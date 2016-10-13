Week 8 high school football preview: video, news and notes

Clover at Northwestern
Last week: Clover lost to Fort Mill 21-14; Northwestern was idle
Last meeting: Northwestern won 63-0 (2015)
Key players: CHS - Sr. WR DreQuinn Starr; Sr. LB Blake Wilson; Sr. DB Lakerri Adams; Jr. WB Connor Owens. NHS - Sr. DB Ali Shockley; Jr. OL K. D. Canaty; Sr. LB Caliph Brice; Sr. QB Gage Moloney; Sr. RB Jerry Howard; Jr. LB Christian Steele.
Need to know: Clover hasn’t won a region game since Oct. 31, 2014; Northwestern hasn’t lost one since Nov. 7, 2014.
Rock Hill at Fort Mill
Last week: Rock Hill lost to Nation Ford 70-28; Fort Mill beat Clover 21-14
Last meeting: Fort Mill won 20-7 (2015)
Key players: RHHS - Sr. DB Chesia Coleman; Sr. LB Kendrick Hicks; Sr. DB Nick Truesdale; Soph. RB Narrii Gaither. FMHS - Jr. RB Jackson Randall, Sr. WR/DB Gus Jarosz; Soph. DL Mel Plankenhorn; Sr. DB Mike Derado.
Need to know: Fort Mill can all but clinch a playoff spot with a win Friday against Rock Hill. The Yellow Jackets edged Clover last week and appear to have found another game-breaker to pair with Ronnie Hughes in Ryan Heriot. Expect to see more of him again this week, barring some new wrinkle from coach Ed Susi. This is gut-check time for the Bearcats, who haven’t given up 70 points in a long, long time. Maybe ever. A young defensive line will be tested by Fort Mill, which became the first team last Friday to outgain Clover on the ground this season.
Nation Ford at Byrnes
Last week: Nation Ford beat Rock Hill 70-28; Byrnes lost to Boiling Springs 42-28
Last meeting: never played
Key players: NFHS - Sr. DB Harry Godwin; Soph. LB Ashton Schaufert; Sr. DE Deandre Watkins; Sr. WR Halen Burgess. JBHS - Jr. WR Demarcus Gregory; Jr. RB Quez Mayes; Jr. LB Khalid Jones; Soph. LB Jalen Miller; Sr. CB Jordan Davis.
Need to know: Byrnes failed to scored 20 points or more in four of its seven games this season, unthinkable for the Rebels. Brian Lane’s team is floundering without a QB; Nation Ford couldn’t be in a more opposite situation with senior transfer Kirk Rygol beginning to find a rhythm. The Falcons’ offensive yardage has risen from 390 yards four games ago to 604 last Friday, and 35 points four games ago to 70 last week. This may not be the same group of Rebels, but a win Friday at Nixon Field would be a huge milestone for a burgeoning Nation Ford program.
Region 4-5A standings
Team
Overall record
Region record
Points scored
Points allowed
Nation Ford
6-1
2-0
253
125
Northwestern
6-1
1-0
259
128
Fort Mill
3-4
1-1
168
175
Rock Hill
1-6
0-1
196
253
Clover
5-2
0-2
186
131
York at Westwood
Last week: both teams’ games were postponed to Nov. 4
Last meeting: never played
Key players: YCHS - Sr. OL Danny Warren; Sr. WR Shannon Cobb; Jr. DL Kyle Ersek; Sr. LB J. T. Sanders; Sr. LB Ke’Trael Lytle. WHS - Sr. LB Dareius McCaskill; Soph. WR Cortes Braham; Jr. QB Elijah Heatley; Jr. RB Jaylen Riley.
Need to know: York served warning to its region rivals that it’s a new season with a 27-point dismantling of Richland Northeast two weeks ago. The Cougars are getting their offense together under new QB Ethan Mitchell, but the biggest improvement against RNE was defensive. The Cougars produced 11 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and allowed the fewest points (14) they’ve given up all season. They’ll be eager to grab a road win against the Red Hawks on Friday with a final three games against Lancaster, South Pointe and Ridge View looming.
South Pointe at Lancaster
Last week: both teams’ games were postponed to Nov. 4
Last meeting: South Pointe won 16-7 (2015)
Key players: SPHS - Soph. RB Joe Ervin; Jr. QB Derion Kendrick; Sr. LB Bryson Cooper; Jr. DB Justin Reese. LHS - FB Ben Rivers; Sr. QB Jamias Shropshire; Sr. DB Keenan Barnes; Soph. OL Fred Reid.
Need to know: This has developed into a good little rivalry, though it’s only really a rivalry if both teams are winning some of the matchups. That hasn’t happened yet with South Pointe taking all eight prior showdowns with the Bruins. But the last two were decided by 16 total points so Lancaster is on to something with its ball-control offense limiting the Stallions’ opportunities the last two games. Expect eight or so Stallion defenders in the box nearly every snap, so the Bruins will have to show they can consistently move the ball through the air to have a shot at a big upset. That’s something they haven’t done yet this season.
Region 3-4A standings
Team
Overall record
Region record
Points scored
Points allowed
South Pointe
5-1
1-0
170
111
Lancaster
4-2
1-0
143
96
York
2-4
1-0
175
178
Ridge View
5-1
0-1
189
184
Richland Northeast
4-2
0-1
208
125
Westwood
2-4
0-1
93
159
Camden at Chester
Last week: both team’s games were postponed to Nov. 4
Last meeting: Chester won 44-0 (2007)
Key players: Camden: Sr. LB William Cobb; Sr. QB Devin Beckley; Sr. WR Jo Jo Watson; Jr. RB Jericho Murphy. Chester: Soph. OL Wyatt Tunall; Sr. WR John Erby; Sr. DL Jarez Hardin; Soph. ATH Pha’Leak Brown.
Need to know: Camden has a nice offense, led by a big QB (Beckley) and a talented running back (Murphy). Their three losses have come against formidable opponents, including Hartsville, and the Bulldogs are a definite threat to win Region 4-3A. Jimmy Neal’s group may be the best team the Cyclones have faced this fall and the winner of Friday night’s game has a great shot at a home playoff game. Victor Floyd’s team’s record is pretty, but the next two weeks - at Fairfield Central next week - will determine if that resulted from an easier non-region schedule or if there really is some substance to this Chester team.
Columbia at Indian Land
Last week: Columbia’s game was postponed; Indian Land was idle
Last meeting: Columbia won 18-5 (2013)
Key players: CHS - Jr. RB Nate Miller; Soph. QB Jordan Puch; Jr. LB Drequan Goodwin; Sr. OL/DL Daryl Turner. ILHS - Soph. DB Dorian Williams; Soph. OL Erick Neil; Sr. QB/LB Logan Teeter; Sr. WR Ryan Albino.
Need to know: Four out of five teams from Region 4-3A make the playoffs so this is a big one for the Capitals and the Warriors. Both squads are likely to struggle against Camden, Chester and Fairfield Central, so, barring upsets in the coming weeks, this game could decide fourth place. Both teams are really young. Columbia has just four seniors on the roster, while Indian Land has been hit hard by injuries. Which team can step up in a big game and get a crucial result?
Region 4-3A standings
Team
Overall record
Region record
Points scored
Points allowed
Chester
6-1
1-0
287
93
Fairfield Central
5-2
1-0
204
110
Camden
3-3
0-0
186
185
Columbia
2-4
0-1
126
179
Indian Land
1-6
0-1
106
245
McBee at Great Falls
Last week: McBee’s game was postponed; Great Falls was idle
Last meeting: McBee won 84-0 (2015)
Key players: MHS - Sr. RB Dashonnell Wright; Jr. RB Richardo Wright. GFHS - Sr. ATH Aaron Rice; Jr. QB Connor Henson; Soph. DL/OL Dustin Smith; Jr. WR/DB Tommy Belk; Jr. LB/WB Gage Spinks.
Need to know: McBee sent a message to 1A opponents with its four-touchdown win over No. 3 Lewisville last week. Hopefully, the Panthers don’t find the need to hang another 84 points on the Red Devils, who are in a tough spot this season.
Region 2-A standings
Team
Overall record
Region record
Points scored
Points allowed
McBee
4-2
1-0
186
150
Timmonsville
2-5
1-0
137
141
Lamar
6-0
0-0
233
45
Lewisville
6-1
0-1
248
112
Great Falls
0-7
0-1
61
314
Comments