Top-10 performances by local college football players (Oct. 15)

Dijuan Ussery, Missouri Western- The senior receiver had a huge game for the Griffins in a 55-47 loss to Pittsburg State (Kans.). Ussery, from Nation Ford, caught four passes for 155 yards and a touchdown – a 69-yard grab late in the first quarter. Ussery has a team-high 22 catches and four touchdowns in seven games, and his 27-yard-per catch average is second best nationally in NCAA Division II football.
Darryl Foster, Newberry- Chester’s Foster had a breakout game during the Wolves’ 34-19 win over Carson-Newman Saturday. The linebacker made nine tackles, with three for a loss and 1.5 sacks.
Nate Casey, Davidson- Westminster Catawba product made six tackles, with two for a loss, during the Wildcats’ 24-21 loss to Butler.
Nick McCloud, N.C. State- South Pointe’s McCloud made two tackles during the Wolfpack’s near-upset of Clemson on Saturday. The true freshman cornerback made a special teams tackle before another on Clemson’s ensuing offensive possession. McCloud has five tackles in four games for N.C. State.
Markell Castle, Newberry- Castle had a big afternoon for Newberry during the Wolves’ win over Carson-Newman. He made nine catches for 114 yards and a touchdown, a 23-yard catch that put Newberry in front for good.
Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State- It wasn’t the best game for New Mexico State, which fell 55-24 to Idaho, but Scott caught two passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. The former Rock Hill Bearcat snagged a 45-yard scoring pass late in the game, his second TD catch of the year.
Randall Dixon, Chowan- The former Rock Hill High QB completed 22-of-38 passes for a school-record 412 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions during the Braves’ 54-21 win over Virginia Union. Dixon also ran the ball four times for 16 yards. Dixon is second in the CIAA in total yards per game (277) and touchdowns (19).
Deryan Sanders, Monterey (Calif.)- Fort Mill’s Sanders scored three TDs as Monterey thumped Cabrillo 47-13 in California juco football. Sanders ran the ball twice for 61 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown run, and also caught six passes for 64 yards and two more TDs of 44 and 2 yards.
Jay Hood, Wingate- The sophomore from Lancaster caught his first college catches during the Bulldogs’ 49-6 win over Lenoir-Rhyne. Hood made three grabs for 38 yards.
Shaheem Sanders, Mesabi Range (Minn.)- Sanders, the sophomore from South Pointe, caught five passes for 128 yards and a touchdown during the Norse’s 28-21 loss to Dakota. Sanders also made two tackles.
Other locals’ performances
Taylor Sheets, Buffalo- Fort Mill’s Sheets kicked off three times during the Bulls’ 31-21 loss to Ball State, with one touchback.
Russell Hubbs, The Citadel- The linebacker/edge rusher from Northwestern recorded a quarterback hurry as the Bulldogs pulled off a huge win over FCS No. 5 Chattanooga.
Chris Bouyer, East Tennessee State- The Northwestern Trojan made one tackle during the Buccaneers’ 52-7 loss to Furman.
Andrew Komornik, Gardner-Webb- Komornik, from Nation Ford, punted 10 times during the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ 17-7 loss to Coastal Carolina. The sophomore’s punts averaged 43.7 yards, with a long of 57 and two downed inside the 20-yard line.
Montay Crockett, Georgia Southern- The senior receiver from South Pointe caught four balls for 28 yards during Georgia Southern’s 35-24 loss to Georgia Tech.
Rylan Wells, Jacksonville- The former Fort Mill QB completed 7-of-16 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown and three interceptions during the Dolphins’ 36-16 loss to Dayton. He also ran the ball eight times, losing 16 yards because of sacks, but scoring a touchdown.
Corey Neely, Marshall- South Pointe Stallion made one tackle during the Thundering Herd’s 27-21 win over Florida Atlantic.
Deshaun McFadden, North Carolina A&T- Rock Hill’s McFadden made one catch for seven yards during the Aggies’ 52-35 win over Bethune-Cookman.
Quan Caldwell, South Carolina State- The Chester product caught two passes for 12 yards during the Bulldogs’ 14-9 win over Howard.
Jerome Pettiway, South Carolina State- Pettiway punted eight times for a 41.4-yard average with one downed inside the 20 and a pair of punts longer than 50 yards.
Brandon Plyler, Concord (W.Va.)- The Fort Mill receiver product caught three passes for 61 yards during the Mountain Lions’ win over Notre Dame College (Ohio).
Ty Currence, Limestone- Currence – the former York Cougar – made five tackles, with one for a loss, during the Saints’ 28-17 win over Brevard.
Logan Ard, Limestone- South Pointe’s Ard hit three extra points during the Saints’ win over Brevard.
Shea Rodgers, Newberry- Rodgers punted three times for a 32-yard average, with all three penned inside the 20-yard line. He also kicked off five times with one touchback and recorded a tackle on one of his kickoffs.
Tony Gaston, Newberry- Lewisville’s Gaston made a tackle during the Wolves’ win over Carson-Newman.
Rondreas Truesdale, Newberry- Indian Land’s Truesdale ran the ball twice for four yards against Carson-Newman and had a pair of kickoff returns for 49 total yards.
Tony Godbolt, North Greenville- The Fort Mill grad made three tackles with one for a loss during the Crusaders’ 31-7 win over Tusculum.
Brandon Fisher, Tusculum- South Pointe’s Fisher made one tackle during the Pioneers’ loss to North Greenville.
Rashawn DuPree, West Texas A&M- The Fort Mill product made a tackle and broke up a pass during a West Texas A&M’s 42-14 win over Oklahoma-Panhandle.
Andre Foulks, Wingate- York’s Foulks made four tackles, including 1.5 for a loss, during the win over Lenoir-Rhyne. Foulks also recorded a pair of QB hurries.
Akiven Williams, The Apprentice School (Va.)- Lewisville product made two tackles during the Builders’ 45-36 loss to Louisburg.
Lorenzo Wells, Mesabi Range (Minn.)- Another South Pointe Stallion playing juco ball in Minnesota, caught two passes for 38 yards during Mesabi Range’s 28-21 loss to Dakota.
Trey Murdock, Minnesota West- The former Rock Hill Bearcat made eight tackles during Minnesota West’s 6-3 loss to Fon Du Lac Tribal.
Josh Wilkes, Butler Community College (Kans.)- The true freshman from South Pointe caught three passes for 122 yards and a touchdown during the Grizzlies’ 33-19 win over Air Force Prep Academy. Wilkes caught his 51-yard TD in the fourth quarter.
Daurice Simpson, Fullerton College (Calif.)- York’s Simpson returned a pair of punts for 64 total yards during the Yellow Jackets’ 77-18 win over Grossmont.
Davonta Blake, Monterey (Calif.)- Blake, a QB from South Pointe, completed 3-of-4 passes for 16 yards and a touchdown, and also ran the ball three times for eight yards.
Comments