Week 7 high school football preview: Nation Ford-Rock Hill and Fort Mill-Clover

Nation Ford at Rock Hill
Last week: Nation Ford beat Clover 42-13; Rock Hill lost to Gaffney 30-20
Last meeting: Nation Ford won 21-7 (2015)
Key players: NFHS - Sr. DB Harry Goodwin; Soph. LB Ashton Schaufert; Sr. DE Deandre Watkins; Sr. WR Halen Burgess. RHHS - Sr. DB Chesia Coleman; Sr. LB Kendrick Hicks; Jr. DB Jordan Morris; Soph. RB Narrii Gaither.
Need to know: The Falcons have won three out of four in this matchup; last year’s 14-point margin of victory was the largest during that four-game stretch. Michael Allen’s team continues to improve as the season progresses and the Falcons may be cruising below most folks’ radars. Lithe sophomore receiver Dewuan McCullum is averaging over 100 yards receiving in the last four games and gives the Falcons another deep threat, while transfer QB Kirk Rygol continues to develop chemistry with his receivers. Thursday night’s game is Rock Hill’s region opener and the Bearcats’ record is again 0-0. Can Bubba Pittman’s team shut the door on a miserable non-region portion that didn’t do their confidence any good?
Fort Mill at Clover
Last week: Fort Mill lost to Northwestern 41-0; Clover lost to Nation Ford 42-13
Last meeting: Fort Mill won 46-30 (2015)
Key players: FMHS - Jr. RB Jackson Randall; Sr. WR/DB Gus Jarosz; Soph. DL Mel Plankenhorn; Sr. DB Mike Derado. CHS - Sr. WR DreQuann Starr; Sr. LB Blake Watson; Sr. DB Lakerri Adams; Jr. WB Connor Owens.
Need to know: The Yellow Jackets have won four straight in the rivalry, but this year’s matchup looks pretty tight and the only way Ed Susi’s team takes a victory is with major offensive improvement from the Northwestern game. Fort Mill mustered just six first downs in that game (1-for-11 on third down) and the visitors need to start well against Clover (especially with tough games against Rock Hill, Dorman and Nation Ford looming). The Blue Eagles have won their last two first halves against York and Nation Ford 35-21, but have been out-scored 43-3 in the second halves.
Region 4-5A standings
Team
Overall record
Region record
Points scored
Points allowed
Northwestern
6-1
1-0
259
128
Nation Ford
5-1
1-0
183
97
Rock Hill
1-5
0-0
168
183
Clover
5-1
0-1
172
110
Fort Mill
2-4
0-1
147
161
Region 2-A standings
Team
Overall record
Region record
Points scored
Points allowed
McBee
4-2
1-0
186
150
Timmonsville
2-5
1-0
137
141
Lamar
6-0
0-0
233
45
Lewisville
6-1
0-1
248
112
Great Falls
0-7
0-1
61
314
Region 3-4A standings
Team
Overall record
Region record
Points scored
Points allowed
South Pointe
5-1
1-0
170
111
Lancaster
4-2
1-0
143
96
York
2-4
1-0
175
178
Ridge View
5-1
0-1
189
184
Richland Northeast
4-2
0-1
208
125
Westwood
2-4
0-1
93
159
Region 4-3A standings
Team
Overall record
Region record
Points scored
Points allowed
Chester
6-1
1-0
287
93
Fairfield Central
5-2
1-0
204
110
Camden
3-3
0-0
186
185
Columbia
2-4
0-1
126
179
Indian Land
1-6
0-1
106
245
