Rock Hill can’t regain momentum after kickoff return TD called back

The Rock Hill Bearcats had an early 95-yard kickoff return called back and couldn’t regain the momentum as they fell 30-20 to the Gaffney Indians Friday night at District Three Stadium.
Gaffney quarterback Tyshun Sarratt missed the second half last week against Northwestern after being battered in the first, and it was up in the air if he would start after not practicing all week. Not only did he start, but he hit Dennis Smith deep for 42 yards on the first play from scrimmage.
Sarratt completed the five-play, 80-yard drive with a nine-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Logan for a 7-0 lead only 1:31 into the game.
After having the touchdown called back, the Bearcats went three-and-out, and the Indians followed with another 80-yard drive to make it 14-0. They never looked back.
Turning Point
After Gaffney’s score on the opening possession, Nick Truesdale gave the Bearcats a big boost by returning the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for the potential tying score. However, a mysterious personal foul flag thrown from the opposite sideline of the play and in front of the Gaffney coaches nullified the touchdown.
Critical
Rock Hill was driving after Gaffney’s second score, but Jaiden Clayton stepped in front of a Dre Robinson pass at the Indians’ 10 to squash the drive.
The Bearcats got back-to-back interceptions from Chesia Coleman on consecutive Gaffney drives in the second quarter, but the offense was unable to cross midfield after either pick.
Rock Hill rushed for negative-two yards in the first half.
The Bearcats did score 20 late points but a two-point conversion attempt fell incomplete with 1:07 left to seal their fate. Rock Hill also missed a 27-yard field goal in the third quarter that could have provided much-needed points late.
Star Contributors
Kenny Agurs had six catches for 72 yards for Rock Hill, Quay Brice had three for 121 and two scores, and Tay Marks two for 81. Robinson three two scoring passes and had a 32-yard touchdown run.
Cameron Rice carried 18 times for 126 yards for Gaffney. Dennis Smith caught five passes for 96 yards.
On Deck
Rock Hill will host Nation Ford, while Gaffney has a home date with Dorman, its Region 2-5A opener.
Gaffney 30, Rock Hill 20
Rock Hill
0
0
7
13
-
20
Gaffney
17
0
13
0
-
30
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
GHS - D.J. Logan 9 pass from Tyshun Sarratt (Marcos Mosqueda kick) 10:29
GHS - Quadarius Hardy 12 run (Mosqueda kick) 5:00
GHS - Mosqueda 24 kick 0:05
Second quarter
N/A
Third quarter
GHS - Cameron Rice 7 run (kick failed) 7:18
GHE - Richard Sealy 64 pass from Sarratt (Mosqueda kick) 4:13
RH - Quay Brice 49 pass from Dre Robinson (Zhenya Deller kick) 2:07
Fourth quarter
RH - Robinson 32 run (Deller kick) 9:32
RH - Brice 4 pass from Robinson (pass failed) 1:07
TEAM STATISTICS
RHHS;GHS
First Downs;15;26
Rushes-Yards;15-14;44-267
Passing;16-35-2-2;19-29-2-2
Passing Yards;319;277
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;5-40;9-95
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING Rock Hill: Narii Gaither 4-7; Dre Robinson 5-5; Desmond Buchanan 4-3; Artavious Anthony 1-(-4); Quay Brice 1-3. Gaffney: Tyshun Sarratt 8-44; Cameron Rice 18-126; Quadarius Hardy 5-37; D.J. Logan 2-4; Richard Sealy 3-17; Brian Leach 5-28; Stan Ellis 3-11.
PASSING Rock Hill: Robinson 16-32-2-2, 319 yards; Logan McFadden 0-3. Gaffney: Sarratt 17-26-2-2, 259 yards; Ellis 2-3-0-0, 18 yards.
RECEIVING Rock Hill: Antonio Barber 2-8; Kenny Agurs 6-72; Buchanan 2-8; Tay Marks 2-81; Gaither 2-39; Brice 3-121. Gaffney: Dennis Smith 5-96; Logan 2-26; Rice 1-15; Josh Fair 2-30; Josh Blackwell 1-12; Sealy 3-76; Hardy 2-6; Leach 1-(-2); Christian Winkler 2-18.
RECORDS Rock Hill: 1-5; Gaffney: 5-1.
