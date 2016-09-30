Paul Moore carries York past Richland Northeast

The York Cougars have become somewhat notorious for being a second-half team. As Region 3-4A play began Friday night, they changed up that reputation a bit and saved some stress on coach Bobby Carroll in the process in getting three first-half scores from running back Paul Moore on the way to a 41-14 win over Richland Northeast at the Cougar Den.
“That’s what we talked about. Quit goofing off in the locker room before the game and concentrate on the little things,” said Carroll of his team’s strong opening 24 minutes. When you can execute and do what you’ve been told to do, good things will happen to you, and that’s exactly what happened tonight.”
York (2-4, 1-0 Region 3-4A) faced a powerful Cavalier offense, paced by quarterback Aloysius Jackson. Jackson was the center of his teams offense, as expected, running 24 times for over 60 yards and completing just over 50 percent of his passes for another 125. Carroll acknowledged after the game that limiting Jackson would be the key.
“Their quarterback (Jackson) is a great football player, and we contained him sometimes and sometimes he got by us,” said Carroll. It was a total team effort. “I thought our defense did a good job of containing 11 (Jackson) most of the time.”
Turning point
A Myles Prosser punt pinned the Cavaliers deep in their own territory on their third drive of the contest, and an 11-yard sack by Dondre Douglas left the visitors in a precarious spot at their own one-yard line. The Cavaliers punt traveled just four yards, though, giving the Cougars the ball in prime position. Moore cashed in his first score of the night, going five yards in one play to put York ahead 10-0.
Critical
Richland Northeast (4-2, 0-1) began a drive at their own 22 nearing the midway point of the second quarter, down 17-7. Jaevion Matthews jumped in front of a Cavalier pass on the first play of that drive, setting up the Cougars just outside the red zone. The drive stalled there, but a 37-yard Myles Prosser field goal gave York a 20-7 lead and helped to squash any Cavalier momentum, for the time being.
Twontae Wallaces 14-yard touchdown scamper knifed the York lead to 27-14 with 7:32 to go in the game, again appearing to seize momentum. York answered with an authoritative eight-play, 79-yard drive on which Moore scored for the fourth time, extending the York margin to 34-14 and largely putting away the Cavaliers.
Star contributions
Moore carried 13 times for 50 yards in his three first-half trips to the end zone, finishing with 113 yards on 24 carries.
York quarterback Ethan Mitchell had a solid game, completing 17-of-32 passes for just over 250 yards, including a strike on a crossing pattern that Matthews took 86 yards for a touchdown to close the scoring. Hes just a phenomenal athlete, and we’ve got to get the ball in his hands more, and we’re going to try to do that, said Carroll of Matthews, who had six grabs for 162 yards, along with an interception.
Jackson paced the Cavaliers on offense, turning in nearly 200 total yards. Running backs Jaden Washington and Twontae Wallace combined for nearly 130 yards themselves, with Wallace adding a touchdown.
Overheard
“I’m proud of our players,” Carroll said. “They played their hearts out. They could have folded up a long time ago. We took that preseason (non-region play) and put it on the shelf, and this is a whole new season. We look at it as we’re 1-0 in Region 3-4A, and we’ve just gotta build on that.”
On deck
Richland Northeast will host Lancaster next Friday. York will travel to Ridge View. Both games are scheduled for a 7:30 start.
York 41, Richland Northeast 14
Richland NE
7
0
7
0
-
14
York
10
17
7
7
-
41
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Y Myles Prosser 24 field goal 8:31
Y Paul Moore 5 run (Prosser kick) 2:31
RNE Aloysius Jackson 2 run (Grayson Maxfield kick) :20.1
Second quarter
Y Moore 2 run (Prosser kick) 8:31
Y Prosser 37 field goal 7:57
Y Moore 2 run (Prosser kick) 1:44
Third quarter
RNE Twontae Wallace 14 run (Maxfield kick) 7:32
Y Moore 6 run (Prosser kick) 5:03
Fourth quarter
Y Jaevion Matthews 86 pass from Ethan Mitchell (Prosser kick) 6:47
