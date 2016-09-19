Video: highlights from Northwestern's 35-31 win over Spartanburg

Chester's John Erby talked about hitting the winning field goal with 12 seconds left against sixth-ranked Lancaster last Friday, giving the Cyclones their biggest win in coach Victor Floyd's second tenure at the school.
Northwestern goes to Byrnes Friday to try and beat the Rebels at Nixon Field for the first time since 2001. Senior safety Ali Shockley will be central to that effort; the standout already has 58 tackles in just three games this season.
South Pointe coach Strait Herron was pleased that his team beat Nation Ford despite not playing its best game, and was fully aware of Rock Hill's big win over York ahead of the South Pointe-Rock Hill game Saturday, Sept. 3.