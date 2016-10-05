High School Football

October 5, 2016 2:44 PM

Week 7 high school football preview: Nation Ford-Rock Hill and Fort Mill-Clover

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

Nation Ford at Rock Hill

Last week: Nation Ford beat Clover 42-13; Rock Hill lost to Gaffney 30-20

Last meeting: Nation Ford won 21-7 (2015)

Key players: NFHS - Sr. DB Harry Goodwin; Soph. LB Ashton Schaufert; Sr. DE Deandre Watkins; Sr. WR Halen Burgess. RHHS - Sr. DB Chesia Coleman; Sr. LB Kendrick Hicks; Jr. DB Jordan Morris; Soph. RB Narrii Gaither.

Need to know: The Falcons have won three out of four in this matchup; last year’s 14-point margin of victory was the largest during that four-game stretch. Michael Allen’s team continues to improve as the season progresses and the Falcons may be cruising below most folks’ radars. Lithe sophomore receiver Dewuan McCullum is averaging over 100 yards receiving in the last four games and gives the Falcons another deep threat, while transfer QB Kirk Rygol continues to develop chemistry with his receivers. Thursday night’s game is Rock Hill’s region opener and the Bearcats’ record is again 0-0. Can Bubba Pittman’s team shut the door on a miserable non-region portion that didn’t do their confidence any good?

Fort Mill at Clover

Last week: Fort Mill lost to Northwestern 41-0; Clover lost to Nation Ford 42-13

Last meeting: Fort Mill won 46-30 (2015)

Key players: FMHS - Jr. RB Jackson Randall; Sr. WR/DB Gus Jarosz; Soph. DL Mel Plankenhorn; Sr. DB Mike Derado. CHS - Sr. WR DreQuann Starr; Sr. LB Blake Watson; Sr. DB Lakerri Adams; Jr. WB Connor Owens.

Need to know: The Yellow Jackets have won four straight in the rivalry, but this year’s matchup looks pretty tight and the only way Ed Susi’s team takes a victory is with major offensive improvement from the Northwestern game. Fort Mill mustered just six first downs in that game (1-for-11 on third down) and the visitors need to start well against Clover (especially with tough games against Rock Hill, Dorman and Nation Ford looming). The Blue Eagles have won their last two first halves against York and Nation Ford 35-21, but have been out-scored 43-3 in the second halves.

Region 4-5A standings

Team

Overall record

Region record

Points scored

Points allowed

Northwestern

6-1

1-0

259

128

Nation Ford

5-1

1-0

183

97

Rock Hill

1-5

0-0

168

183

Clover

5-1

0-1

172

110

Fort Mill

2-4

0-1

147

161

Region 2-A standings

Team

Overall record

Region record

Points scored

Points allowed

McBee

4-2

1-0

186

150

Timmonsville

2-5

1-0

137

141

Lamar

6-0

0-0

233

45

Lewisville

6-1

0-1

248

112

Great Falls

0-7

0-1

61

314

Region 3-4A standings

Team

Overall record

Region record

Points scored

Points allowed

South Pointe

5-1

1-0

170

111

Lancaster

4-2

1-0

143

96

York

2-4

1-0

175

178

Ridge View

5-1

0-1

189

184

Richland Northeast

4-2

0-1

208

125

Westwood

2-4

0-1

93

159

Region 4-3A standings

Team

Overall record

Region record

Points scored

Points allowed

Chester

6-1

1-0

287

93

Fairfield Central

5-2

1-0

204

110

Camden

3-3

0-0

186

185

Columbia

2-4

0-1

126

179

Indian Land

1-6

0-1

106

245

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Video: Chester's Quay Hardin is an interception machine

View more video

Sports Videos