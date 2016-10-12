SCHSL extends football season another week

The end of the high school football season in South Carolina has been pushed back another week.
On Wednesday, the South Carolina High School League Executive League committee voted 10-2 to move the end of the regular season back to Nov. 11 because of schools dealing with the effects of Hurricane Matthew.
The playoffs will begin Nov. 18 with state championships being held Dec. 16-17. The Class A and 2A games will be at Benedict College with Classes 3A, 4A and 5A set for Williams-Brice Stadium.
