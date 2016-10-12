High school football stat leaders headed into Week 8

Offensive
|Player
|Team
|GP
|Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Malik Williams
|CH
|7
|97
|894
|15
|Quentin Sanders
|LE
|6
|118
|739
|8
|Semaj Lakin
|CL
|7
|81
|572
|6
|Jerry Howard
|NW
|7
|76
|553
|9
|Farrika Grier
|LA
|6
|74
|532
|7
|Player
|Team
|GP
|Attps
|Comp.
|Int
|Yards
|TDs
|Gage Moloney
|NW
|7
|248
|158
|7
|2024
|19
|Dre Robinson
|RH
|7
|245
|152
|10
|1967
|13
|Kirk Rygol
|NF
|7
|191
|139
|4
|1901
|20
|Derion Kendrick
|SP
|6
|162
|95
|5
|1209
|9
|Trey Keels
|LE
|7
|91
|56
|4
|960
|11
|Player
|Team
|GP
|Recepts
|Yards
|TDs
|Wally Wilmore
|NW
|7
|40
|680
|7
|Alex Stennett
|NF
|7
|38
|665
|10
|Kenny Agurs
|RH
|7
|43
|651
|5
|Qua Brice
|RH
|7
|35
|541
|7
|Jae'vion Matthews
|YO
|6
|30
|534
|4
Defensive
Tackles
122- Ali Shockley, Northwestern
95- Bryson Cooper, South Pointe
91- Corbin Tesimale, Nation Ford
89- Cort Neely, South Pointe
84- Vinny Catan, Nation Ford
78- Dantavis Bowser, Northwestern
70- Caliph Brice, Northwestern
64- Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill; Patrick Mead, Fort Mill; J.T. Sanders, York
63- Grant Stevens, Fort Mill
61- Darryl Manning, Lewisville
56- Robbie Cshuta, Indian Land; Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill
55- Ladell Massey, Northwestern; John Young, Nation Ford; Zion McClinton, York
53- Alan Alford, Northwestern; Deedric Cousar, South Pointe; Dillon Howie, Indian Land
52- Ethan McGriff and Ira Grant, Chester
50- Christian Steele and D.J. Agurs, Northwestern; Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford
49- Ken’darius Frederick, South Pointe
48- Seth Wood, York; Cody Spires, Great Falls
47- Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford; Mikail Fourney, Lewisville
46- Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Radarrius Wright, Chester
45- Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville; Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe
43- Jene Thompson and Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Nick Truesdale, Rock Hill; Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill; Logan Teeter, Indian Land
42- Jordan Morris, Rock Hill; Dondre Douglas, York; Areon Walls, Northwestern
41- Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill
40- Josh Belk, Lewisville; Shamari Williams, York
39- Jarez Hardin, Chester; Tajh Reid-Stanley, York
38- Mike Derado, Fort Mill
37- Devardo Williams, Rock Hill; Harry Goodwin and Ben Tuipulotu, Nation Ford
36- Mel Plankenhorn, Fort Mill; Dantrell Simmons and Jalyn Reid, Chester
35- Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land; B.J. Davis and Eli Adams, South Pointe
34- Halen Burgess, Nation Ford
33- Ladarius Foster, Chester
32- Blayne Snow and Carlton Wilson, Nation Ford; Quay Hardin, Chester; Jamaal Smith, Rock Hill
31- Trevor Petrucci, Nation Ford; Chance Miller, Northwestern
30- Hayden Milley, Clover; Matt Klipa, Rock Hill; Zac Roberts, Great Falls.
Sacks
12- Darryl Manning, Lewisville
9.5- Radarrius Wright, Chester
7-Ethan McGriff, Chester; Jene Thompson, Lewisville
6- Na’Jaylin Sanders, Lewisville
5- Dondre Douglas, York
4- Josh Belk, Lewisville; Devon Chisholm, Clover; Eli Adams, South Pointe; Daryl Lowery, Chester
3.5- Jarez Hardin, Chester
3- Willy Clark and Blake Watson, Clover; Molique Mitchell and Matt Klipa, Rock Hill
2.5- Dillon Howie, Indian Land; Alan Alford, Northwestern
2- Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Blayne Snow, Matt Montgomery, Deandre Watkins and Jaylen Keels, Nation Ford; Bryson Cooper, South Pointe; Mel Plankenhorn, Fort Mill; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Cody VanCamp, York; Tyrus McCullough, Lewisville; Joc Davis, Kendrick Hicks and Devardo Williams, Rock Hill; Hayden Milley and Luke Trowbridge, Clover.
Fumbles recovered
2- Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford; Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville; Jordan Markowski, Patrick Mead and Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Pha’Leak Brown, Chester; Keenan Barnes, Lancaster; Dakota Ferguson, Rock Hill.
Forced fumbles
3- Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford; Patrick Mead, Fort Mill
2- Matthew Klipa and Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Dondre Douglas, York; Justin Reese and Eli Adams, South Pointe; Quinn Vandermark, Fort Mill; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land; Ben Bruckner, Nation Ford.
Interceptions
8- Quay Hardin, Chester
5- Ken’darius Fredrick, South Pointe; Chase Yoder, Lewisville
4- Ronnie Hughes, Fort Mill
3- Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill; Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Sean Tyson, Clover
2- Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill; Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford; Jamari Currence, South Pointe; Nigel McCullum and C.D. Catoe, Lancaster; Lakerri Adams, Hayden Milley, Clover; J.T. Sanders, York; Jamonte Jennings, Rock Hill; John Gregory, Indian Land; Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Kelton Talford, Great Falls.
Comments