Dorman crushes Fort Mill in non-region game

The Dorman Cavaliers cruised through the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets for a 38-7 win, establishing their dominance early and never looking back in the non-region matchup.
“They are tough to stop,” Fort Mill coach Ed Susi. “You can’t get penalties and get behind to a team like that. I am proud of our effort in the second half.”
Dorman coach David Gutshall was coaching in his 500th game and came into Bob Jones Stadium looking for his team’s sixth win of the season. Fort Mill was just trying to right the ship after losing to Rock Hill last week. The two teams haven’t been that far removed from their last meeting in the 2014 playoffs, with Dorman again coming away from Fort Mill with a victory.
The Jackets took the opening kickoff and were putting together a good drive when Fort Mill quarterback Ryan DeLuca was picked off. The Cavaliers wasted no time moving the ball from that point, keeping the Jackets’ defense on its toes.
Offensively, Fort Mill struggled to move the ball and was often stopped behind the line of scrimmage for losses. Fort Mill put together its first decent drive toward the end of the third quarter. The Yellow Jackets capped the drive off with a Ronnie Hughes touchdown run.
Turning point
Dorman’s quarterback Jalen Fowler led a drive that spread between the first and second quarters which saw the Cavaliers extend their lead to 14-0 as they again mixed things up throwing and running the ball. The drive went 69 yards capped off with a touchdown run from Chase Tinsley on the 12th play. From that point, the Cavaliers never looked back as Fort Mill scrambled to catch up.
Critical
Dorman’s clock management was key, as it held the time of possession for the majority of the first half. The Cavaliers’ running game and offensive line helped to set up the read-option for Fowler, who led them offensively. Dorman had 20 first downs in the first half alone compared to Fort Mill’s four. The Cavaliers ran 38 first half plays compared to 18 from Fort Mill.
Star contributions
Fowler was a double threat for Dorman, rushing for 98 yards and throwing for 155. Fort Mill was led by Ryan Heriot, who rushed for 76 yards on 11 carries. Ethan Piercy caught three passes for 47 yards for the Jackets as well.
On deck
Fort Mill will travel across town to take on rivals Nation Ford. Both Nation Ford and Fort Mill will be looking to end the regular season on a high note before the playoffs start.
Box score
Dorman 38, Fort Mill 7
Dorman 7
21
3
7
-
38
Fort Mill 0
0
0
7
-
7
Scoring Summary
First quarter
D - Jalen Fowler four-yard run (Davis Rogers kick), 5:55
Second quarter
D - Chase Tinsley eight-yard drive (Rogers kick), 9:18
D - Fowler 15-yard run (Rogers kick), 4:35
D - Fowler three-yard run (Rogers kick), 23.2
Third quarter
D - Rogers 24-yard field goal, 9:44
Fourth quarter
FM - Ronnie Hughes nine-yard run (Kyle Romenick kick), 11;53
D - Zack Hillstock 22-yard run (Rogers kick), 8:59
