South Pointe rolls over Richland Northeast

Special teams was the name of the game, as South Pointe started with a 60-yard kickoff return by JP Pendergrass to set up an opening touchdown run in the Stallions’ 42-20 victory against Richland Northeast on Friday.
The next possession, Richland Northeast punted and Ken’Darius Frederick blasted through the Cavaliers for a 55-yard touchdown giving South Pointe a 14-0 lead. TheStallions held the Cavaliers to six straight punts and did not let them score until the second quarter.
South Pointe quarterback Derion Kendrick threw 28-yard and 5-yard touchdowns in the third quarter to Scott Robinson and Pendergrass.
Turning point
South Pointe’s first possession in the second half ended with a touchdown pass from Kendrick. The next possession South Pointe’s BJ Davis intercepted a pass by Charles Simons which gave the ball to the Stallions on Richland Northeast’s 25 yard line. The turnover led to another South Pointe touchdown, which gave it a 42-14 lead with six minutes to go in the third quarter.
Critical
Richland Northeast was set up multiple times by South Pointe turnovers, but the Stallions’ defense held the Cavaliers to punts instead of points.
Star contributors
After the three turnovers in the first half, Kendrick dominated for 114 yards with 3 touchdowns. Pendergrass also was a contributor as he hauled in two touchdown passes from Kendrick.
On deck
Nation Ford is on the road next week against region foe York.
Box score
South Pointe 42, Richland Northeast 20
R. Northeast
0
14
0
6
-
20
South Pointe
21
7
14
0
-
42
Scoring summary
First quarter
SP – Voshon St. Hill 2 run (B.T. Potter kick), 10:49
SP – Ken’Darius Fredrick 55 punt return (B.T. Potter kick), 8:52
SP – J.P. Pendergrass 24 pass from Derion Kendrick (B.T. Potter kick), 2:39
Second quarter
RNE – JaQuain Hills 16 pass from Charles Simons (Grayson Maxfield kick), 6:03
SP – Stevie Gilmore 85 kickoff return (B.T. Potter kick), 5:48
RNE – Charles Simons 2 run (Grayson Maxfield kick), 0:20
Third quarter
SP – Scott Robinson 28 pass from Derion Kendrick (B.T. Potter kick), 9:00
SP – JP Pendergrass 5 pass from Derion Kendrick (B.T. Potter kick), 6:01
Fourth quarter
RNE – Aloysius Jackson 6 run
Comments