October 12, 2016 9:21 AM

High school football stat leaders headed into Week 8

By Bret McCormick

Offensive

Rushing
 
Player Team GP Attempts Yards TDs
Malik Williams CH 7 97 894 15
Quentin Sanders LE 6 118 739 8
Semaj Lakin CL 7 81 572 6
Jerry Howard NW 7 76 553 9
Farrika Grier LA 6 74 532 7
Aaron Rice GF 7 75 528 6
Ant Foster LA 6 87 517 4
Jalyn Reid CH 7 60 463 6
Voshon St. Hill SP 6 82 447 5
Paul Moore YO 6 79 440 8
Mike Hill LE 7 49 429 6
Des Buchanan RH 7 70 424 1
Ronnie Hughes FM 7 76 409 6
Lee Massey IL 6 84 401 6
Ryan DeLuca FM 7 83 391 6
Kirk Rygol NF 7 102 362 4
Narrii Gaither RH 7 69 361 2
Willy Clark CL 7 38 359 6
Connor Owens CL 7 54 349 2
Tyquan McCray YO 6 52 253 0
SOURCE: Local schools
Passing
 
Player Team GP Attps Comp. Int Yards TDs
Gage Moloney NW 7 248 158 7 2024 19
Dre Robinson RH 7 245 152 10 1967 13
Kirk Rygol NF 7 191 139 4 1901 20
Derion Kendrick SP 6 162 95 5 1209 9
Trey Keels LE 7 91 56 4 960 11
Malik Williams CH 7 92 55 1 913 8
Ethan Mitchell YO 6 96 55 1 712 4
Ryan DeLuca FM 7 103 59 4 676 5
Jamias Shropshire LA 6 96 40 4 647 5
David Loughry IL 6 99 53 7 634 0
Shandon Cobb YO 6 91 69 2 532 4
Connor Henson GF 7 148 68 5 450 1
Garrett Miller CL 7 35 15 4 352 2
Jay Hildreth IL 6 43 24 2 213 0
Chris Layle NF 7 28 11 0 126 1
SOURCE: Local schools
Receiving
 
Player Team GP Recepts Yards TDs
Wally Wilmore NW 7 40 680 7
Alex Stennett NF 7 38 665 10
Kenny Agurs RH 7 43 651 5
Qua Brice RH 7 35 541 7
Jae'vion Matthews YO 6 30 534 4
Dewaun McCullum NF 7 24 480 3
John Erby CH 7 20 459 5
Halen Burgess NF 7 32 367 2
Mike Hill LE 7 19 366 4
Cordarius Tinsley LA 6 19 362 2
Dequez Harris NW 7 20 361 3
Ryan Albino IL 6 31 317 2
J.P. Pendergrass SP 6 23 311 3
Jamario Holley NW 7 23 279 3
Johnny Courtney LE 7 12 268 4
Voshon St. Hill SP 6 19 261 1
John Gregory IL 6 11 259 0
Jonathan Muhammad SP 6 10 249 3
Rodney Brown NW 7 14 244 3
Thomas Chrisley FM 7 17 232 2
SOURCE: Local schools

Defensive

Tackles

122- Ali Shockley, Northwestern

95- Bryson Cooper, South Pointe

91- Corbin Tesimale, Nation Ford

89- Cort Neely, South Pointe

84- Vinny Catan, Nation Ford

78- Dantavis Bowser, Northwestern

70- Caliph Brice, Northwestern

64- Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill; Patrick Mead, Fort Mill; J.T. Sanders, York

63- Grant Stevens, Fort Mill

61- Darryl Manning, Lewisville

56- Robbie Cshuta, Indian Land; Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill

55- Ladell Massey, Northwestern; John Young, Nation Ford; Zion McClinton, York

53- Alan Alford, Northwestern; Deedric Cousar, South Pointe; Dillon Howie, Indian Land

52- Ethan McGriff and Ira Grant, Chester

50- Christian Steele and D.J. Agurs, Northwestern; Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford

49- Ken’darius Frederick, South Pointe

48- Seth Wood, York; Cody Spires, Great Falls

47- Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford; Mikail Fourney, Lewisville

46- Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Radarrius Wright, Chester

45- Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville; Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe

43- Jene Thompson and Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Nick Truesdale, Rock Hill; Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill; Logan Teeter, Indian Land

42- Jordan Morris, Rock Hill; Dondre Douglas, York; Areon Walls, Northwestern

41- Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill

40- Josh Belk, Lewisville; Shamari Williams, York

39- Jarez Hardin, Chester; Tajh Reid-Stanley, York

38- Mike Derado, Fort Mill

37- Devardo Williams, Rock Hill; Harry Goodwin and Ben Tuipulotu, Nation Ford

36- Mel Plankenhorn, Fort Mill; Dantrell Simmons and Jalyn Reid, Chester

35- Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land; B.J. Davis and Eli Adams, South Pointe

34- Halen Burgess, Nation Ford

33- Ladarius Foster, Chester

32- Blayne Snow and Carlton Wilson, Nation Ford; Quay Hardin, Chester; Jamaal Smith, Rock Hill

31- Trevor Petrucci, Nation Ford; Chance Miller, Northwestern

30- Hayden Milley, Clover; Matt Klipa, Rock Hill; Zac Roberts, Great Falls.

Sacks

12- Darryl Manning, Lewisville

9.5- Radarrius Wright, Chester

7-Ethan McGriff, Chester; Jene Thompson, Lewisville

6- Na’Jaylin Sanders, Lewisville

5- Dondre Douglas, York

4- Josh Belk, Lewisville; Devon Chisholm, Clover; Eli Adams, South Pointe; Daryl Lowery, Chester

3.5- Jarez Hardin, Chester

3- Willy Clark and Blake Watson, Clover; Molique Mitchell and Matt Klipa, Rock Hill

2.5- Dillon Howie, Indian Land; Alan Alford, Northwestern

2- Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Blayne Snow, Matt Montgomery, Deandre Watkins and Jaylen Keels, Nation Ford; Bryson Cooper, South Pointe; Mel Plankenhorn, Fort Mill; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Cody VanCamp, York; Tyrus McCullough, Lewisville; Joc Davis, Kendrick Hicks and Devardo Williams, Rock Hill; Hayden Milley and Luke Trowbridge, Clover.

Fumbles recovered

2- Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford; Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville; Jordan Markowski, Patrick Mead and Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Pha’Leak Brown, Chester; Keenan Barnes, Lancaster; Dakota Ferguson, Rock Hill.

Forced fumbles

3- Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford; Patrick Mead, Fort Mill

2- Matthew Klipa and Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Dondre Douglas, York; Justin Reese and Eli Adams, South Pointe; Quinn Vandermark, Fort Mill; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land; Ben Bruckner, Nation Ford.

Interceptions

8- Quay Hardin, Chester

5- Ken’darius Fredrick, South Pointe; Chase Yoder, Lewisville

4- Ronnie Hughes, Fort Mill

3- Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill; Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Sean Tyson, Clover

2- Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill; Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford; Jamari Currence, South Pointe; Nigel McCullum and C.D. Catoe, Lancaster; Lakerri Adams, Hayden Milley, Clover; J.T. Sanders, York; Jamonte Jennings, Rock Hill; John Gregory, Indian Land; Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Kelton Talford, Great Falls.

