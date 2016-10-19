Video: Hawgs of the Week winners from Week 8 high school football

Chester junior Quay Hardin leads the state in interceptions with eight in seven games. Cyclones coach Victor Floyd talks about why his standout defensive back is becoming a hot commodity among college coaches.
Fort Mill and Clover both took heavy losses in their Region 4-5A opener last week; the two teams face each other this week with an increased urgency to get a win and take a big step in the direction of postseason qualification.
Clover (5-0) hosts Nation Ford (4-1) Friday in a Region 4-5A opener with more hype than most would have guessed before the season. Jimmy Wallace and Bret McCormick preview the game at Clover's Memorial Stadium.