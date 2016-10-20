Week 9 high school football preview: videos, news and info

Northwestern at Nation Ford
Last week: Northwestern beat Clover 40-21; Nation Ford lost to Byrnes 42-27
Last meeting: Northwestern won 30-22 (2015 playoffs)
Key players: NHS - Jr. WR Jordan Starkes; Jr. OL Josiah Ivey; Jr. OL K.D. Canaty; Sr. QB Gage Moloney. NFHS - Sr. WR Alex Stennett; Soph. WR Dewuan McCullum; Soph. LB Ashton Schaufert; Jr. DB Ben Tuipulotu.
Need to know: Nation Ford came as close as ever to knocking off the Trojans in the 4A Division II state semifinals last season and a big reason was it didn’t let the Northwestern juggernaut roll over it early. The Trojans led 16-14 at halftime and it remained close in the second, the eventual state champs eeking out the win. This year’s Northwestern team has really gotten rolling the last three games, in which it’s outscored opponents 78-9 in the first half. The Falcons’ recent hot run fizzled last week in a loss to Byrnes; a strong start against the Trojans this Friday will be key to any hopes of immediate re-ignition.
Clover at Rock Hill
Last week: Clover lost to Northwestern 40-21; Rock Hill beat Fort Mill 48-28
Last meeting: Rock Hill won 28-17 (2015)
Key players: CHS - Jr. WB Semaj Lakin; Sr. FB/DE A.J. Pennington; Sr. DB Sean Tyson; Sr. WR DreQuan Starr. RHHS - Sr. LB Kendrick Hicks; Sr. DB Chesia Coleman; Sr. DB Nick Truesdale; Sr. WR Qua Brice.
Need to know: Rock Hill has won four out of five in this series; another victory Friday night would lock up a playoff spot in Region 4-5A for the Bearcats. The same could be said for Clover if it beats Rock Hill; the Bearcats’ 20-point win over Fort Mill hurt the Yellow Jackets in any potential tie-breaking scenario, which is based off of fewest points allowed. Rock Hill was plus-3 in the turnover margin against Fort Mill, proving yet again that when the Bearcats don’t turn the ball over, they’re pretty good.
Dorman at Fort Mill
Last week: Dorman lost to Spartanburg 41-21; Fort Mill lost to Rock Hill 48-28
Last meeting: Dorman won 48-17 (2014 playoffs)
Key players: DHS - Jr. RB Marcus Ratchford; Sr. WR Eli Buckley; Sr. OL T.J. Boyd; Sr. LB Tyrelle Earles. FMHS - Soph. DL Mel Plankenhorn; Jr. ATH Ryan Heriot; Sr. LB Jordan Markowski; Sr. ATH Ronnie Hughes.
Need to know: The Dorman Cavaliers won’t be happy after dropping a huge game and surrendering first place in the powerful Region 3-5A to rival Spartanburg last week. Fort Mill won’t be happy after getting blown out by Rock Hill thanks in large part to one miserable quarter, a game that could seriously hurt the Yellow Jackets’ postseason chances. This contest comes at an odd time, with both teams undoubtedly eager to jump back into region games that matter. It’ll be interesting to see how each side approaches this one, so obviously out of place in the schedule.
Region 4-5A standings
Team
Overall record
Region record
Points scored
Points allowed
Northwestern
7-1
2-0
299
149
Nation Ford
6-2
2-0
280
167
Rock Hill
2-6
1-1
244
281
Fort Mill
3-5
1-2
196
223
Clover
5-3
0-3
207
171
York at Lancaster
Last week: York beat Westwood 10-8; Lancaster lost to South Pointe 36-14
Last meeting: York beat Lancaster 46-7 (2013)
Key players: YCHS - Sr. LB J.T. Sanders; Sr. LB Ke’Trael Lytle; Sr. LB Dondre Douglas; Sr. WR Shandon Cobb. LHS - Sr. DL Houston Brantley; Sr. LB Desmond Ricks; Sr. WR Cordarius Tinsley; Soph. OL Fred Reid.
Need to know: It feels like this game might end up similarly to York’s last-second win over Westwood last week, i.e. low scoring. Both teams are bread-and-butter offenses that seem to struggle a bit when knocked out of their groove, be it the screen game for York, or hard-running between the tackles for Lancaster. Whichever can produce some unexpected offensive contributions should emerge victorious in a matchup of two speedy defenses.
Richland Northeast at South Pointe
Last week: Richland Northeast lost to Ridge View 28-14; South Pointe beat Lancaster 36-14
Last meeting: South Pointe won 34-24 (2015 playoffs)
Key players: RNHS - DL Javier Wallace; DL Daquan Holley; Jr. RB Tyquandre Davis; Jr. WR Jaquain Hills. SPHS - Sr. LB Deedric Cousar; Jr. DB/WR Scott Robinson Jr.; Sr. RB Voshon St. Hill; Sr. WR J.P. Pendergrass.
Need to know: The previously 4-1 Cavaliers are flailing after scoring just 28 points combined in region losses to York and Ridge View. A visit to South Pointe isn’t what the doctor ordered, especially against a Stallions team that’s really starting to hum. Junior QB Derion Kendrick didn’t throw any TD passes but had - on paper - one of his best games of the season against Lancaster, completing a nice percentage of passes and avoiding big losses when scrambling. If he continues his upward ascent, look out.
Region 3-4A standings
Team
Overall record
Region record
Points scored
Points allowed
South Pointe
6-1
2-0
206
125
York
3-4
2-0
185
186
Ridge View
6-1
1-1
217
198
Lancaster
4-3
1-1
157
132
Richland Northeast
4-3
0-2
222
153
Westwood
2-5
0-2
101
169
Chester at Fairfield Central
Last week: Chester beat Camden 58-33; Fairfield Central was idle
Last meeting: Fairfield Central won 40-7 (2015)
Key players: CHS - Soph. OL Wyatt Tunall; Sr. QB Malik Williams; Jr. DB Quay Hardin; Sr. RB/LB Jalyn Reid. FCHS - Sr. LB Darryl Camack; Jr. DB Quay McBride.
Need to know: This one is probably for all of the Region 4-3A marbles. Fairfield Central embarrassed Chester last season and coach Victor Floyd laid down the gauntlet afterward. The Griffins have been that doing to the Cyclones a lot lately, with seven straight wins in the rivalry. One factor that may lean in Chester’s favor; Fairfield Central hasn’t played in two weeks because of weather and a bye, so they may be a tad stale heading into a game in which the Cyclones have nothing to lose. Another factor potentially in Chester’s favor? Floyd’s team has rushed for an average of 333 yards in the last four games.
Poll: Who wins Friday's likely Region 4-3A title decider between @CHSCyclonesFB and @FCHSGriffins ?— Bret McCormick (@Bretjust1T) October 20, 2016
Camden at Indian Land
Last week: Camden lost 58-33 to Chester; Indian Land beat Columbia 13-6
Last meeting: never played
Key players: CHS - Jr. RB Jericho Murphy; Sr. WR Jo Jo Watson; . ILHS - Soph. QB Jay Hildreth; Sr. RB Lee Massey; Sr. ATH Logan Teeter; Soph. LB Robbie Csuhta.
Need to know: The Warriors got their crucial win over Columbia last week, so the question is whether they can build off of it and climb the region ranks again Friday night? These two teams have surrendered the most points in the region, but the Bulldogs have scored 100 more than Indian Land has in one less game. Ball control - especially limiting turnovers and working the clock - will be paramount for Michael Mayer’s team to get a result at home Friday night.
Region 4-3A standings
Team
Overall record
Region record
Points scored
Points allowed
Chester
7-1
2-0
345
126
Fairfield Central
5-2
1-0
204
110
Indian Land
2-6
1-1
119
251
Camden
3-4
0-1
219
243
Columbia
2-5
0-2
132
192
Timmonsville at Lewisville
Last week: Timmonsville lost to Lamar 58-8; Lewisville was idle
Last meeting: Timmonsville won 21-16 (1994)
Key players: THS - Soph. QB Jamaric Morris; Soph. WR Rasheim Lyde; Sr. FB/DL Chris Mack; Jr. RB Tyquan Eaddy. LHS - Sr. LB Keilan Renegar; Sr. LB Jene Thompson; Soph. RB Quentin Sanders; Jr. LB/OL Jaylen McFadden.
Need to know: It’s been a while since these two teams squared off, and while Bill Tate is still coaching on the Whirlwinds’ sideline, Bennie McMurray is no longer guiding the Lions to state titles. Will Mitchell’s 2016 Lewisville team was humbled by McBee then had an unexpected two weeks off; how will the Lions respond to that break, which should have helped them mend a few banged up players, and how ready will they be for a Timmonsville team that only just returned to school earlier this week because of hurricane damage? If Lewisville prevails Friday, it should clinch a playoff spot.
Great Falls at Lamar
Last week: Great Falls lost to McBee 42-6; Lamar beat Timmonsville 58-8
Last meeting: Lamar won 53-6 (2015)
Key players: GFHS - Soph. WR Tommy Belk; Sr. ATH Aaron Rice; Jr. QB Connor Henson; Sr. DL Artez Blackmon. LHS - Soph. RB Jacquez Lucas; Jr. LB/RB Jeblonski Green; Jr. RB Tyrik Herion; Jr. DE David Cribb.
Need to know: Another rough matchup for Great Falls, which heads to the state’s top-ranked 1A team Friday, Lamar. The Silver Foxes have a bunch of new pieces, but little else has changed with the usual bruising running and athletic and aggressive defense the two main keys.
Region 2-A standings
Team
Overall record
Region record
Points scored
Points allowed
McBee
5-2
2-0
228
156
Lamar
7-0
1-0
291
53
Timmonsville
2-6
1-1
145
199
Lewisville
6-1
0-1
248
112
Great Falls
0-8
0-2
67
356
