High School Football

October 19, 2016 3:33 PM

High school football stat leaders headed into Week 9

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

Offensive

Rushing
 
Player Team GP Attempts Yards TDs
Malik Williams CH 8 114 1018 17
Quentin Sanders LE 7 118 739 8
Semaj Lakin CL 8 100 674 8
Jerry Howard NW 8 88 665 12
Farrika Grier LA 7 86 606 7
Ant Foster LA 7 103 582 5
Jalyn Reid CH 8 66 577 8
Voshon St. Hill SP 7 95 560 9
Aaron Rice GF 8 84 595 7
Ryan DeLuca FM 8 103 498 7
Des Buchanan RH 8 81 489 2
Ronnie Hughes FM 8 80 476 6
Paul Moore YO 7 86 459 8
Narrii Gaither RH 8 85 431 4
Mike Hill LE 7 49 429 6
Lee Massey IL 8 101 554 8
Connor Owens CL 8 63 385 2
Pha'Leak Brown CH 8 35 367 6
Willy Clark CL 8 39 362 6
Kirk Rygol NF 8 121 354 4
SOURCE: Local schools
Passing
 
Player Team GP Attps Comp. Int Yards TDs
Kirk Rygol NF 8 233 166 5 2306 22
Gage Moloney NW 8 272 170 7 2206 20
Dre Robinson RH 8 245 152 10 1967 13
Derion Kendrick SP 7 187 112 5 1428 9
Malik Williams CH 8 107 66 1 1106 9
Trey Keels LE 7 91 56 4 960 11
Ryan DeLuca FM 8 125 71 7 868 6
Ethan Mitchell YO 7 117 68 2 840 5
Jamias Shropshire LA 7 121 55 6 823 6
David Loughry IL 8 99 53 7 634 0
Shandon Cobb YO 7 91 69 2 532 4
Connor Henson GF 8 165 74 5 497 1
Garrett Miller CL 8 43 19 4 406 2
Jay Hildreth IL 8 59 37 2 314 0
Logan McFadden RH 8 36 30 1 278 2
SOURCE: Local schools
Receiving
 
Player Team GP Recepts Yards TDs
Alex Stennett NF 8 43 806 12
Kenny Agurs RH 8 46 715 5
Wally Wilmore NW 8 40 680 7
Jae'vion Matthews YO 7 37 617 4
Qua Brice RH 8 43 606 8
John Erby CH 8 23 579 5
Cordarius Tinsley LA 7 26 491 3
Dewaun McCullum NF 8 24 480 3
Halen Burgess NF 8 41 461 2
Mike Hill LE 7 19 366 4
Dequez Harris NW 8 20 361 3
J.P. Pendergrass SP 7 26 350 3
Ryan Albino IL 8 35 347 2
Rodney Brown NW 8 16 310 3
Voshon St. Hill SP 7 20 281 1
Jamario Holley NW 8 23 279 3
John Gregory IL 8 12 273 0
Johnny Courtney LE 7 12 268 4
Shandon Cobb YO 7 32 267 2
Jonathan Muhammad SP 7 11 265 3
SOURCE: Local schools

Defensive

Tackles

132- Ali Shockley, Northwestern

107- Bryson Cooper, South Pointe

101- Cort Neely, South Pointe

92- Vinny Catan, Nation Ford

91- Corbin Tesimale, Nation Ford

79- Caliph Brice, Northwestern

78- Dantavis Bowser, Northwestern

77- Grant Stevens, Fort Mill

75- Patrick Mead, Fort Mill

74- J.T. Sanders, York

70- Deedric Cousar, South Pointe; Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill

69- Robbie Cshuta, Indian Land

68- Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill

64- Ladell Massey, Northwestern

61- Zion McClinton, York; Darryl Manning, Lewisville

60- Ethan McGriff, Chester

59- John Young, Nation Ford; Dillon Howie, Indian Land; Seth Wood, York; Ken’darius Frederick, South Pointe

57- Christian Steele, Northwestern; Ira Grant, Chester

56- Alan Alford, Northwestern; Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill

55- Cody Spires, Great Falls

52- Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Radarrius Wright, Chester; Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford

51- Devardo Williams, Rock Hill; Ben Tuipulotu, Nation Ford

50- D.J. Agurs, Northwestern; Ryan Heriot, Matt Klipa, Rock Hill; Fort Mill; Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford

49- Tajh Reid-Stanley, York; Areon Walls, Northwestern

48- Dondre Douglas, York

47- Trevor Petrucci, Nation Ford; Jordan Morris, Rock Hill; Mikail Fourney, Lewisville

46- Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe; Jarez Hardin, Chester

45- Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville; Mel Plankenhorn, Fort Mill

44- Nick Truesdale, Rock Hill

43- Quay Hardin and Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Jene Thompson and Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford

42- Tyreze Campbell, Chester; Shamari Williams, York

41- B.J. Davis, South Pointe

40- Josh Belk, Lewisville; Eli Adams, South Pointe

39- Mike Derado, Fort Mill; Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land; Blayne Snow, Nation Ford; Jalyn Reid, Chester

36- Zac Roberts, Great Falls; Chance Miller, Northwestern

34- Halen Burgess, Nation Ford; Jamaal Smith, Rock Hill

33- Carlton Wilson, Nation Ford; Daquan Brown, South Pointe; Ladarius Foster, Chester

32- Cody VanCamp, York

30- Hayden Milley, Clover; Trent Isenhower, Great Falls

29- Malik Barber and Jordan Gaines, Nation Ford; Jamari Currence, South Pointe; Josh Cairns, Fort Mill

28- Logan Hicks, Rock Hill; Jaylen Mahoney, South Pointe

27- Pha’Leak Brown, Chester

26- Ke’Trael Lytle, York; Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill; Travell Crosby, Nation Ford

25- Ronnie Hughes, Fort Mill; Travell Crosby, Nation Ford; Detorien Rawlinson, York.

Sacks

12- Darryl Manning, Lewisville

9.5- Radarrius Wright, Chester

7-Ethan McGriff, Chester; Jene Thompson, Lewisville

6- Na’Jaylin Sanders, Lewisville

5- Dondre Douglas, York; Eli Adams, South Pointe

4- Josh Belk, Lewisville; Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Devon Chisholm, Clover; Daryl Lowery, Chester

3.5- Jarez Hardin, Chester

3- Cody VanCamp, York; Willy Clark and Blake Watson, Clover; Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill; Kendrick Hicks, Molique Mitchell and Matt Klipa, Rock Hill; Jalen Pickett-Hicks and Bryson Cooper, South Pointe

2.5- Dillon Howie, Indian Land; Alan Alford, Northwestern

2- Christian Steele, Northwestern; Dwayne Davis, South Pointe; Blayne Snow, Matt Montgomery, Trevor Petrucci, Deandre Watkins and Jaylen Keels, Nation Ford; Mel Plankenhorn, Fort Mill; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Tyrus McCullough, Lewisville; Joc Davis, Chesia Coleman and Devardo Williams, Rock Hill; Hayden Milley and Luke Trowbridge, Clover.

Fumbles recovered

2- J.T. Sanders, York; Devardo Williams and Dakota Ferguson, Rock Hill; Ashton Schaufert and Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford; Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville; Jordan Markowski, Patrick Mead and Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Radarrius Wright and Pha’Leak Brown, Chester; Keenan Barnes, Lancaster.

Forced fumbles

3- Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford; Patrick Mead, Fort Mill

2- Matthew Klipa and Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Dondre Douglas, York; Justin Reese, Daquan Brown and Eli Adams, South Pointe; Quinn Vandermark and Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land; Ben Bruckner, Nation Ford.

Interceptions

8- Quay Hardin, Chester

5- Ken’darius Fredrick, South Pointe; Chase Yoder, Lewisville

4- Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Ronnie Hughes, Fort Mill

3- John Gregory, Indian Land; Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill; Sean Tyson, Clover

2- Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill; Ben Tuipulotu and Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford; B.J. Davis and Jamari Currence, South Pointe; Nigel McCullum and C.D. Catoe, Lancaster; Lakerri Adams, Hayden Milley, Clover; J.T. Sanders, York; Jamonte Jennings, Rock Hill; Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Kelton Talford, Great Falls.

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Video: Hawgs of the Week winners from Week 8 high school football

View more video

Sports Videos