High School Football

September 28, 2016 11:05 AM

High school football stat leaders after Week 5

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

Offensive

Rushing
Chester's Malik Williams has surged into the rushing lead with a big couple of weeks.
Player Team GP Attempts Yards TDs
Malik Williams CH 6 80 710 13
Quentin Sanders LE 6 111 704 8
Jerry Howard NW 6 73 536 9
Farrika Grier LA 5 68 514 6
Ant Foster LA 5 69 448 4
Mike Hill LE 6 44 419 6
Jalyn Reid CH 6 55 405 6
Voshon St. Hill SP 5 72 387 4
Ronnie Hughes FM 5 59 370 6
Des Buchanan RH 5 56 368 1
Lee Massey IL 6 69 341 6
Aaron Rice GF 5 59 328 3
Semaj Larkin CL 5 46 328 3
Paul Moore YO 5 56 327 4
Narrii Gaither RH 5 60 311 2
Ryan DeLuca FM 5 55 288 4
Willy Clark CL 5 26 269 6
Connor Owens CL 5 41 255 2
Tyquan McCray YO 5 51 246 1
Alex Reed LE 6 46 221 0
SOURCE: Local schools
Passing
Northwestern's Gage Moloney has thrown for six touchdowns and no interceptions in the last two games for the Trojans.
Player Team GP Attps Comp. Int Yards TDs
Gage Moloney NW 6 209 134 5 1682 14
Dre Robinson RH 5 169 108 6 1293 7
Kirk Rygol NF 5 130 95 3 1202 10
Derion Kendrick SP 5 134 80 3 1007 5
Malik Williams CH 6 77 47 1 852 7
Trey Keels LE 6 61 42 3 814 10
David Loughry IL 6 99 53 7 634 0
Jamias Shropshire LA 5 86 35 4 581 5
Ryan DeLuca FM 5 82 48 3 561 5
Shandon Cobb YO 5 90 68 2 503 4
Ethan Mitchell YO 5 64 38 1 461 3
Connor Henson GF 5 133 62 5 417 1
Jay Hildreth IL 6 43 24 2 213 0
Garrett Miller CL 5 17 9 1 189 1
Drew Hartman FM 5 13 7 1 92 1
 
SOURCE: Sources
Receiving
Yards per reception seems to be up among the leading receivers this year. Wally Wilmore's average of 19 yards per grab is indicative of the trend.
Player Team GP Recepts Yards TDs
Wally Wilmore NW 6 29 553 5
Kenny Agurs RH 5 29 462 3
John Erby CH 6 17 424 4
Alex Stennett NF 5 24 396 5
Jae'vion Matthews YO 5 24 370 3
Mike Hill LE 6 15 332 4
Cordarius Tinsley LA 5 16 307 2
J.P. Pendergrass SP 5 20 301 3
Dequez Harris NW 6 18 291 2
Qua Brice RH 5 23 279 3
Ryan Albino IL 6 27 270 1
Dewaun McCullum NF 5 14 261 1
Jamario Holley NW 6 20 248 3
John Gregory IL 6 10 248 0
Johnny Courtney LE 6 10 242 4
Halen Burgess NF 5 22 230 1
Rodney Brown NW 6 12 221 3
Matt Murray IL 6 23 202 0
Ladarious Allison YO 5 29 181 1
NiQuavian Coleman CH 6 10 180 1
 
SOURCE: Local schools

Defensive

Tackles

Editor’s note: Northwestern’s tackle numbers have been restored to their previous amount after further clarification of their stat-keeping methods. Several factors combined to give their tackle stats an inflated appearance, but that isn’t the case and never was. The Herald regrets the confusion any changes created.

118- Ali Shockley, Northwestern

78- Bryson Cooper, South Pointe; Dantavis Bowser, Northwestern

72- Cort Neely, South Pointe

63- Corbin Tesimale, Nation Ford

62- Caliph Brice, Northwestern

58- Vinny Catan, Nation Ford

53- J.T. Sanders, York

52- Ladell Massey, Northwestern; Darryl Manning, Lewisville

50- D.J. Agurs, Northwestern

49- Zion McClinton, York; Ira Grant, Chester

48- Dillon Howie, Indian Land

47- Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill

46- Alan Alford, Northwestern; Robbie Cshuta, Indian Land; Grant Stevens, Fort Mill

44- Ken’darius Frederick, South Pointe

43- Logan Teeter, Indian Land

42- Patrick Mead, Fort Mill

41- Mikail Fourney, Lewisville; Christian Steele, Northwestern; Ethan McGriff, Chester; Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill

40- Seth Wood, York; Josh Belk, Lewisville

38- Jordan Morris, Rock Hill; Cody Spires, Great Falls

37- Radarrius Wright, Chester; Dondre Douglas, York; Deedric Cousar, South Pointe; Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford

36- Areon Walls, Northwestern; Keilan Renegar, Lewisville

35- Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Mike Derado, Fort Mill

34- John Young, Nation Ford; Devardo Williams, Rock Hill

33- Ladarius Foster, Chester

32- Tajh Reid-Stanley, York; Quay Hardin, Chester

31- Nick Truesdale, Rock Hill; Shamari Williams, York; Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill

30- Hayden Milley, Clover; B.J. Davis and Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe

29- Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land

28- Jalyn Reid and Jarez Hardin, Chester; Ben Tuipulotu, Nation Ford

27- Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford; Eli Adams, South Pointe; Jamaal Smith, Rock Hill; Chance Miller, Northwestern

26- Dantrell Simmons, Chester

25- Matt Klipa, Rock Hill; Tyreze Campbell, Chester; Carlton Wilson, Nation Ford

Sacks

12- Darryl Manning, Lewisville

7- Radarrius Wright, Chester; Jene Thompson, Lewisville

6- Ethan McGriff, Chester; Na’Jaylin Sanders, Lewisville

4- Josh Belk, Lewisville; Devon Chisholm, Clover; Eli Adams, South Pointe; Daryl Lowery, Chester; Dondre Douglas, York

3- Willy Clark and Blake Watson, Clover

2.5- Alan Alford, Northwestern

2- Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Jaylen Keels, Nation Ford; Bryson Cooper, South Pointe; Jarez Hardin and Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Cody VanCamp, York; Tyrus McCullough, Lewisville; Matt Klipa, Molique Mitchell and Devardo Williams, Rock Hill; Hayden Milley and Luke Trowbridge, Clover

Fumbles recovered

2- Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford; Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Pha’Leak Brown, Chester; Keenan Barnes, Lancaster; Dakota Ferguson, Rock Hill

Forced fumbles

2- Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Dondre Douglas, York; Justin Reese and Eli Adams, South Pointe; Quinn Vandermark, Fort Mill; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land; Ashton Schaufert and Ben Bruckner, Nation Ford

Interceptions

5- Chase Yoder, Lewisville; Quay Hardin, Chester

3- Ronnie Hughes, Fort Mill; Ken’darius Fredrick, South Pointe

2- Lakerri Adams, Hayden Milley and Sean Tyson, Clover; J.T. Sanders, York; Jamonte Jennings, Rock Hill; John Gregory, Indian Land; Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Kelton Talford, Great Falls; Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Video: Lewisville coach Will Mitchell discusses two big games looming for the Lions

View more video

Sports Videos