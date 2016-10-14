South Pointe Stallions quick out of the gate in beating Lancaster

The South Pointe Stallions scored on their first two possessions, and Voshon St. Hill had 116 yards and four touchdowns to lead the visitors to a 36-14 victory over the Lancaster Bruins Friday night.
The win gives South Pointe a leg up on a top challenger in the race for the Region 3-4A crown.
“I wish Newberry and those others had offered him earlier or he might have four a game,” Stallions coach Strait Herron said of St. Hill. “He got those offers this week and that took a lot of pressure off. He looked like he really enjoyed himself tonight.”
Turning point
Lancaster only trailed 19-7 with about two minutes remaining in the opening half, when Jamias Shropshire rolled left and threw downfield from his own 44. South Pointe defensive back Ken’Darius Frederick anticipated it the whole way and stepped in front of the intended receiver at the Stallions 33. The senior never broke stride and managed to outrun Shropshire to the end zone to make it 26-7 going into the half.
“He’s (Frederick) a super player, and I’m so happy for him that he got picked for the Shrine Bowl because he is very deserving. He does a great job reading what’s going on, and he breaks on the football really quick.”
Critical
Herron said kicker B.T. Potter is a weapon. He proved that Friday night not just with his field goal kicking. Most of his kickoffs sailed deep into the end zone to prevent a runback and force the Bruins to start at their own 20. He also helped win the battle for field position by pinning Lancaster deep on his punts. Out of 11 possessions, only one time did the Bruins start a drive beyond their own 22, and that was at their 42 late in the game. Three times Lancaster was forced to start inside their own 10. They did have one long touchdown drive, but the field position challenged a team that likes to run the ball and has a hard time playing catch-up to try to drive the length of the field every time they touched the ball.
“It’s great having B.T.,” Herron said. “When a team in high school football starts on the 20, the chances of scoring are less than 20 percent.”
Star contributors
St. Hill got his 116 yards on only 13 carries. Derion Kendrick was 16-for-24 for 213 yards passing. B.J. Davis also had an interception for the Stallions. Cordarius Tinsley had seven catches for 129 yards and a score for Lancaster. Jamias Shropshire was 15-for-25 for 176 yards and eight rushes for 39 yards for the Bruins. Ant Foster had 16 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown and Farrika Grier totaled 74 yards on 12 carries.
On deck
South Pointe will host Richland Northeast, while Lancaster will have a home date with York.
South Pointe 36, Lancaster 14
South Pointe
13
13
7
3
-
36
Lancaster
0
7
0
7
-
14
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SP - Voshon St. Hill 2 run (kick failed) 9:09
SP - St. Hill 9 run (B.T. Potter kick) 4:04
Second quarter
LHS - Ant Foster 3 run (Jacob Cato kick) 6:57
SP - St. Hill 1 run (2-point run failed) 3:51
SP - Ken’Darius Frederick 67 INT return (Potter kick) 2:15
Third quarter
SP - St. Hill 7 run (Potter kick) 8:18
Fourth quarter
SP - Potter 32 field goal 5:09
LHS - Cordarius Tinsley 38 pass from Jamias Shropshire (Cato kick) 4:11
Friday’s area results
Northwestern 40, Clover 21
Rock Hill 48, Fort Mill 28
Byrnes 42, Nation Ford 27
York 10, Westwood 8
South Pointe 36, Lancaster 14
Chester 58, Camden 33
Indian Land 13, Columbia 6
McBee 42, Great Falls 6
