High school football stat leaders after Week 5

Offensive
|Player
|Team
|GP
|Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Malik Williams
|CH
|6
|80
|710
|13
|Quentin Sanders
|LE
|6
|111
|704
|8
|Jerry Howard
|NW
|6
|73
|536
|9
|Farrika Grier
|LA
|5
|68
|514
|6
|Ant Foster
|LA
|5
|69
|448
|4
|Player
|Team
|GP
|Attps
|Comp.
|Int
|Yards
|TDs
|Gage Moloney
|NW
|6
|209
|134
|5
|1682
|14
|Dre Robinson
|RH
|5
|169
|108
|6
|1293
|7
|Kirk Rygol
|NF
|5
|130
|95
|3
|1202
|10
|Derion Kendrick
|SP
|5
|134
|80
|3
|1007
|5
|Malik Williams
|CH
|6
|77
|47
|1
|852
|7
|Player
|Team
|GP
|Recepts
|Yards
|TDs
|Wally Wilmore
|NW
|6
|29
|553
|5
|Kenny Agurs
|RH
|5
|29
|462
|3
|John Erby
|CH
|6
|17
|424
|4
|Alex Stennett
|NF
|5
|24
|396
|5
|Jae'vion Matthews
|YO
|5
|24
|370
|3
Defensive
Tackles
Editor’s note: Northwestern’s tackle numbers have been restored to their previous amount after further clarification of their stat-keeping methods. Several factors combined to give their tackle stats an inflated appearance, but that isn’t the case and never was. The Herald regrets the confusion any changes created.
118- Ali Shockley, Northwestern
78- Bryson Cooper, South Pointe; Dantavis Bowser, Northwestern
72- Cort Neely, South Pointe
63- Corbin Tesimale, Nation Ford
62- Caliph Brice, Northwestern
58- Vinny Catan, Nation Ford
53- J.T. Sanders, York
52- Ladell Massey, Northwestern; Darryl Manning, Lewisville
50- D.J. Agurs, Northwestern
49- Zion McClinton, York; Ira Grant, Chester
48- Dillon Howie, Indian Land
47- Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill
46- Alan Alford, Northwestern; Robbie Cshuta, Indian Land; Grant Stevens, Fort Mill
44- Ken’darius Frederick, South Pointe
43- Logan Teeter, Indian Land
42- Patrick Mead, Fort Mill
41- Mikail Fourney, Lewisville; Christian Steele, Northwestern; Ethan McGriff, Chester; Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill
40- Seth Wood, York; Josh Belk, Lewisville
38- Jordan Morris, Rock Hill; Cody Spires, Great Falls
37- Radarrius Wright, Chester; Dondre Douglas, York; Deedric Cousar, South Pointe; Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford
36- Areon Walls, Northwestern; Keilan Renegar, Lewisville
35- Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Mike Derado, Fort Mill
34- John Young, Nation Ford; Devardo Williams, Rock Hill
33- Ladarius Foster, Chester
32- Tajh Reid-Stanley, York; Quay Hardin, Chester
31- Nick Truesdale, Rock Hill; Shamari Williams, York; Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill
30- Hayden Milley, Clover; B.J. Davis and Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe
29- Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land
28- Jalyn Reid and Jarez Hardin, Chester; Ben Tuipulotu, Nation Ford
27- Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford; Eli Adams, South Pointe; Jamaal Smith, Rock Hill; Chance Miller, Northwestern
26- Dantrell Simmons, Chester
25- Matt Klipa, Rock Hill; Tyreze Campbell, Chester; Carlton Wilson, Nation Ford
Sacks
12- Darryl Manning, Lewisville
7- Radarrius Wright, Chester; Jene Thompson, Lewisville
6- Ethan McGriff, Chester; Na’Jaylin Sanders, Lewisville
4- Josh Belk, Lewisville; Devon Chisholm, Clover; Eli Adams, South Pointe; Daryl Lowery, Chester; Dondre Douglas, York
3- Willy Clark and Blake Watson, Clover
2.5- Alan Alford, Northwestern
2- Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Jaylen Keels, Nation Ford; Bryson Cooper, South Pointe; Jarez Hardin and Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Cody VanCamp, York; Tyrus McCullough, Lewisville; Matt Klipa, Molique Mitchell and Devardo Williams, Rock Hill; Hayden Milley and Luke Trowbridge, Clover
Fumbles recovered
2- Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford; Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Pha’Leak Brown, Chester; Keenan Barnes, Lancaster; Dakota Ferguson, Rock Hill
Forced fumbles
2- Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Dondre Douglas, York; Justin Reese and Eli Adams, South Pointe; Quinn Vandermark, Fort Mill; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land; Ashton Schaufert and Ben Bruckner, Nation Ford
Interceptions
5- Chase Yoder, Lewisville; Quay Hardin, Chester
3- Ronnie Hughes, Fort Mill; Ken’darius Fredrick, South Pointe
2- Lakerri Adams, Hayden Milley and Sean Tyson, Clover; J.T. Sanders, York; Jamonte Jennings, Rock Hill; John Gregory, Indian Land; Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Kelton Talford, Great Falls; Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill
Comments