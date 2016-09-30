Chester Cyclones’ defense smothers Indian Land

Chester’s defense was dominant Friday in the Cyclones’ 34-10 Region 4-3A win over Indian Land, starting with an interception in the first quarter by Quay Hardin.
Malik Williams opened the Region 4-3A opener for both teams by giving Chester (6-1, 1-0 Region 4-3A) a first quarter lead with a 34-yard TD run. After an Indian Land field goal, Williams returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for another touchdown.
Indian Land (1-6, 0-1) took advantage of a short Chester punt, Logan Teeter throwing a 27-yard scoring bomb to Ryan Albino to cut the hosts’ lead to 14-10, but Corey Wright padded the Cyclones lead with another touchdown run. Williams threw a touchdown pass to John Erby, then scored again on the ground late in the game for the final score of 34-10.
Critical
Indian Land had to lean on its third-string quarterback Teeter as the Warriors’ starter David Loughry broke his leg earlier in the season and the second string quarterback Jay Hildreth was out with a concussion. Indian Land’s offense struggled accordingly.
Star contributors
Chester’s Malik Williams did not have a great passing game, but he rushed for 179 yards on 17 carries.
“The running game was great, but we are still looking for a game where the passing game, running game, defense and special teams are all great” said Chester coach Victor Floyd.
Hardin picked off Indian Land’s Logan Teeter three times. The talented junior now has eight interceptions in seven games this year.
On deck
Indian Land will have a bye next week. Chester will travel to Columbia next week.
Box Score
Indian Land
3
7
0
0
-
10
Chester
14
7
7
6
-
34
Scoring summary
First quarter
CHS – Malik Williams 34 run (2 pt. conversion failed), 4:31
ILHS – Brandon Dickerson 41 field goal, 1:23
CHS – Malik Williams 80 kickoff return (2 pt. conversion good), 1:08
Second quarter
ILHS – Ryan Albino 27 pass from Logan Teeter (Brandon Dickerson kick), 8:54
CHS – Corey Wright 1 run (John Erby kick), 6:12
Third quarter
CHS – John Erby 22 pass from Malik Williams (John Erby kick), 5:01
Fourth quarter
CHS – Malik Williams 6 run (2 pt. conversion failed), 2:25
RECORDS: Indian Land 1-6, 0-1 Region 4-3A; Chester 6-1, 1-0 Region 4-3A.
Comments