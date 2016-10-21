Northwestern staves off Falcons’ comeback to secure region crown

The Northwestern Trojans sprinted to a 28-0 lead in the first half and withstood a frantic second-half comeback from Nation Ford to defeat the Falcons 38-25 Friday night in Fort Mill.
The win, paired with Clover’s victory against Rock Hill, makes the Trojans the Region 4-5A champions. This game was a rematch of last year’s 4A Upper State final that Northwestern won 30-22.
TURNING POINT
The Falcons had scored 19 unanswered points and cut the lead to 28-19 going in to the final quarter. Northwestern then went on a 13-play drive that culminated in a Thomas Gettys 31-yard field goal, but more importantly took the clock down to 6 minutes, 55 seconds to play. Nation Ford quarterback Kirk Rygol then fumbled on the first play of the Falcons’ next drive, and two plays later Gage Moloney hit Rodney Brown between two defenders for a 49-yard touchdown that gave the Trojans an insurmountable 38-19 lead.
CRITICAL
Nation Ford shot itself in the foot with 12 penalties for 90 yards, including several offsides calls.
Kirk Rygol was running for his life all night and the Trojans sacked him at least seven times. Counting sack yardage, he ended up with 23 carries for 37 yards. Northwestern held the Falcons to only 65 yards rushing. Nation Ford had two straight three-and-outs in the middle of the second quarter while the Trojans were adding to their lead.
STAR CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Howard had 21 carries for 139 yards and six catches for 95 more. Gage Moloney accounted for three touchdowns for the Trojans.
“Shrine Bowl tailback,” said Northwestern coach David Pierce. “Put the ball in his hands and he's a beast. We had to do that tonight. The receiving core is a little depleted so you've got to go to the ground, and he answered the call tonight.”
ON DECK
The Falcons will host city rival Fort Mill Oct. 28. Northwestern will face Rock Hill on Nov. 4, a game that was bumped back a week.
“Our other option was a three-week layoff,” Pierce said. “I talked to ten college coaches and there's no model for a three-week layoff. We only have 19 days from the first of August to when the season starts. So three weeks off is too dulling to the senses and you can't really keep your knife sharp.”
BOX SCORE
Northwestern 38, Nation Ford 25
NW
14
14
0
10
-
38
NF
0
7
12
6
-
25
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
NW - Gage Moloney 5 run (Thomas Gettys kick) 8:38
NW - Tykilly Hall 18 pass from Moloney (Gettys kick) 2:40
Second quarter
NW - Jerry Howard 7 run (Gettys kick) 6:43
NW - Howard 41 pass from Moloney (Gettys kick) 2:38
NF - Alex Stennett 16 pass from Kirk Rygol (Skyler DeLong kick) 31.8
Third quarter
NF - Dawuan McCullum 3 run (kick failed) 9:36
NF - Rygol 19 run (kick failed) 2:51
Fourth quarter
NW - Gettys 31 field goal 6:55
NW - Rodney Brown 49 pass from Moloney (Gettys kick) 6:11
NF - Ben Tuipulotu 4 pass from Rygol (pass failed) 1:44
TEAM STATISTICS
NW;NF
First Downs;25;25
Rushes-Yards;32-160;35-65
Passing;20-29-2-0;36-54-2-0
Passing Yards;303;328
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;8-75;12-90
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING Northwestern: Jerry Howard 21-139; Antonio Heath 5-12; Gage Moloney 6-9. Nation Ford: Kirk Rygol 23-37; Rese Turner 4-10; DJ Robinson 3-7; Halen Burgess 1-3; Dawuan McCullum 4-8.
PASSING Northwestern: Moloney 20-29-2-0, 303 yards. Nation Ford: Rygol 36-54-2-0, 328 yards.
RECEIVING Northwestern: Jamario Holley 7-68; Howard 6-95; Ryan Kaoid 1-10; Jordan Starkes 3-52; Tykilly Hall 1-18; Rodney Brown 2-60. Nation Ford: Burgess 4-30; Montre Miller 9-71; McCullum 8-82; Ben Tuipulotu 5-21; Harry Goodwin 1-3; Turner 1-0; Alex Stennett 7-98.
RECORDS Northwestern 8-1, 3-0 Region 4-5A; Nation Ford 6-3, 2-1.
