Gallery: Nation Ford ruthless in win over Rock Hill

Rock Hill hosted Nation Ford in a Region 4-5A game at District 3 Stadium Thursday, 10-6-2016.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Rock Hill hosted Nation Ford in a Region 4-5A game at District 3 Stadium Thursday, 10-6-2016.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Rock Hill hosted Nation Ford in a Region 4-5A game at District 3 Stadium Thursday, 10-6-2016.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Rock Hill hosted Nation Ford in a Region 4-5A game at District 3 Stadium Thursday, 10-6-2016.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Rock Hill hosted Nation Ford in a Region 4-5A game at District 3 Stadium Thursday, 10-6-2016.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Rock Hill hosted Nation Ford in a Region 4-5A game at District 3 Stadium Thursday, 10-6-2016.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Nation Fords Dewuan McCullum (88) returns the kick as Rock Hill hosted Nation Ford in a Region 4-5A game at District 3 Stadium Thursday, 10-6-2016.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Rock Hill's Narrii Gaither (26) carries the ball in the first half as Rock Hill hosted Nation Ford in a region 4-5A game at District 3 Stadium Thursday, 10-6-2016.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Nation Ford quarterback Kirk Rygol (12) carries the ball as Rock Hill hosted Nation Ford in a Region 4-5A game at District 3 Stadium Thursday, 10-6-2016.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Nation Fords Alex Stennett (2) celebrates after scoring a Falcon touchdown as Rock Hill hosted Nation Ford in a region 4-5A game at District 3 Stadium Thursday, 10-6-2016.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Nation Fords Corbin Tesimale (8) celebrates another Falcon touchdown in first half play as Rock Hill hosted Nation Ford in a region 4-5A game at District 3 Stadium Thursday, 10-6-2016.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Nation Fords Corbin Tesimale (8) makes the reception and carries to the end zone as Rock Hill hosted Nation Ford in a Region 4-5A game at District 3 Stadium Thursday, 10-6-2016.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Rock Hill hosted Nation Ford in a Region 4-5A game at District 3 Stadium Thursday, 10-6-2016.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Rock Hill hosted Nation Ford in a Region 4-5A game at District 3 Stadium Thursday, 10-6-2016.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Rock Hill hosted Nation Ford in a Region 4-5A game at District 3 Stadium Thursday, 10-6-2016.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Rock Hill hosted Nation Ford in a Region 4-5A game at District 3 Stadium Thursday, 10-6-2016.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Rock Hill hosted Nation Ford in a Region 4-5A game at District 3 Stadium Thursday, 10-6-2016.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Rock Hill hosted Nation Ford in a Region 4-5A game at District 3 Stadium Thursday, 10-6-2016.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Rock Hill hosted Nation Ford in a Region 4-5A game at District 3 Stadium Thursday, 10-6-2016.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Rock Hill hosted Nation Ford in a Region 4-5A game at District 3 Stadium Thursday, 10-6-2016.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Rock Hill hosted Nation Ford in a Region 4-5A game at District 3 Stadium Thursday, 10-6-2016.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Rock Hill hosted Nation Ford in a Region 4-5A game at District 3 Stadium Thursday, 10-6-2016.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Rock Hill hosted Nation Ford in a Region 4-5A game at District 3 Stadium Thursday, 10-6-2016.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Nation Ford quarterback Kirk Rygol (12) looks down field as Rock Hill hosted Nation Ford in a Region 4-5A game at District 3 Stadium Thursday, 10-6-2016.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Rock Hill hosted Nation Ford in a Region 4-5A game at District 3 Stadium Thursday, 10-6-2016.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald
Rock Hill hosted Nation Ford in a Region 4-5A game at District 3 Stadium Thursday, 10-6-2016.
Jeff Sochko
Special to The Herald