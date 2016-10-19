High school football stat leaders headed into Week 9

Offensive
|Player
|Team
|GP
|Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Malik Williams
|CH
|8
|114
|1018
|17
|Quentin Sanders
|LE
|7
|118
|739
|8
|Semaj Lakin
|CL
|8
|100
|674
|8
|Jerry Howard
|NW
|8
|88
|665
|12
|Farrika Grier
|LA
|7
|86
|606
|7
|Player
|Team
|GP
|Attps
|Comp.
|Int
|Yards
|TDs
|Kirk Rygol
|NF
|8
|233
|166
|5
|2306
|22
|Gage Moloney
|NW
|8
|272
|170
|7
|2206
|20
|Dre Robinson
|RH
|8
|245
|152
|10
|1967
|13
|Derion Kendrick
|SP
|7
|187
|112
|5
|1428
|9
|Malik Williams
|CH
|8
|107
|66
|1
|1106
|9
|Player
|Team
|GP
|Recepts
|Yards
|TDs
|Alex Stennett
|NF
|8
|43
|806
|12
|Kenny Agurs
|RH
|8
|46
|715
|5
|Wally Wilmore
|NW
|8
|40
|680
|7
|Jae'vion Matthews
|YO
|7
|37
|617
|4
|Qua Brice
|RH
|8
|43
|606
|8
Defensive
Tackles
132- Ali Shockley, Northwestern
107- Bryson Cooper, South Pointe
101- Cort Neely, South Pointe
92- Vinny Catan, Nation Ford
91- Corbin Tesimale, Nation Ford
79- Caliph Brice, Northwestern
78- Dantavis Bowser, Northwestern
77- Grant Stevens, Fort Mill
75- Patrick Mead, Fort Mill
74- J.T. Sanders, York
70- Deedric Cousar, South Pointe; Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill
69- Robbie Cshuta, Indian Land
68- Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill
64- Ladell Massey, Northwestern
61- Zion McClinton, York; Darryl Manning, Lewisville
60- Ethan McGriff, Chester
59- John Young, Nation Ford; Dillon Howie, Indian Land; Seth Wood, York; Ken’darius Frederick, South Pointe
57- Christian Steele, Northwestern; Ira Grant, Chester
56- Alan Alford, Northwestern; Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill
55- Cody Spires, Great Falls
52- Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Radarrius Wright, Chester; Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford
51- Devardo Williams, Rock Hill; Ben Tuipulotu, Nation Ford
50- D.J. Agurs, Northwestern; Ryan Heriot, Matt Klipa, Rock Hill; Fort Mill; Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford
49- Tajh Reid-Stanley, York; Areon Walls, Northwestern
48- Dondre Douglas, York
47- Trevor Petrucci, Nation Ford; Jordan Morris, Rock Hill; Mikail Fourney, Lewisville
46- Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe; Jarez Hardin, Chester
45- Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville; Mel Plankenhorn, Fort Mill
44- Nick Truesdale, Rock Hill
43- Quay Hardin and Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Jene Thompson and Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford
42- Tyreze Campbell, Chester; Shamari Williams, York
41- B.J. Davis, South Pointe
40- Josh Belk, Lewisville; Eli Adams, South Pointe
39- Mike Derado, Fort Mill; Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land; Blayne Snow, Nation Ford; Jalyn Reid, Chester
36- Zac Roberts, Great Falls; Chance Miller, Northwestern
34- Halen Burgess, Nation Ford; Jamaal Smith, Rock Hill
33- Carlton Wilson, Nation Ford; Daquan Brown, South Pointe; Ladarius Foster, Chester
32- Cody VanCamp, York
30- Hayden Milley, Clover; Trent Isenhower, Great Falls
29- Malik Barber and Jordan Gaines, Nation Ford; Jamari Currence, South Pointe; Josh Cairns, Fort Mill
28- Logan Hicks, Rock Hill; Jaylen Mahoney, South Pointe
27- Pha’Leak Brown, Chester
26- Ke’Trael Lytle, York; Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill; Travell Crosby, Nation Ford
25- Ronnie Hughes, Fort Mill; Travell Crosby, Nation Ford; Detorien Rawlinson, York.
Sacks
12- Darryl Manning, Lewisville
9.5- Radarrius Wright, Chester
7-Ethan McGriff, Chester; Jene Thompson, Lewisville
6- Na’Jaylin Sanders, Lewisville
5- Dondre Douglas, York; Eli Adams, South Pointe
4- Josh Belk, Lewisville; Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Devon Chisholm, Clover; Daryl Lowery, Chester
3.5- Jarez Hardin, Chester
3- Cody VanCamp, York; Willy Clark and Blake Watson, Clover; Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill; Kendrick Hicks, Molique Mitchell and Matt Klipa, Rock Hill; Jalen Pickett-Hicks and Bryson Cooper, South Pointe
2.5- Dillon Howie, Indian Land; Alan Alford, Northwestern
2- Christian Steele, Northwestern; Dwayne Davis, South Pointe; Blayne Snow, Matt Montgomery, Trevor Petrucci, Deandre Watkins and Jaylen Keels, Nation Ford; Mel Plankenhorn, Fort Mill; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Tyrus McCullough, Lewisville; Joc Davis, Chesia Coleman and Devardo Williams, Rock Hill; Hayden Milley and Luke Trowbridge, Clover.
Fumbles recovered
2- J.T. Sanders, York; Devardo Williams and Dakota Ferguson, Rock Hill; Ashton Schaufert and Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford; Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville; Jordan Markowski, Patrick Mead and Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Radarrius Wright and Pha’Leak Brown, Chester; Keenan Barnes, Lancaster.
Forced fumbles
3- Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford; Patrick Mead, Fort Mill
2- Matthew Klipa and Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Dondre Douglas, York; Justin Reese, Daquan Brown and Eli Adams, South Pointe; Quinn Vandermark and Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land; Ben Bruckner, Nation Ford.
Interceptions
8- Quay Hardin, Chester
5- Ken’darius Fredrick, South Pointe; Chase Yoder, Lewisville
4- Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Ronnie Hughes, Fort Mill
3- John Gregory, Indian Land; Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill; Sean Tyson, Clover
2- Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill; Ben Tuipulotu and Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford; B.J. Davis and Jamari Currence, South Pointe; Nigel McCullum and C.D. Catoe, Lancaster; Lakerri Adams, Hayden Milley, Clover; J.T. Sanders, York; Jamonte Jennings, Rock Hill; Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Kelton Talford, Great Falls.
Comments