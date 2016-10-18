Northwestern-Rock Hill rivalry football game moved back a week

The reshuffling of the South Carolina high school football schedule because of Hurricane Matthew-induced flooding left schools in the Upper State with two extra open weeks at the end of the season.
Because of that, Northwestern and Rock Hill have moved their regular season finale rivalry tilt from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4. That will give the Trojans and Bearcats a game sandwiched by two bye weeks, instead of two straight weeks without competitive action before the postseason.
The state playoffs now begin on Nov. 18 after flooding hit the Lowcountry hard for a second straight October.
Northwestern will host its football, band and cheerleading senior nights on Nov. 4. The JV game will be played as originally scheduled on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. at District Three Stadium.
Comments