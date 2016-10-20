High School Football

October 20, 2016 5:02 PM

Week 9 high school football preview: videos, news and info

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

Northwestern at Nation Ford

Last week: Northwestern beat Clover 40-21; Nation Ford lost to Byrnes 42-27

Last meeting: Northwestern won 30-22 (2015 playoffs)

Key players: NHS - Jr. WR Jordan Starkes; Jr. OL Josiah Ivey; Jr. OL K.D. Canaty; Sr. QB Gage Moloney. NFHS - Sr. WR Alex Stennett; Soph. WR Dewuan McCullum; Soph. LB Ashton Schaufert; Jr. DB Ben Tuipulotu.

Need to know: Nation Ford came as close as ever to knocking off the Trojans in the 4A Division II state semifinals last season and a big reason was it didn’t let the Northwestern juggernaut roll over it early. The Trojans led 16-14 at halftime and it remained close in the second, the eventual state champs eeking out the win. This year’s Northwestern team has really gotten rolling the last three games, in which it’s outscored opponents 78-9 in the first half. The Falcons’ recent hot run fizzled last week in a loss to Byrnes; a strong start against the Trojans this Friday will be key to any hopes of immediate re-ignition.

Clover at Rock Hill

Last week: Clover lost to Northwestern 40-21; Rock Hill beat Fort Mill 48-28

Last meeting: Rock Hill won 28-17 (2015)

Key players: CHS - Jr. WB Semaj Lakin; Sr. FB/DE A.J. Pennington; Sr. DB Sean Tyson; Sr. WR DreQuan Starr. RHHS - Sr. LB Kendrick Hicks; Sr. DB Chesia Coleman; Sr. DB Nick Truesdale; Sr. WR Qua Brice.

Need to know: Rock Hill has won four out of five in this series; another victory Friday night would lock up a playoff spot in Region 4-5A for the Bearcats. The same could be said for Clover if it beats Rock Hill; the Bearcats’ 20-point win over Fort Mill hurt the Yellow Jackets in any potential tie-breaking scenario, which is based off of fewest points allowed. Rock Hill was plus-3 in the turnover margin against Fort Mill, proving yet again that when the Bearcats don’t turn the ball over, they’re pretty good.

Click through the infographic to see how much local teams rely on their leading receivers:

Dorman at Fort Mill

Last week: Dorman lost to Spartanburg 41-21; Fort Mill lost to Rock Hill 48-28

Last meeting: Dorman won 48-17 (2014 playoffs)

Key players: DHS - Jr. RB Marcus Ratchford; Sr. WR Eli Buckley; Sr. OL T.J. Boyd; Sr. LB Tyrelle Earles. FMHS - Soph. DL Mel Plankenhorn; Jr. ATH Ryan Heriot; Sr. LB Jordan Markowski; Sr. ATH Ronnie Hughes.

Need to know: The Dorman Cavaliers won’t be happy after dropping a huge game and surrendering first place in the powerful Region 3-5A to rival Spartanburg last week. Fort Mill won’t be happy after getting blown out by Rock Hill thanks in large part to one miserable quarter, a game that could seriously hurt the Yellow Jackets’ postseason chances. This contest comes at an odd time, with both teams undoubtedly eager to jump back into region games that matter. It’ll be interesting to see how each side approaches this one, so obviously out of place in the schedule.

Region 4-5A standings

Team

Overall record

Region record

Points scored

Points allowed

Northwestern

7-1

2-0

299

149

Nation Ford

6-2

2-0

280

167

Rock Hill

2-6

1-1

244

281

Fort Mill

3-5

1-2

196

223

Clover

5-3

0-3

207

171

York at Lancaster

Last week: York beat Westwood 10-8; Lancaster lost to South Pointe 36-14

Last meeting: York beat Lancaster 46-7 (2013)

Key players: YCHS - Sr. LB J.T. Sanders; Sr. LB Ke’Trael Lytle; Sr. LB Dondre Douglas; Sr. WR Shandon Cobb. LHS - Sr. DL Houston Brantley; Sr. LB Desmond Ricks; Sr. WR Cordarius Tinsley; Soph. OL Fred Reid.

Need to know: It feels like this game might end up similarly to York’s last-second win over Westwood last week, i.e. low scoring. Both teams are bread-and-butter offenses that seem to struggle a bit when knocked out of their groove, be it the screen game for York, or hard-running between the tackles for Lancaster. Whichever can produce some unexpected offensive contributions should emerge victorious in a matchup of two speedy defenses.

Richland Northeast at South Pointe

Last week: Richland Northeast lost to Ridge View 28-14; South Pointe beat Lancaster 36-14

Last meeting: South Pointe won 34-24 (2015 playoffs)

Key players: RNHS - DL Javier Wallace; DL Daquan Holley; Jr. RB Tyquandre Davis; Jr. WR Jaquain Hills. SPHS - Sr. LB Deedric Cousar; Jr. DB/WR Scott Robinson Jr.; Sr. RB Voshon St. Hill; Sr. WR J.P. Pendergrass.

Need to know: The previously 4-1 Cavaliers are flailing after scoring just 28 points combined in region losses to York and Ridge View. A visit to South Pointe isn’t what the doctor ordered, especially against a Stallions team that’s really starting to hum. Junior QB Derion Kendrick didn’t throw any TD passes but had - on paper - one of his best games of the season against Lancaster, completing a nice percentage of passes and avoiding big losses when scrambling. If he continues his upward ascent, look out.

Region 3-4A standings

Team

Overall record

Region record

Points scored

Points allowed

South Pointe

6-1

2-0

206

125

York

3-4

2-0

185

186

Ridge View

6-1

1-1

217

198

Lancaster

4-3

1-1

157

132

Richland Northeast

4-3

0-2

222

153

Westwood

2-5

0-2

101

169

Chester at Fairfield Central

Last week: Chester beat Camden 58-33; Fairfield Central was idle

Last meeting: Fairfield Central won 40-7 (2015)

Key players: CHS - Soph. OL Wyatt Tunall; Sr. QB Malik Williams; Jr. DB Quay Hardin; Sr. RB/LB Jalyn Reid. FCHS - Sr. LB Darryl Camack; Jr. DB Quay McBride.

Need to know: This one is probably for all of the Region 4-3A marbles. Fairfield Central embarrassed Chester last season and coach Victor Floyd laid down the gauntlet afterward. The Griffins have been that doing to the Cyclones a lot lately, with seven straight wins in the rivalry. One factor that may lean in Chester’s favor; Fairfield Central hasn’t played in two weeks because of weather and a bye, so they may be a tad stale heading into a game in which the Cyclones have nothing to lose. Another factor potentially in Chester’s favor? Floyd’s team has rushed for an average of 333 yards in the last four games.

Camden at Indian Land

Last week: Camden lost 58-33 to Chester; Indian Land beat Columbia 13-6

Last meeting: never played

Key players: CHS - Jr. RB Jericho Murphy; Sr. WR Jo Jo Watson; . ILHS - Soph. QB Jay Hildreth; Sr. RB Lee Massey; Sr. ATH Logan Teeter; Soph. LB Robbie Csuhta.

Need to know: The Warriors got their crucial win over Columbia last week, so the question is whether they can build off of it and climb the region ranks again Friday night? These two teams have surrendered the most points in the region, but the Bulldogs have scored 100 more than Indian Land has in one less game. Ball control - especially limiting turnovers and working the clock - will be paramount for Michael Mayer’s team to get a result at home Friday night.

Region 4-3A standings

Team

Overall record

Region record

Points scored

Points allowed

Chester

7-1

2-0

345

126

Fairfield Central

5-2

1-0

204

110

Indian Land

2-6

1-1

119

251

Camden

3-4

0-1

219

243

Columbia

2-5

0-2

132

192

Timmonsville at Lewisville

Last week: Timmonsville lost to Lamar 58-8; Lewisville was idle

Last meeting: Timmonsville won 21-16 (1994)

Key players: THS - Soph. QB Jamaric Morris; Soph. WR Rasheim Lyde; Sr. FB/DL Chris Mack; Jr. RB Tyquan Eaddy. LHS - Sr. LB Keilan Renegar; Sr. LB Jene Thompson; Soph. RB Quentin Sanders; Jr. LB/OL Jaylen McFadden.

Need to know: It’s been a while since these two teams squared off, and while Bill Tate is still coaching on the Whirlwinds’ sideline, Bennie McMurray is no longer guiding the Lions to state titles. Will Mitchell’s 2016 Lewisville team was humbled by McBee then had an unexpected two weeks off; how will the Lions respond to that break, which should have helped them mend a few banged up players, and how ready will they be for a Timmonsville team that only just returned to school earlier this week because of hurricane damage? If Lewisville prevails Friday, it should clinch a playoff spot.

Great Falls at Lamar

Last week: Great Falls lost to McBee 42-6; Lamar beat Timmonsville 58-8

Last meeting: Lamar won 53-6 (2015)

Key players: GFHS - Soph. WR Tommy Belk; Sr. ATH Aaron Rice; Jr. QB Connor Henson; Sr. DL Artez Blackmon. LHS - Soph. RB Jacquez Lucas; Jr. LB/RB Jeblonski Green; Jr. RB Tyrik Herion; Jr. DE David Cribb.

Need to know: Another rough matchup for Great Falls, which heads to the state’s top-ranked 1A team Friday, Lamar. The Silver Foxes have a bunch of new pieces, but little else has changed with the usual bruising running and athletic and aggressive defense the two main keys.

Region 2-A standings

Team

Overall record

Region record

Points scored

Points allowed

McBee

5-2

2-0

228

156

Lamar

7-0

1-0

291

53

Timmonsville

2-6

1-1

145

199

Lewisville

6-1

0-1

248

112

Great Falls

0-8

0-2

67

356

