October 21, 2016 10:51 PM

High school football roundup: Fairfield Central edges Chester

By Sam Copeland

Fairfield Central 28, Chester 21

The Fairfield Central Griffins scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to edge the Chester Cyclones 28-21 in a Region 4-3A game at Winnsboro Friday night.

After Fairfield Central took a 7-0 lead, Pha’Leak Williams scampered 51 yards to tie the contest at 7.

The Cyclones took a 14-7 lead in the second quarter on a two-yard run by Williams.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Griffins scored and cut it to 14-13 with 8 minutes, 37 seconds remaining in the game. Williams answered for Chester with a 71-yard run and the Cyclones were up 21-13.

The Griffins scored again midway through the fourth quarter and made the two-point conversion to tie it at 21-21 with 5:14 to play.

They won it with 3:30 left in the game on a three-play drive.

“I don’t know if you necessarily feel it going wrong, but we kind of put ourselves in a hole with a penalty, and we had, I don’t know, some bad plays down here,” Chester coach Victor Floyd said.

The win improved Fairfield Central to 6-2 overall and 2-0 in region play. The loss dropped Chester to 7-2 overall and 2-1 in the region.

Chester

7

7

0

7

-

21

Fairfield Central

7

0

0

21

-

28

First Quarter

FC – Suber-O’Neal 50 run (McManus kick), 10:13

C – Brown 42 run (Erby kick), 7:52

Second Quarter

C – Williams 2 run (Erby kick), 5:30

Fourth Quarter

FC – McManus 1 run (run failed), 8:37

C – Williams 71 run (Erby kick), 7:49

FC – Edmonds 8 run (Edmonds run), 5:14

FC – McManus 11 run (McManus kick), 3:30

On deck: Chester has a bye week before concluding its regular season Nov. 4 with a postponed game at Columbia High.

Camden 55, Indian Land 23

The Camden Bulldogs scored in every quarter and defeated the Indian Land Warriors 55-23 in a Region 4-3A battle at Camden Friday night.

Camden led 7-0 after one period and used a 20-point outburst in the second period to take a 27-10 lead at halftime.

Camden evened its record at 4-4 overall and 1-1 in the region. Indian Land dropped to 2-7 overall and 1-2 in region play with the loss.

Indian Land

0

10

7

6

-

23

Camden

7

20

7

21

-

55

On deck: Indian Land hosts Fairfield Central, while Camden takes on Columbia High.

