again with the game-winning drive, which is becoming commonplace for him.”
Dijuan Ussery, Missouri Western- the Griffins fell short in a 38-34 loss to Central Missouri but Ussery, the former Nation Ford standout, had a huge game. He caught six passes for a career-high 186 yards and a second quarter touchdown and returned three kickoffs for 72 total yards.
Daurice Simpson, Fullerton (Calif.)- York Cougar had a first big game at the junior college level, making two catches for 64 yards and a touchdown and returning a punt 33 yards during Fullerton’s blowout of Canyons on Saturday. Simpson had a 47-yard catch, and snagged a 17-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter.
Davonta Blake, Monterey Peninsula- Blake completed 25-of-32 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns during Monterey’s 33-20 win over San Jose. Blake threw an interception but also ran the ball 10 times for 66 yards in the victory.
Rylan Wells, Jacksonville- Fort Mill’s Wells completed 4-of-9 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran the ball four times for 50 yards during the Dolphins’ 41-7 blowout of Edward Waters (Fla.).
Trey Murdock, Minnesota West TC- Rock Hill’s Murdock made four tackles and returned an interception 93 yards for a touchdown during Minnesota West Technical College’s 19-18 juco football loss to Northland.
Miles Corpening, Tennessee Tech- Northwestern Shrine Bowler and true freshman made seven tackles and broke up a pass during the Golden Eagles’ 34-27 loss to Mercer. Corpening was making his first college start at cornerback.
RaShawn Dupree, West Texas A&M- Fort Mill graduate made three tackles and an interception during West Texas A&M’s 48-13 win over Texas-Permian Basin. Dupree’s second quarter pilfer was his second of the season for the Buffs.
Other locals’ performances
Beau Nunn, Appalachian State- the Mountaineers fell behind 24-0 and lost to Miami 45-10 in Boone on Saturday. Nunn, the former York Cougar, started at right tackle and also made a tackle on an interception thrown by the Mountaineers’ QB.
Taylor Sheets, Buffalo- Fort Mill kicker hit two of his three kickoffs into the end zone during the Bulls’ 38-14 loss to Nevada.
Eric Westbrook, Campbell- South Pointe grad made one tackle in the Camels’ 31-14 loss to Presbyterian.
Russell Hubbs, The Citadel- Northwestern linebacker made a tackle as the Bulldogs beat Gardner-Webb 31-24 to improve to 3-0 this season.
Chandler Kryst, Coastal Carolina- Fort Mill product made a tackle but the FCS No. 17 Chanticleers fell to No. 4 Jacksonville State 27-26.
Corey Seargent, East Carolina- starting cornerback from Northwestern made two tackles and broke up a pair of passes during the Pirates’ 20-15 loss to South Carolina.
Worth Gregory, East Carolina- good day punting for former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket Gregory, who kicked twice for a 41.5-yard average with both kicks downed inside the 20.
J.T. Boyd, East Carolina- Nation Ford grad started a third consecutive game at center for the Pirates, who fell to South Carolina Saturday.
Chris Bouyer, East Tennessee State- The Bucs topped Western Carolina 34-31 in the second football game played Bristol Motor Speedway this season, with Bouyer, the former Northwestern Shrine Bowler, making a tackle.
Andrew Komornik, Gardner-Webb- Nation Ford’s Komornik hit six punts for an average of 48 yards with a long of 54 during the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ 31-24 loss to The Citadel.
Montay Crockett, Georgia Southern- redshirt senior from South Pointe carried the ball once for 21 yards during the Eagles’ 23-21 win over Louisiana-Monroe. Crockett also returned three punts for 29 total yards and ran back four kickoffs for 79 yards, with a long of 23.
Corey Neely, Marshall- South Pointe grad and Georgia Military College transfer made six tackles with one for a loss but the Thundering Herd struggled in a 65-38 loss to Akron.
Deshaun McFadden, North Carolina A&T- Rock Hill’s McFadden caught a pass for four yards during the Aggies’ 58-21 loss to Tulsa.
Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State- Rock Hill Bearcat caught one pass for seven yards during New Mexico State’s 62-42 loss to Kentucky.
Jerome Pettiway, South Carolina State- former York Cougar punted 10 times for a 41-yard average during the Bulldogs’ 59-0 loss to Clemson. Pettiway hit two punts over 50 yards.
Randall Dixon, Chowan- former Rock Hill Bearcat helped the Braves to a 35-28 win over West Florida. Dixon completed 28-of-44 passes for 399 yards and two touchdowns. He threw three interceptions, but led Chowan down the field for the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, a 4-yard pass to Kaine Lombard for the final margin of victory.
Brandon Plyler, Concord (W.Va.)- Fort Mill Yellow Jacket caught a pass for six yards during the Mountain Lions’ 21-15 loss to Urbana.
Chris Norman, Concord (W.Va.)- Fort Mill grad started on the Mountain Lions’ offensive line, helping the team rush for 141 yards and allowing no sacks during its loss to Urbana.
Logan Ard, Limestone- Ard, the former South Pointe kicker, hit four extra points and a 31-yard field goal but the Saints fell short in a 42-39 loss to Mars Hill on Saturday in Gaffney.
Ty Currence, Limestone- York Cougar made a tackle and recorded a quarterback hurry in the Saints’ loss to Mars Hill.
Shea Rodgers, Newberry- Indian Land kicker hit a 31-yard field goal and the winning extra point with 1 minute, 4 seconds left in the Wolves’ 29-28 win over North Greenville. Rodgers missed one extra point and had another one blocked earlier in the game but successfully hit the winning PAT in the fourth quarter.
Tony Gaston, Newberry- former Lewisville Lion made a tackle in Newberry’s win over North Greenville.
Darryl Foster, Newberry- Chester’s Foster made a pair of tackles against North Greenville.
Rondreas Truesdale, Newberry- Indian Land running back returned a kickoff 23 yards against North Greenville.
Jordan Helms, North Greenville- true freshman from Nation Ford made a special teams tackle during the Crusaders’ narrow loss to Newberry.
Tony Godbolt, North Greenville- Crusaders safety from Fort Mill made eight tackles and broke up two passes during his team’s loss to Newberry.
Deshawn Davis, Tusculum- South Pointe product made three catches for 37 yards - the first college catches of the sophomore’s career - during the Pioneers’ 31-3 loss to Lenoir-Rhyne.
Andre Foulks, Wingate- York’s Foulks made three tackles, including a half tackle-for-loss, during the Bulldogs’ 34-7 win over Brevard.
Akiven Williams, Apprentice School (Va.)- Williams - a defensive tackle from Lewisville High - made a tackle as the Builders knocked off Bridgewater for the program’s first back to back wins since 2007.
Josh Wilkes, Butler Community College (Kans.)- South Pointe grad Wilkes made three catches for 37 yards but Butler was thumped 49-7 by rival Iowa Western.
Marveon Mobley, Fullerton (Calif.)- Mobley made a tackle during Fullerton’s 59-17 blowout of Canyons.
Shaheem Sanders, Mesabi Range (Minn.)- South Pointe’s Sanders caught a pair of passes for 27 yards during Mesabi Range’s win over Fon du Lac Tribal.
Lorenzo Wells, Mesabi Range (Minn.)- Wells, the former South Pointe receiver, caught one pass for 30 yards during Mesabi Range’s 22-10 win over Fon du Lac Tribal.
Deryan Sanders, Monterey Peninsula (Calif.)- Fort Mill’s Sanders caught five passes for 68 yards in Monterey’s win over San Jose, and also returned a punt 23 yards.
