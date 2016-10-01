Nation Ford blasts Clover with second half surge

Misfires and close calls in the first half became scoring strikes and big gains in the second half for Nation Ford on Friday night at Clover Memorial Stadium.
Quarterback Kirk Rygol passed for four touchdown passes and rushed for two more in the Falcons’ 42-13 rout of Clover.
Rygol racked up 428 all-purpose yards – 299 by air, 129 on the ground – and Nation Ford (5-1) scored 35 unanswered points to pull away.
“I started making the right reads,” said Rygol, who accounted for all but 10 of Nation Ford’s rushing yards. “We started hitting the right holes. We just had to calm down a bit in the beginning, but in the second half, we started rolling.”
For the second straight week, Semaj Lakin scored twice on the ground for the Blue Eagles (5-1).
After Clover opened with a sack of Rygol on Nation Ford’s first play from scrimmage, he struck for a 91-yard touchdown pass to Dewaun McCullum and a 7-0 first-quarter lead.
That’s when Lakin took over for a stretch for Clover, scoring first from 15 yards out. His second score capped an impressive 99-yard drive for Clover spanning the first and second quarters. Clover ran on 14 of 15 plays from scrimmage on the drive.
Lakin’s first score tied it, and Clover failed to convert a two-point rushing attempt on the second. The Blue Eagles led 13-7, but wouldn’t score again. Lakin finished with 133 yards on 19 rushing attempts as part of a Clover offense that quietly amassed 374 total yards.
Rygol’s touchdown pass to Alex Stennett gave Nation Ford a 14-13 lead at the half.
Rygol struck twice more, on a 49-yard pass to Halen Burgess and Ben Tuipulotu. Rygol’s scoring runs were of 6 and 12 yards for Nation Ford, which routed Indian Land 40-3 last week.
“The linemen played great, and our defense played outstanding again,” Rygol said. “They always play good. We just executed in pretty much every phase.”
Each team protected the ball well against defenses known for takeaways. Nation Ford and Clover entered the game with nine takeaways each; Clover lost a fumble and threw an interception on the game’s last play. Rygol threw one interception for Nation Ford.
McCullum finished with a whopping 23.7 yards per catch, netting 166 yards on seven receptions.
Nation Ford, which won the last meeting against Clover 56-20 in 2015, will play at Rock Hill next Friday. Clover will host Fort Mill the same night.
Box score
1
2
3
4
Nation Ford
7
7
21
7
42
Clover
7
6
0
0
13
Scoring summary
First quarter
NFHS - Dewaun McCullum 91 pass from Kirk Rygol (Skyler DeLong kick)
Second quarter
CHS - Semaj Lakin 15 run (Nick Sciba kick)
CHS - Semaj Lakin 1 run (run failed)
NFHS - Alex Stennett 8 pass from Kirk Rygol (Skyler DeLong kick)
Third quarter
NFHS - Halen Burgess 49 pass from Kirk Rygol (Skyler DeLong kick)
NFHS - Kirk Rygol 6 run (Skyler DeLong kick)
NFHS - Kirk Rygol 12 run (Skyler DeLong kick)
Fourth quarter
NFHS - Ben Tuipulotu 14 pass from Kirk Rygol (Skyler DeLong kick)
TEAM STATS
NFHS;CHS
First downs;11;14
Rushes-yards;21-139;51-295
Passing;20-26-1;5-11-2
Passing yards;299;79
Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-1
Penalties-yards;6-60;3-35
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING NFHS: Kirk Rygol 14-129; Rese Turner 3-4; D.J. Robinson 3-0; Alex Stennett 1-6. CHS: Chase Griffin 9-15; Semaj Lakin 19-133; William Emory 1-4; Willy Clark 4-23; A.J. Pennington 4-15; Connor Owens 10-78; Darrell Darling 2-21; Chandler Huskey 2-6.
PASSING NFHS: Rygol 20-26-1, 299 yards. CHS - Garrett Miller 5-11-2, 79 yards.
RECEIVING Dewuan McCullum 7-166; Montre Miller 2-15; Ben Tuipulotu 2-16; Turner 1-8; Halen Burgess 6-82; Stennett 2-12. CHS - Lakin 1-19; Jordan Woodruff 1-4; DreQuann Starr 1-37; Clark 1-5; Jackson Parrish 1-14.
RECORDS Nation Ford 5-1, 1-0 Region 4-5A; Clover 5-1, 0-1.
