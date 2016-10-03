Top-10 performances by local college football players (Oct. 1)

Shaheem Sanders, Mesabi Range (Minn.)- it was a tough Saturday for Mesabi Range, which fell 55-18 to Central Lakes College, but South Pointe’s Sanders played well, catching six passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. The sophomore caught scoring passes of 59 and 43 yards, his first two of the year. Sanders has 17 catches in six games this season.
Sanders’ highlights from Saturday’s game:
Trey Murdock, Minnesota West Technical College (Minn.)- Rock Hill’s Murdock had a big day in the Minnesota West secondary, making three tackles and intercepting three passes in a 35-34 loss to Minnesota State-Fergus Falls. Murdock has five picks on the season, third best in junior college football.
Cole Martin, Stetson- true freshman QB from Nation Ford completed 2-of-3 passes for 65 yards in his college debut, Stetson’s 31-27 win over Davidson. Martin came in as relief for starter Gaven DeFillipo and tossed a 50-yard pass to Dorian Wright. He also scrambled for a 10-yard gain to get the Hatters a first and goal at the Davidson 6, though the drive stalled for a field goal when DeFillipo returned to the fray. The game was held just up the road from Fort Mill in Davidson, N.C.
Randall Dixon, Chowan- Rock Hill High grad had his second straight big game for the Braves, who beat Johnson C. Smith 47-14. Dixon completed 26-of-34 passes for 381 yards and five touchdowns. He threw three in the second half and has 13 TD passes on the season.
Andrew Komornik, Gardner-Webb- the Runnin’ Bulldogs blanked Benedict 45-0 and Komornik, from Nation Ford, had a nice afternoon punting. The redshirt sophomore hit five kicks for a 40.8-yard average with all five downed inside the 20-yard line with no returns. Komornik is 11th nationally in the Football Championship Series (FCS) in punting average, at 43.3 yards.
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State- Northwestern’s Rudolph had a big afternoon as the Cowboys knocked off No. 22 Texas 49-31. The junior QB completed 19-of-28 passes for 392 yards and three touchdowns, and also had a 10-yard touchdown run. Rudolph’s 35 and 56-yard touchdown passes before halftime helped OSU seize the lead. Forty-nine points was the most the Cowboys have ever scored against Texas.
dusvar133: Mason Rudolph helps OK State get back the… #TEXvsOKST #OKState ABC College Footb… https://t.co/RKyIYQPFHs pic.twitter.com/4PzuFw6AbX— FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) October 1, 2016
Worth Gregory, East Carolina- Fort Mill’s Gregory hit six punts as the Pirates’ offense struggled against Central Florida, averaging 41.3 yards per kick with three downed inside the 20. ECU lost 49-27. Gregory is averaging just over 40 yards per boot this fall.
Darryl Foster, Newberry- Chester grad made one tackle and blocked a first quarter punt during the Wolves’ 35-14 win over Catawba. Foster’s block set Newberry up at the Catawba 19-yard line, and the Wolves took the lead three plays later.
Andre Foulks, Wingate- York’s Foulks made two tackles and blocked a first quarter field goal in the Bulldogs’ 45-26 win over Limestone.
Other locals’ performances
Beau Nunn, Appalachian State- York’s Nunn started at right tackle as the Mountaineers squelched Georgia State in a 17-3 win. The Mountaineers rushed for 245 yards and allowed just one sack.
Taylor Sheets, Buffalo- Sheets - from Fort Mill - kicked off twice for the Bulls during their 35-3 loss to Boston College.
Russell Hubbs, The Citadel- former Northwestern Trojan had a tackle and a QB pressure as the Bulldogs smacked Western Carolina 37-14. The Citadel held the Catamounts to 31 yards rushing on 22 carries.
J.T. Boyd, East Carolina- Nation Ford’s Boyd started at center but the Pirates struggled in a 49-27 loss to Central Florida. ECU quarterbacks were sacked five times and the team averaged just 1 yard per carry in the defeat. Boyd has started all five games at center after playing guard the last three years.
Chris Bouyer, East Tennessee State- the Bucs struggled in a 37-3 loss to FCS No. 3 Chattanooga. Bouyer, the Northwestern grad and true sophomore, made one tackle.
Rylan Wells, Jacksonville- the Dolphins fell 54-35 in a shootout with Duquesne, with Wells completing 9-of-20 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. Wells also ran for a 1-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to give JU a 14-10 lead, but Duquesne rattled off 24 straight points to take control of the game.
Corey Neely, Marshall- senior safety from South Pointe made five tackles as Marshall fell to Pitt 43-27.
Deshaun McFadden, N.C. A&T- McFadden caught one pass for six yards during the No. 22 FCS Aggies’ 30-7 win over Hampton. Rock Hill High’s McFadden has one catch in every game this season.
Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State- Rock Hill Bearcat receiver had three catches for 21 yards as the Aggies knocked off Louisiana-Lafayette 37-31.
Terrance Morris, Wofford- Chester’s Morris made one tackle for a loss during the Terriers’ 28-26 loss to Samford.
Brandon Plyler, Concord (W.Va.)- receiver from Fort Mill had two catches for 41 yards in the Mountain Lions’ 36-23 loss to Charleston (W.Va.).
Chris Norman, Concord (W.Va.)- Plyler’s fellow Yellow Jacket started on the offensive line for Concord in its loss Saturday.
Ty Currence, Limestone- York Cougar made one tackle during the Saints’ loss to Wingate.
Dijuan Ussery, Missouri Western- Ussery caught two passes for 54 yards as Missouri Western blasted Northeastern State (Okla.) 45-14.
Markell Castle, Newberry- Castle, the York graduate, caught three passes for 55 yards in Newberry’s win.
Tony Gaston, Newberry- Lewisville product playing in the Newberry secondary had three tackles, including one for a loss, during the win over Catawba.
Tony Godbolt, North Greenville- Fort Mill’s Godbolt made three tackles and broke up two passes as the Crusaders smacked Mars Hill 56-21.
Jordan Helms, North Greenville- Nation Ford Falcon made a special teams tackle during North Greenville’s win over Mars Hill.
Desmond Leak, Union (Ky.)- Leak - the former Northwestern Trojan - made a tackle as the Bulldogs were beaten 53-17 by nationally-ranked Lindsay Wilson College.
Jay Hood, Wingate- redshirt freshman receiver from Lancaster is getting his first college action this season, and returned a kickoff for four yards on Saturday during the win over Limestone.
Akiven Williams, Apprentice School (Va.)- Lewisville’s Williams made five tackles as the Builders dropped Alfred State (N.Y.) 24-8 on the road.
Lorenzo Wells, Mesabi Range (Minn.)- freshman from South Pointe caught two passes for 11 yards during Mesabi Range’s 55-18 loss to Central Lakes in Minnesota juco football action.
Daurice Simpson, Fullerton College (Calif.)- York’s Simpson made one catch for eight yards and returned a pair of kickoffs for 40 total yards in Fullerton’s 62-6 blowout of Moorpark. Fullerton is 5-0 this season.
Marveon Mobley, Fullerton College (Calif.)- Mobley - from South Pointe - made one tackle during the Hornets’ win over Moorpark.
Comments