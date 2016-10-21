Clover punishes Rock Hill with four-minute flurry

Clover muddied up the Region 4-5A playoff situation Friday night with a 38-22 win over Rock Hill.
The Blue Eagles dominated the last four minutes of the first half to take control of the game, and perhaps their playoff destiny. Fort Mill, Rock Hill and Clover (6-3, 1-3 Region 4-5A) all have a region win now, but the tie-breaker is points allowed, which leans heavily in Clover’s favor after allowing just 21 points to Fort Mill and 22 to the Bearcats (2-7, 1-3).
“Most of the time the team with the fewest turnovers wins and that was the case for us a few weeks ago against Fort Mill and that was the case last week when they played Fort Mill, and that was the case tonight,” said Clover coach Chad Smith.
Black, white and maroon balloons were released as the Bearcats ran on to the field for their Senior Night. Their Region 4-5A playoff hopes may have been attached to the strings as they floated away during a dismal first half. A week after dominating Fort Mill in a 20-point win with a plus-three turnover margin, the Bearcats threw two interceptions and fumbled twice in a disjointed offensive performance; three of the giveaways came in the second quarter when the visitors pushed ahead 30-7.
“Can’t turn the ball over in the first half, especially against a team like that and give them extra possessions,” said Rock Hill coach Bubba Pittman, whose team needs to beat Northwestern in two weeks to make certain of a playoff appearance.
Turning point
Twenty-four Clover points in less than four minutes just before the half lurched the game in the Blue Eagles’ favor.
Clover converted a fourth down at Rock Hill’s 35-yard line in the best possible way, quarterback Garrett Miller rolling right and firing to Hayden Milley, who caught the pass and staggered in for a touchdown with 4 minutes, 7 seconds left. Rock Hill then tried to convert its own fourth down - at its 26-yard line - but Logan McFadden’s pass popped up in the air and Chase Hill snagged the interception, returning it down to the Bearcats’ 1-yard line where Miller then scored to make it 21-7 with 3:05 seconds left.
A few plays later, Rock Hill fumbled and Willy Clark scooped the loose ball and angled away from chasing tacklers for a 45-yard defensive score with 2:19 seconds left in the first.
“We had that momentum,” said Clover senior linebacker Milley, “and we just kept riding it.”
There was still time for another Rock Hill turnover – a fumble – and Clover took advantage, Nicholas Sciba’s 30-yard field goal flying through the pipes as time expired, a 30-7 Blue Eagles lead giving Rock Hill plenty to discuss during the intermission.
Critical
Two stats revealed a perfect recipe for success for Clover: the Blue Eagles forced four Rock Hill turnovers, and had a 35-minute to 13 time of possession advantage. The Bearcat defense was on the field too long all night, beginning with a 7-minute first drive for Clover, which forced Pittman to go for it on fourth down deep in his own end three times in the first half.
“We had to stay on the football field,” he said. “Their offense was taking it down the field so we go for it on fourth down.”
Star contributors
Clark was a standout for the Blue Eagles, scoring on a 10-yard run in the first quarter in addition to his defensive touchdown. He ran hard, dropping his helmet at the end of every run to smash into tacklers. He tallied 20 carries for 139 yards and a TD and he teamed well with Semaj Lakin (68 yards and a TD) and Connor Owens (82 yards) in the Blue Eagles backfield.
“That’s the Willy we’ve been waiting for since the South Pointe game,” Smith said. “He’s been banged up and it’s hurt us in conference, but it looks like he’s back so I’m excited.”
Hill was a defensive leader for the Blue Eagles, picking off a pair of passes, including one that set up Miller’s second quarter touchdown.
Qua Brice and Kenny Agurs have been performing all year for the Bearcats and did so again Friday. Brice caught five passes for 96 yards and a touchdown, while Agurs had 87 yards and a touchdown on eight grabs.
On deck
Rock Hill has an unexpected bye week after its rivalry contest against Northwestern was pushed back a Friday to Nov. 4. Clover - with Region 4-5A play already wrapped up - hosts Boiling Springs in a non-region regular season-closer, but the game has also been pushed back to Nov. 4, according to athletic director Bailey Jackson.
Box score
Clover 38, Rock Hill 22
Clover;6;24;8;0;-;38
Rock Hill;0;7;15;0;-;22
First quarter
CHS - Willy Clark 10 run (kick blocked), 2:26
Second quarter
RHHS - Qua Brice 48 pass from Logan McFadden (Zhenya Deller kick), 7:46
CHS - Hayden Milley 35 pass from Garrett Miller (Chandler Huskey 2-point run), 4:07
CHS - Miller 1 run (Nicholas Sciba kick), 3:05
CHS - Willy Clark 45 fumble return (2-point pass no good), 2:09
CHS - Sciba 30-yard field goal, 0:00
Third quarter
RHHS - Nick Truesdale 98 kickoff return (Deller kick), 11:47
CHS - Semaj Lakin 4 run (Miller 2-point run), 5:30
RHHS - Kenny Agurs 19 pass from Dre Robinson (Narrii Gaither 2-point run), 0:46
Fourth quarter
N/A
TEAM STATISTICS
CHS;RHHS
First downs;23;16
Rushes-yards;65-366;11-(-10)
Passing;3-4-0;20-41-2
Passing yards;44;236
Fumbles-lost;1-0;2-2
Penalties-yards;11-89;5-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING CHS: Willy Clark 20-139; Connor Owens 9-82; Semaj Lakin 18-68; Garrett Miller 9-52; Chase Griffin 7-22; A.J. Pennington 1-2; Darrell Darling 1-1. RHHS: Qua Brice 2-7; Des Buchanan 2-6; Narrii Gaither 3-(-3); Logan McFadden 2-(-4); Dre Robinson 2-(-14).
PASSING CHS: Miller 3-4-0, 44 yards, 1 TD. RHHS: Robinson 11-24-1, 116 yards, 1 TD; McFadden 9-17-1, 120 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING CHS: Hayden Milley 1-35; DreQuan Starr 1-10; Owens 1-(-1). RHHS: Kenny Agurs 8-87; Qua Brice 5-96; Gaither 4-13; Buchanan 1-10; Tay Marks 2-30.
RECORDS Clover 6-3, 1-3 Region 4-5A; Rock Hill 2-7, 1-3.
