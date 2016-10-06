Fort Mill forces four turnovers in crucial region win against Clover

Fort Mill’s football secret is public.
Little-used on offense coming into Thursday night’s game at Clover, junior Ryan Heriot seared his jersey number into the Memorial Stadium turf with a huge night, helping the Yellow Jackets (3-4, 1-1 Region 4-5A) to a 21-14 win over a direct rival for Region 4-5A playoff spots.
“He’s such a great kid so all you’ve got to do is tell him to do something and he’ll do it,” said Fort Mill coach Ed Susi. “We worked him all week and we’ve been kind of inching him in but I didn’t want to bring him out until he was ready. But he ran pretty well.”
Heriot picked up 153 yards on 14 carries, setting up one of QB Ryan DeLuca’s touchdowns, and also returned an interception 88 yards for a score as the first half expired. That was one of four first half turnovers for Clover (5-2, 0-2), which didn’t need a private eye to know the source of a second consecutive loss.
“You can’t have four turnovers in this league and win,” said coach Chad Smith. “That’s what stinks so bad because we had them on the ropes there in the first half and didn’t close. We’ve got to take care of us and didn’t do that tonight.”
Three of the Blue Eagles’ first half giveaways were fumbles, all forced by Yellow Jackets linebacker Patrick Mead, and two were lost in the Fort Mill red zone.
The visitors might have felt fortunate to be in front at the intermission. Semaj Lakin’s score put the Blue Eagles ahead 7-0 in the first quarter, but the Yellow Jackets got on the board twice in the last 3 minutes of the second quarter. DeLuca barged into the end zone on a 1-yard run after two long runs by Heriot, before Heriot, who had 111 yards rushing in the first half, made it 14-7 with his last-second pick-six.
Turning point
Hunting a first region win since Halloween of 2014, Clover produced the type of drive for which it’s known, a 13-play, 85-yard trek capped by a 19-yard touchdown pass by Garrett Miller to William Emory to tie the game at 14 all with about 9 minutes left.
Fort Mill answered quickly with a 33-yard pass to Thomas Chrisley and a 35-yard scramble by DeLuca setting up the QB for his second score of the game and a 21-14 lead with about 6 minutes to play. The Yellow Jacket defense then forced Clover to punt on its next drive with about 3 and a half minutes left, before grinding out a couple of first downs to kill the remaining time.
“We needed this bad,” said Susi. “That Northwestern game took a lot out of us mentally. But they fought back; all the credit goes to those kids.”
Critical
Forcing four turnovers was immense for Fort Mill.
“We shut them down to 14 points? I’ll take that any day,” said Susi.
But perhaps more important was his team’s reaction to a 41-0 shutout loss the previous week to Northwestern. The Yellow Jackets played poorly in all three phases and their coach was impressed with the mental toughness shown this week in discarding the previous Friday’s result.
“We were totally determined and we were ready to get after these guys,” said Mead. “This was taking out some anger.”
Star contributors
Heriot played well on both sides of the ball, especially toting the rock. He had just nine carries for 57 yards in the first six games, but should expect to see a lot more action in the offensive backfield moving forward. Susi said he first emerged in practice.
“If you watch him, he’s really smooth,” said Fort Mill’s longtime coach. “But better than that, he’s an awesome kid.”
DeLuca added 95 yards rushing and two touchdowns. His fellow senior Mead forced three fumbles in the first half alone - recovering one - and also notched 14 tackles in a dominant performance at linebacker.
“I don’t think I’ve ever had three forced fumbles in a single season and had three in the first half,” he said, shaking his head. “That was crazy.”
On deck
Clover faces Northwestern, while Fort Mill hosts Rock Hill.
Scoring summary
Fort Mill 21, Clover 14
Fort Mill;0;14;0;7;-;21
Clover;7;0;0;7;-;14
First quarter
CHS - Semaj Lakin 5 run (Nick Sciba kick), 5:45
Second quarter
FMHS - Ryan DeLuca 1 run (Kyle Romenick kick), 2:35
FMHS - Ryan Heriot 88 interception return (Rominick kick), 0:00
Third quarter
N/A
Fourth quarter
CHS - William Emory 19 pass from Garrett Miller (Sciba kick), 8:58
FMHS - DeLuca 9 run (Romenick kick), 6:30
Comments