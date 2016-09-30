High school football roundup: McBee hands Lewisville first loss of season

McBee 44, Lewisville 16
The McBee Panthers took a two-touchdown lead after one period and went on to record a 44-16 victory over the Lewisville Lions in the Region 2-A opener for both teams at McBee on Friday night.
Lewisville trailed 14-8 at halftime and was behind 22-8 heading to the final period. McBee outscored the Lions 22-8 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.
The Lions had not scored in two straight defeats against the Panthers coming into Friday night’s contest.
McBee improved to 4-2 with the win, while the loss was the first for Lewisville after six wins to start the season.
Lewisville;0;8;0;8;-;16
McBee14;0;8;22;-;44
On deck: Region 2-A competition continues next week as Lewisville hosts No. 1 Lamar, while McBee heads to Timmonsville.
Lancaster 13, Westwood 7: The Lancaster Bruins scored 10 points by halftime and held on in the Region 3-4A opener for both teams at Blythewood.
Lancaster improved to 4-2 overall with the win, while Westwood fell to 2-4 overall.
Lancaster;3;7;3;0;-;13
Westwood;0;0;0;7;-;7
On deck: The Bruins head back down to the Midlands to face Richland Northeast, while Westwood visits South Pointe.
Timmonsville 64, Great Falls 20: The Timmonsville Whirlwinds raced to a 45-point lead at halftime and went on to beat the Great Falls Red Devils in the Region 2-A opener for both teams at Great Falls.
Timmonsville improved to 2-5 overall on the year, while Great Falls dropped to 0-7 overall.
Timmonsville;15;36;6;7;-;64
Great Falls;6;0;8;6;-;20
On deck: Great Falls has a bye next week, while Timmonsville hosts McBee.
