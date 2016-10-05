High School Football

October 5, 2016 2:24 PM

High school football stat leaders (after Week 6)

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

Offensive

Rushing
 
Player Team GP Attempts Yards TDs
Malik Williams CH 7 97 894 15
Quentin Sanders LE 7 118 739 8
Jerry Howard NW 7 76 553 9
Farrika Grier LA 6 74 532 7
Aaron Rice GF 7 75 528 6
Ant Foster LA 6 87 517 4
Semaj Lakin CL 6 67 480 5
Jalyn Reid CH 7 60 463 6
Voshon St. Hill SP 6 82 447 5
Paul Moore YO 6 79 440 8
Mike Hill LE 7 49 429 6
Lee Massey IL 6 84 401 6
Des Buchanan RH 6 60 371 1
Ronnie Hughes FM 6 61 370 6
Connor Owens CL 6 49 331 3
Narrii Gaither RH 6 64 319 2
Ryan DeLuca FM 6 64 298 4
Willy Clark CL 6 30 292 6
Kirk Rygol NF 6 86 283 4
Tyquan McCray YO 6 52 253 1
SOURCE: Local schools
Passing
 
Player Team GP Attps Comp. Int Yards TDs
Gage Moloney NW 7 248 158 7 2024 19
Dre Robinson RH 6 203 126 8 1608 9
Kirk Rygol NF 6 157 115 4 1508 14
Derion Kendrick SP 6 162 95 5 1209 9
Trey Keels LE 7 91 56 4 960 11
Malik Williams CH 7 92 55 1 913 8
Ethan Mitchell YO 6 96 55 1 712 4
Jamias Shropshire LA 6 96 40 4 647 5
David Loughry IL 7 99 53 7 634 0
Ryan DeLuca FM 6 92 52 3 594 5
Shandon Cobb YO 6 91 69 2 532 4
Connor Henson GF 7 148 68 5 450 1
Garrett Miller CL 6 27 12 3 267 1
Jay Hildreth IL 7 43 24 2 213 0
Drew Hartman FM 6 13 7 1 92 1
SOURCE: Local schools
Receiving
 
Player Team GP Recepts Yards TDs
Wally Wilmore NW 7 40 680 7
Jae'vion Matthews YO 6 30 534 4
Kenny Agurs RH 6 35 534 3
John Erby CH 7 20 459 5
Dewaun McCullum NF 6 20 419 2
Alex Stennett NF 6 27 414 6
Qua Brice RH 6 26 390 5
Mike Hill LE 7 19 366 4
Cordarius Tinsley LA 6 19 362 2
Dequez Harris NW 7 20 361 3
Ryan Albino IL 7 31 317 2
J.P. Pendergrass SP 6 23 311 3
Halen Burgess NF 6 26 295 2
Jamario Holley NW 7 23 279 3
Johnny Courtney LE 7 12 268 4
John Gregory IL 6 11 259 0
Rodney Brown NW 7 14 244 3
Ladarious Allison YO 6 34 229 1
Shandon Cobb YO 6 26 222 1
Matt Murray IL 7 24 205 0
SOURCE: Local schools

Defensive

Tackles

122- Ali Shockley, Northwestern

95- Bryson Cooper, South Pointe

89- Cort Neely, South Pointe

85- Corbin Tesimale, Nation Ford

78- Dantavis Bowser, Northwestern

75- Vinny Catan, Nation Ford

70- Caliph Brice, Northwestern

64- J.T. Sanders, York

61- Darryl Manning, Lewisville

58- Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill

56- Robbie Cshuta, Indian Land

55- Ladell Massey, Northwestern; Zion McClinton, York; Grant Stevens, Fort Mill

53- Alan Alford, Northwestern; Deedric Cousar, South Pointe; Dillon Howie, Indian Land

52- Ethan McGriff and Ira Grant, Chester

50- Christian Steele and D.J. Agurs, Northwestern; Patrick Mead, Fort Mill

49- Ken’darius Frederick, South Pointe; Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill

48- Seth Wood, York; Cody Spires, Great Falls

47- Mikail Fourney, Lewisville

46- Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford; Radarrius Wright, Chester

45- Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville; Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe

44- Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford

43- John Young, Nation Ford; Jene Thompson and Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Logan Teeter, Indian Land

42- Jordan Morris, Rock Hill; Dondre Douglas, York; Areon Walls, Northwestern

40- Josh Belk, Lewisville; Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Shamari Williams, York

39- Jarez Hardin, Chester; Tajh Reid-Stanley, York

37- Mike Derado and Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill

36- Nick Truesdale, Rock Hill; Dantrell Simmons and Jalyn Reid, Chester

35- Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land; B.J. Davis and Eli Adams, South Pointe; Ben Tuipulotu, Nation Ford

34- Devardo Williams, Rock Hill

33- Ladarius Foster, Chester

32- Quay Hardin, Chester; Jamaal Smith, Rock Hill

31- Mel Plankenhorn, Fort Mill; Chance Miller, Northwestern

30- Hayden Milley, Clover; Matt Klipa, Rock Hill; Zac Roberts, Great Falls; Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford

29- Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Tyreze Campbell, Chester; Carlton Wilson, Nation Ford

28- Daquan Brown, South Pointe; Halen Burgess, Nation Ford

27- Blayne Snow and Trevor Petrucci, Nation Ford; Jamari Currence, South Pointe

26- Jaylen Mahoney, South Pointe; Cody VanCamp, York

25- Ke’Trael Lytle, York

Sacks

12- Darryl Manning, Lewisville

9.5- Radarrius Wright, Chester

7-Ethan McGriff, Chester; Jene Thompson, Lewisville

6- Na’Jaylin Sanders, Lewisville

5- Dondre Douglas, York

4- Josh Belk, Lewisville; Devon Chisholm, Clover; Eli Adams, South Pointe; Daryl Lowery, Chester

3.5- Jarez Hardin, Chester

3- Willy Clark and Blake Watson, Clover; Matt Klipa, Rock Hill

2.5- Dillon Howie, Indian Land; Alan Alford, Northwestern

2- Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Blayne Snow, Deandre Watkins and Jaylen Keels, Nation Ford; Bryson Cooper, South Pointe; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Cody VanCamp, York; Tyrus McCullough, Lewisville; Joc Davis, Molique Mitchell and Devardo Williams, Rock Hill; Hayden Milley and Luke Trowbridge, Clover.

Fumbles recovered

2- Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford; Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville; Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Pha’Leak Brown, Chester; Keenan Barnes, Lancaster; Dakota Ferguson, Rock Hill

1- Bryson Cooper, Trey Russell, B.J. Davis, Jalen Pickett-Hicks, Deedric Cousar and Ken’darius Fredrick, South Pointe; Jamaal Smith, Jordan Morris, Devardo Williams and Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill; Radarrius Wright, Ethan McGriff, Zion Mills and T.J. Hollis, Chester; Josh Cairns, Jordan Markowski, Patrick Mead and Grant Stevens, Fort Mill; Keilan Renegar and Jene Thompson, Lewisville; Cody Spires, Gage Spinks and Trent Isenhower, Great Falls; William Makowski, A.J. Jefferson, Logan Teeter, Michael Watkins and Dillon Howie, Indian Land; Ben Bruckner, Ben Tuipulotu, Ashton Schaufert, Corbin Tesimale, Dewan McCullum and Dylan Lee, Nation Ford; Cornell Thompson and Dondre Douglas, York; Dee Hardin, Areon Walls and Dantavis Bowser, Northwestern.

Forced fumbles

3- Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford

2- Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Dondre Douglas, York; Justin Reese and Eli Adams, South Pointe; Quinn Vandermark, Fort Mill; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land; Ben Bruckner, Nation Ford

1- Stone Potts, Dorian Williams, Jake Locklear and Dillon Howie, Indian Land; Ryan Heriot and Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Daquan Brown, Keshawn Freeman, Cort Neely, Dwayne Davis, Ken’darius Fredrick, Daquan Brown and B.J. Davis, South Pointe; Matthew Klipa, Dakota Ferguson, Jamaal Smith and Caleb Brown, Rock Hill; Ladarius Foster, Jalyn Reid, Ethan McGriff, Quay Hardin, Pha’Leak Brown, Xi Simpson, Corey Wright and Stan Mills, Chester; Deylajure Addison, Zay Mills, D.J. Agurs, Ladell Massey, Areon Walls and Malik Gregory, Northwestern; Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford; Gage Spinks, Aaron Rice and Artez Blackmon, Great Falls; J.T. Sanders and Cody VanCamp, York.

Interceptions

8- Quay Hardin, Chester

5- Ken’darius Fredrick, South Pointe; Chase Yoder, Lewisville

4- Ronnie Hughes, Fort Mill

3- Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill; Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill

2- Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford; Jamari Currence, South Pointe; Nigel McCullum and C.D. Catoe, Lancaster; Lakerri Adams, Hayden Milley and Sean Tyson, Clover; J.T. Sanders, York; Jamonte Jennings, Rock Hill; John Gregory, Indian Land; Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Kelton Talford, Great Falls

1- Mike Derado and Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill; John Young and Jordan Gaines, Nation Ford; Willy Clark, DreQuann Starr, Omari Adams and Hayden Milley, Clover; Meliko Roseborough, Lancaster; Kell Brown and Aaron Rice, Great Falls; Dee Hardin, D.J. Agurs, Dantavis Bowser, Freddie Cunningham and Caliph Brice, Northwestern; A.J. Jefferson and Dorian Williams, Indian Land; Pha’Leak Brown, Ira Grant and T.J. Hollis, Chester; Jae’vion Matthews, Tajh Reid-Stanley, Dee Walls, Zion McClinton, Ke’Trael Lytle, Dee Walls and Tajh Reid-Stanley, York; B.J. Davis, Derion Kendrick, Justin Reese and Cort Neely, South Pointe.

