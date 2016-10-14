Chester Cyclones send seniors off with a big win over the Camden Bulldogs

Friday night was senior night in Chester, a night on which Cyclones fans paid tribute to some of their stars in their final home game. The Cyclones sent out their seniors as winners, though things got a little too close for comfort.
Chester put up 38 straight points in the second quarter, turning a back-and-forth tied game into a blowout at halftime. Camden put together a spirited second-half effort, but the Bulldogs were unable to draw any closer, as Chester earned a 58-33 victory over Camden.
“It was a great night (for our offense),” said Chester coach Victor Floyd. “We got off to a fast start, and the guys executed really, really well in the first half.”
Chester (7-1, 2-0 Region 4-3A) parlayed the stellar first half into a comfortable margin after 24 minutes, but Camden (3-4, 0-1) wasn’t finished. The Bulldogs kept Chester on its heels much of the second half, outscoring the Cyclones 26-13 in the final 24 minutes.
“We’ve gotta learn how to play with a lead,” Floyd said. “The second half, we didn’t play as well.”
Turning point
Chester’s five possessions of the second quarter all resulted in touchdowns, but one of those possessions loomed large in the win. The Cyclones held a somewhat precarious 15-7 lead as Camden began its possession at its own 42. The Bulldogs attempted to run a zone read, but the ball popped loose on the retracted exchange.
RaDarrius Wright dove on it, giving his team the ball at the Camden 46. Chester quickly took advantage of the only starting field position they held on the Bulldog side of the field in the first half, with a 22-yard Williams jaunt capping the rapid drive and extending the Chester lead to 23-7.
Critical
The Cyclone running game paid huge dividends all night, with three Chester rushers eclipsing the 100-yard mark. Chester tallied 410 yards of offense in the first half, allowing the Cyclones the cushion they would come to need in the second half.
Camden had five possessions in the second quarter, with all ending on punts, turnovers on downs or a fumble. The Bulldogs flipped the script in the second half, though, taking four possessions in a row to the house and keeping the game close.
On a night when the Cyclones seniors were honored, their youth also came up big. One key red zone play saw freshman Daniel Elkins had a tremendous chip block on a blitzing linebacker that freed Malik Williams for a touchdown run and satisfied his coach. I think were getting better on fhe offensive line week to week to week, said Floyd. It was a blitz by the inside linebacker, and he (Elkins) picked it up, and Malik (walked) in untouched.
Star contributions
Seniors Williams and Reid ran for nearly 240 combined yards and four scores. Sophomore Pha’Leak Brown filled in for an injured Reid, going for over 100 yards and drawing rave reviews from his coach. “Jalyn got a little dinged up, and that pressed a little more reps from Pha’Leak, and I thought he responded,” Floyd said. “I thought he gave us a boost at the right time. I’m real pleased with his effort.”
Camden quarterback Devin Beckley found the end zone twice on three-yard runs, turning in over 60 rushing yards. Bulldog running back Jericho Murphy also turned in a stellar effort, carrying 24 times for 135 yards and a score. Camden receiver Jorien Watson caught nine balls for 136 yards and a touchdown.
On deck
Camden will host Indian Land next Friday. Chester will travel to Fairfield Central. Both Region 3-4A contests are scheduled to begin at 7:30.
Chester 58, Camden 33
Camden
7
0
13
13
-
33
Chester
7
38
7
13
-
58
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
CH Terrence Mills 27 pass from Malik Williams (John Erby kick) 4:22
CA Jericho Murphy 4 run (Will Warnock kick) 2:37
Second quarter
CH PhaLeak Brown 29 run (Jalyn Reid pass from Williams) 11:43
CH Williams 22 run (Reid pass from Erby) 10:14
CH Reid 3 run (Williams run) 7:20
CH Reid 91 run (conversion failed) 5:10
CH Williams 11 run (Williams run) :57
Third quarter
CA Devin Beckley 3 run (Warnock kick) 6:32
CA Beckley 3 run (kick failed) 1:54
Fourth quarter
CH Brown 37 run (kick failed) 11:50
CA Jorien Watson 26 pass from Beckley (Warnock kick) 9:18
CA Murphy 5 run (conversion failed) 6:42
CH Brown 42 run (Erby kick) 5:18
