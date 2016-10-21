High School Football

October 21, 2016 7:31 PM

The Herald’s Week 9 high school football scoreboard

By Sam Copeland

Northwestern at Nation Ford

Northwestern 7, Nation Ford 0, 1st QTR

Clover at Rock Hill

Clover 0, Rock Hill 0, 1st QTR

Dorman at Fort Mill

Dorman 0, Fort Mill 0, 1st QTR

York at Lancaster

York 7, Lancaster 0, 1st QTR

Richland Northeast at South Pointe

South Pointe 14, Richland Northeast 0, 1st QTR

Chester at Fairfield Central

Fairfield Central 7, Chester 7, 1st QTR

Indian Land at Camden

Indian Land 0, Camden 0, 1st QTR

Timmonsville at Lewisville

Lewisville 0, Timmonsville 0, 1st QTR

Great Falls at Lamar

Lamar 0, Great Falls 0, 1st QTR

