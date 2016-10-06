Nation Ford batters with Rock Hill with Rygol-Stennett connection

It was probably just an oversight on someone's part, Nation Ford’s football team took the field at District Three Stadium Thursday night for warm-ups ahead of its game against Rock Hill, the scoreboard’s guest entry read “Fort Mill”, - the name of Nation Ford's biggest rivals.
Maybe that fired up Michael Allen’s Falcons. They took it out on the Bearcats either way in a blistering 70-28 win.
"It was a good job of execution," said Nation Ford (6-1, 2-0 Region 4-5A) head coach Michael Allen. "Our defense played a great game. They were fired up."
Nation Ford set a school record for points in a game. Senior quarterback Kirk Rygol threw for six touchdowns, with fellow senior Alex Stennett hauling in four of those.
The Falcons took an early lead on Corbin Tesimale’s 1-yard run, but the Bearcats quickly regrouped and with a 37-yard strike from Rock Hill (1-6, 0-1) quarterback Dre Robinson to receiver Qua Brice to move them into the red zone. Brice and Robinson would connect four plays later again to put the Bearcats on the board.
Rygol and Stennett worked their magic again near the end of the first quarter as the two connected for a 59-yard touchdown putting Nation Ford back ahead. Robinson and Brice again combined to answer, the QB hitting his fellow senior for their second scoring connection.
Both teams traded touchdowns like prize fighters swapping punches. Nation Ford came back to extend its lead on another Rygol-Stennett connection, which put the Falcons up 28-14, this time coming on a 25-yard score.
Nation Ford received the second half kickoff and again started marching down the field. Rygol moved the ball down the field with ease hitting several receivers before connecting with senior Rese Turner for a 16-yard touchdown to put the Falcons up 55-21 and put the game out of reach.
Turning point
The visitors bagged 21 points in the last 4 minutes of the first half to tilt a see-saw game in their favor. Bearcat turnovers provided an ample source of offense Thursday night, especially during the offensive burst - three touchdown passes from Rygol - that gave the Falcons some breathing room at halftime.
Critical
The Falcons’ defense had been impressive as they have not allowed more than 16 points a game since September begin. Rock Hill hadn’t allowed less than 27 points a game this year coming into the game.
The Falcons scored 20 points off Rock Hill turnovers in the first half. Nation Ford got a 43-yard interception return for a touchdown by Tesimale to put the Falcons up 21-7 after the point after in the first quarter. The touchdown killed a nice drive by the Bearcats and put the Falcons in a good position to start controlling the game.
Rock Hill fumbled the ball with about 3:45 left in the second quarter, their second turnover of the first half. Nation Ford would put together an eight play drive to take advantage of the Bearcats mistake and score to again extend their lead.
Before the end of the first half, Nation Ford's Ben Tuipulotu would intercept Robinson for the third turnover of the first half and again the Falcons would score before halftime off the turnover.
Star contributors
Stennett caught 11 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns, setting new single-game school records for receiving yardage and receiving TDs, while Rygol threw for 392 yards and six scores. Tesimale scored on offense and defense in a comprehensive Falcons win. Brice and Kenny Agurs both caught a pair of touchdown passes for Rock Hill; both were well over 100 yards receiving on the night.
On deck
Nation Ford takes on Byrnes in a non-region contest, while Rock Hill travels to Bob Jones Stadium to play Fort Mill.
Box score
Nation Ford 70, Rock Hill 28
Nation Ford 21;27;14;8;-;70
Rock Hill 7;14;7;0;-28
Scoring Summary
First quarter
NFHS - Corbin Tesimale 1 run (Skyler DeLong kick), 7:23
RHHS - Qua Brice 9 pass from Dre Robinson (Zhenya Deller kick), 5:37
NFHS - Alex Stennett 59 pass from Kirk Rygol (DeLong kick), 2:44
NFHS - Tesimale 43 interception return (DeLong kick), 46.4
Second quarter
RHHS - Brice 10 pass from Robinson (Deller kick), 11:09
NFHS - Stennett 25 pass from Rygol (DeLong kick), 8:37
RHHS - Kenny Agurs 3 pass from Robinson (Deller kick), 6:46
NFHS - Stennett 36 pass from Rygol (DeLong kick), 4:11
NFHS - Dewuan McCullum 20 pass from Rygol (kick failed), 1:10
NFHS - Stennett 27 pass from Rygol (DeLong kick), 18.9
Third quarter
NFHS - Rese Turner 16 pass from Rygol (DeLong kick), 9:23
RHHS - Agurs 36 pass from Robinson (Deller kick), 2:35
NFHS - Halen Burgess 3 run (DeLong kick), 1:42
Fourth quarter
NFHS - Josh Victorin 34 pass from Chris Layle (John Young 2-pt conversion), 10:38
TEAM STATISTICS
NFHS; RHHS
First downs;28;23
Rushes/yards;34-153;27-103
Passing;26-38-0;27-44-2
Passing yards;443;366
Fumbles/lost;2-1;2-2
Penalties/yards;10-68;6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING NFHS: Kirk Rygol 16-80, Rese Turner 7-24, Josh Victorin 3-15, Dewuan McCullum 1-15, Chris Layle 1-8, D.J. Robinson 4-7, Halen Burgess 1-3, Corbin Tesimale 1-1. RHHS: Dre Robinson 4-6, Desmond Buchanan 10-53, Narii Gaither 5-42, N’sylus Ford 4-12, Kenny Agurs 1-(-1), Logan McFadden 3-(-9).
PASSING NFHS: Kirk Rygol 24-35-0 392, Chris Layle 2-3-0 51. RHHS: Dre Robinson 26-42-2 359, Logan McFadden 1-2-0 7.
RECEIVING NFHS: Alex Stennett 11-252, Halen Burgess 6-70, Dewuan McCullum 4-61, Rese Turner 2-20, Josh Victorin 1-34, D.J. Robinson 1-5, Montre Miller 1-1. RHHS: Qua Brice 9-151, Kenny Agurs 8-117, Desmond Buchanan 4-22, Antonio Barber 3-56, Narii Gaither 2-19, Tay Marks 1-1.
RECORDS Nation Ford 6-1, 2-0 Region 4-5A; Rock Hill 1-6, 0-1.
