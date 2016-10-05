High school football stat leaders (after Week 6)

Offensive
|Player
|Team
|GP
|Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Malik Williams
|CH
|7
|97
|894
|15
|Quentin Sanders
|LE
|7
|118
|739
|8
|Jerry Howard
|NW
|7
|76
|553
|9
|Farrika Grier
|LA
|6
|74
|532
|7
|Aaron Rice
|GF
|7
|75
|528
|6
|Player
|Team
|GP
|Attps
|Comp.
|Int
|Yards
|TDs
|Gage Moloney
|NW
|7
|248
|158
|7
|2024
|19
|Dre Robinson
|RH
|6
|203
|126
|8
|1608
|9
|Kirk Rygol
|NF
|6
|157
|115
|4
|1508
|14
|Derion Kendrick
|SP
|6
|162
|95
|5
|1209
|9
|Trey Keels
|LE
|7
|91
|56
|4
|960
|11
|Player
|Team
|GP
|Recepts
|Yards
|TDs
|Wally Wilmore
|NW
|7
|40
|680
|7
|Jae'vion Matthews
|YO
|6
|30
|534
|4
|Kenny Agurs
|RH
|6
|35
|534
|3
|John Erby
|CH
|7
|20
|459
|5
|Dewaun McCullum
|NF
|6
|20
|419
|2
Defensive
Tackles
122- Ali Shockley, Northwestern
95- Bryson Cooper, South Pointe
89- Cort Neely, South Pointe
85- Corbin Tesimale, Nation Ford
78- Dantavis Bowser, Northwestern
75- Vinny Catan, Nation Ford
70- Caliph Brice, Northwestern
64- J.T. Sanders, York
61- Darryl Manning, Lewisville
58- Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill
56- Robbie Cshuta, Indian Land
55- Ladell Massey, Northwestern; Zion McClinton, York; Grant Stevens, Fort Mill
53- Alan Alford, Northwestern; Deedric Cousar, South Pointe; Dillon Howie, Indian Land
52- Ethan McGriff and Ira Grant, Chester
50- Christian Steele and D.J. Agurs, Northwestern; Patrick Mead, Fort Mill
49- Ken’darius Frederick, South Pointe; Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill
48- Seth Wood, York; Cody Spires, Great Falls
47- Mikail Fourney, Lewisville
46- Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford; Radarrius Wright, Chester
45- Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville; Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe
44- Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford
43- John Young, Nation Ford; Jene Thompson and Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Logan Teeter, Indian Land
42- Jordan Morris, Rock Hill; Dondre Douglas, York; Areon Walls, Northwestern
40- Josh Belk, Lewisville; Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Shamari Williams, York
39- Jarez Hardin, Chester; Tajh Reid-Stanley, York
37- Mike Derado and Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill
36- Nick Truesdale, Rock Hill; Dantrell Simmons and Jalyn Reid, Chester
35- Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land; B.J. Davis and Eli Adams, South Pointe; Ben Tuipulotu, Nation Ford
34- Devardo Williams, Rock Hill
33- Ladarius Foster, Chester
32- Quay Hardin, Chester; Jamaal Smith, Rock Hill
31- Mel Plankenhorn, Fort Mill; Chance Miller, Northwestern
30- Hayden Milley, Clover; Matt Klipa, Rock Hill; Zac Roberts, Great Falls; Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford
29- Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Tyreze Campbell, Chester; Carlton Wilson, Nation Ford
28- Daquan Brown, South Pointe; Halen Burgess, Nation Ford
27- Blayne Snow and Trevor Petrucci, Nation Ford; Jamari Currence, South Pointe
26- Jaylen Mahoney, South Pointe; Cody VanCamp, York
25- Ke’Trael Lytle, York
Sacks
12- Darryl Manning, Lewisville
9.5- Radarrius Wright, Chester
7-Ethan McGriff, Chester; Jene Thompson, Lewisville
6- Na’Jaylin Sanders, Lewisville
5- Dondre Douglas, York
4- Josh Belk, Lewisville; Devon Chisholm, Clover; Eli Adams, South Pointe; Daryl Lowery, Chester
3.5- Jarez Hardin, Chester
3- Willy Clark and Blake Watson, Clover; Matt Klipa, Rock Hill
2.5- Dillon Howie, Indian Land; Alan Alford, Northwestern
2- Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Blayne Snow, Deandre Watkins and Jaylen Keels, Nation Ford; Bryson Cooper, South Pointe; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Cody VanCamp, York; Tyrus McCullough, Lewisville; Joc Davis, Molique Mitchell and Devardo Williams, Rock Hill; Hayden Milley and Luke Trowbridge, Clover.
Fumbles recovered
2- Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford; Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville; Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Pha’Leak Brown, Chester; Keenan Barnes, Lancaster; Dakota Ferguson, Rock Hill
1- Bryson Cooper, Trey Russell, B.J. Davis, Jalen Pickett-Hicks, Deedric Cousar and Ken’darius Fredrick, South Pointe; Jamaal Smith, Jordan Morris, Devardo Williams and Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill; Radarrius Wright, Ethan McGriff, Zion Mills and T.J. Hollis, Chester; Josh Cairns, Jordan Markowski, Patrick Mead and Grant Stevens, Fort Mill; Keilan Renegar and Jene Thompson, Lewisville; Cody Spires, Gage Spinks and Trent Isenhower, Great Falls; William Makowski, A.J. Jefferson, Logan Teeter, Michael Watkins and Dillon Howie, Indian Land; Ben Bruckner, Ben Tuipulotu, Ashton Schaufert, Corbin Tesimale, Dewan McCullum and Dylan Lee, Nation Ford; Cornell Thompson and Dondre Douglas, York; Dee Hardin, Areon Walls and Dantavis Bowser, Northwestern.
Forced fumbles
3- Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford
2- Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Dondre Douglas, York; Justin Reese and Eli Adams, South Pointe; Quinn Vandermark, Fort Mill; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land; Ben Bruckner, Nation Ford
1- Stone Potts, Dorian Williams, Jake Locklear and Dillon Howie, Indian Land; Ryan Heriot and Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Daquan Brown, Keshawn Freeman, Cort Neely, Dwayne Davis, Ken’darius Fredrick, Daquan Brown and B.J. Davis, South Pointe; Matthew Klipa, Dakota Ferguson, Jamaal Smith and Caleb Brown, Rock Hill; Ladarius Foster, Jalyn Reid, Ethan McGriff, Quay Hardin, Pha’Leak Brown, Xi Simpson, Corey Wright and Stan Mills, Chester; Deylajure Addison, Zay Mills, D.J. Agurs, Ladell Massey, Areon Walls and Malik Gregory, Northwestern; Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford; Gage Spinks, Aaron Rice and Artez Blackmon, Great Falls; J.T. Sanders and Cody VanCamp, York.
Interceptions
8- Quay Hardin, Chester
5- Ken’darius Fredrick, South Pointe; Chase Yoder, Lewisville
4- Ronnie Hughes, Fort Mill
3- Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill; Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill
2- Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford; Jamari Currence, South Pointe; Nigel McCullum and C.D. Catoe, Lancaster; Lakerri Adams, Hayden Milley and Sean Tyson, Clover; J.T. Sanders, York; Jamonte Jennings, Rock Hill; John Gregory, Indian Land; Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Kelton Talford, Great Falls
1- Mike Derado and Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill; John Young and Jordan Gaines, Nation Ford; Willy Clark, DreQuann Starr, Omari Adams and Hayden Milley, Clover; Meliko Roseborough, Lancaster; Kell Brown and Aaron Rice, Great Falls; Dee Hardin, D.J. Agurs, Dantavis Bowser, Freddie Cunningham and Caliph Brice, Northwestern; A.J. Jefferson and Dorian Williams, Indian Land; Pha’Leak Brown, Ira Grant and T.J. Hollis, Chester; Jae’vion Matthews, Tajh Reid-Stanley, Dee Walls, Zion McClinton, Ke’Trael Lytle, Dee Walls and Tajh Reid-Stanley, York; B.J. Davis, Derion Kendrick, Justin Reese and Cort Neely, South Pointe.
