Northwestern pounds Fort Mill in shutout

The Northwestern Trojans opened the Region 4-5A play with a 41-0 shutout win over the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets.
The first game of Region 4-5A play put the Jackets up against one of the strongest foes in not only the region, but within the state in 5A. Led by senior quarterback Gage Moloney and receiver Wally Wilmore, the Trojans started off fast and never really worried about looking back after the first half.
Northwestern head coach David Pierce said Wilmore helped to make the difference in the game in the second quarter.
“Wally is so explosive,” Pierce said. “ Defensively, we stepped up as well. We got better as the game went on.”
Fort Mill took the opening kickoff and was forced to punt on its first series, giving Northwestern the ball at midfield. The Trojans took the ball and started off in a hurry-up offense, but Ronnie Hughes for the Jackets picked off Moloney on the fourth play of the drive.
The Jackets played slower and took their time to move the ball, pounding it on the ground versus going for the pass attack. Fort Mill quarterback Ryan DeLuca’s first completed pass was a 12-yard strike to Hughes, who crossed midfield for the Jackets, but the drive stalled several plays later.
On Northwestern’s second series they made sure to correct their earlier mistake as Moloney hit junior Dequez Harris for a 67-yard touchdown reception on just three plays to put the Trojans on the board.
The Trojans put together another big drive spanning the first and second quarter to get to the Jackets’ five-yard line. However, Northwestern receivers dropped two passes, one in the end zone to give the ball back to Fort Mill.
Fort Mill started in horrible field position and were forced to punt giving Northwestern the ball at the Jackets’ 30-yard line. Fort Mill aided the Trojans with an off-sides penalty which put Northwestern at the four-yard line, where Moloney would run it in two plays later extending their lead.
In the second half, Northwestern received the kickoff to start the third quarter and moved the ball well to get to the Jackets 21-yard line, but Moloney threw his second interception of the game as senior Gus Jarosz picked off the pass after a Trojans’ penalty.
Just like Moloney’s first interception, the Trojans learned from their earlier mistake as Moloney hit Wilmore twice on a four-play drive which ended in a 11-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Tykilly Hall on their second series of the third quarter.
Northwestern would keep their foot on the gas after a Fort Mill fumble gave the ball back to the Trojans at the Jackets’ 15-yard line. Trojans’ senior Jerry Howard would then score on a pass the very next play.
Turning point
Even when Fort Mill wasn’t struggling by forcing Northwestern to punt on a fourth and 21, they allowed the Trojans to get the ball back at the 14-yard line by touching the ball on the punt. With the extra opportunity, Moloney hit Wilmore for their second touchdown of the first half two plays later to go up 28-0 with about a minute left in the first half.
Critical
Penalties aided Northwestern as they took advantage of flags thrown against Fort Mill. Fort Mill ran the ball most of the time, which the Trojans were able to key on giving the Jackets several negative rushing yards on multiple attempts. Northwestern also started several drives in Fort Mill territory with the help of poor punts from the Jackets, which the Trojans took advantage of.
Overheard
Fort Mill head coach Ed Susi said it was one of the worse offensive performance he has seen from his team in the past decade.
“We were pathetic on offense,” Susi said.
On deck
Fort Mill will travel to Clover next week and Northwestern will have their bye week.
Northwestern 41, Fort Mill 0
Northwestern
7
21
13
0
-
41
Fort Mill
0
0
0
0
-
0
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
NW - Dequez Harris 67-yard reception from Gage Moloney (Thomas Gettys kick), 3:18
Second quarter
NW - Moloney four-yard run (Gettys kick), 9:25
NW - Wally Wilmore three-yard reception from Moloney (Gettys kick), 5:43
NW - Willmore 14-yard reception from Moloney (Gettys kick), 58.6
Third quarter
NW - Tykilly Hall 11-yard reception from Moloney (kick failed), 7:18
NW - Jerry Howard 15-yard reception from Moloney (Gettys kick), 6:05
