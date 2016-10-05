Hurricane Matthew: SCHSL extends football season one week because of postponements

The South Carolina High School League has extended the prep football season by a week, alleviating pressure on schools that were postponing games this week with no clear makeup date in sight.
The decision seems well-received by athletic administrators across the state.
“I think it’s a good decision, for all schools,” said Chester athletic director Ricky Campbell. “It kind of puts everybody on the same page.”
Locally, five teams are primarily impacted by the SCHSL’s Wednesday decision. Three schools from Region 3-4A - Lancaster, York and South Pointe - had games against teams from the Midlands postponed with no makeup date set. Their three games - Lancaster-Richland Northeast, Ridge View-York and South Pointe-Westwood - will be played the week of Nov. 4.
The South Carolina high school football playoffs for all classifications will now start on Nov. 11. State title games will be held Dec. 9-10.
Lewisville and Chester were both in tight spots with their Friday night games moved to Monday.
That especially would have hurt Lewisville, which hosts the top-ranked 1A team in the state, Lamar. The Silver Foxes had a bye last week and would’ve been playing Monday on nine days of rest.
Fortunately for the Lions and coach Will Mitchell, the game has been bumped back to Nov. 4. Likewise for Chester’s game against Columbia will be played Nov. 4.
@SCHSL Thank You for issuing the #oneweekextension in anticipation of #HurricaneMatthew! This way schools can focus their worry where needed— Bonnie Blackwell (@BBlackwell13) October 5, 2016
Perhaps learning from last year’s flooding situation in October that led to a squished schedule and some schools having to play multiple games in less than two weeks, the SCHSL has gotten out in front of Hurricane Matthew in terms of making decisions. The storm is expected to hit the coast of the Carolinas on Friday and Saturday, prompting the postponement of a number of games across the state, especially in the Lowcountry, which is evacuating.
Now Campbell and many of the other ADs in the area can catch their breath.
“Now we know what we’re doing,” he said. “Yesterday, me and Columbia talked three or four times. Changed the update on the web site, called everybody and had to re-call them. Now everybody knows what we’re doing.”
Comments