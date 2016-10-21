High school football roundup: Fairfield Central edges Chester

Fairfield Central 28, Chester 21
The Fairfield Central Griffins scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to edge the Chester Cyclones 28-21 in a Region 4-3A game at Winnsboro Friday night.
After Fairfield Central took a 7-0 lead, Pha’Leak Williams scampered 51 yards to tie the contest at 7.
The Cyclones took a 14-7 lead in the second quarter on a two-yard run by Williams.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Griffins scored and cut it to 14-13 with 8 minutes, 37 seconds remaining in the game. Williams answered for Chester with a 71-yard run and the Cyclones were up 21-13.
The Griffins scored again midway through the fourth quarter and made the two-point conversion to tie it at 21-21 with 5:14 to play.
They won it with 3:30 left in the game on a three-play drive.
“I don’t know if you necessarily feel it going wrong, but we kind of put ourselves in a hole with a penalty, and we had, I don’t know, some bad plays down here,” Chester coach Victor Floyd said.
The win improved Fairfield Central to 6-2 overall and 2-0 in region play. The loss dropped Chester to 7-2 overall and 2-1 in the region.
Chester
7
7
0
7
-
21
Fairfield Central
7
0
0
21
-
28
First Quarter
FC – Suber-O’Neal 50 run (McManus kick), 10:13
C – Brown 42 run (Erby kick), 7:52
Second Quarter
C – Williams 2 run (Erby kick), 5:30
Fourth Quarter
FC – McManus 1 run (run failed), 8:37
C – Williams 71 run (Erby kick), 7:49
FC – Edmonds 8 run (Edmonds run), 5:14
FC – McManus 11 run (McManus kick), 3:30
On deck: Chester has a bye week before concluding its regular season Nov. 4 with a postponed game at Columbia High.
Camden 55, Indian Land 23
The Camden Bulldogs scored in every quarter and defeated the Indian Land Warriors 55-23 in a Region 4-3A battle at Camden Friday night.
Camden led 7-0 after one period and used a 20-point outburst in the second period to take a 27-10 lead at halftime.
Camden evened its record at 4-4 overall and 1-1 in the region. Indian Land dropped to 2-7 overall and 1-2 in region play with the loss.
Indian Land
0
10
7
6
-
23
Camden
7
20
7
21
-
55
On deck: Indian Land hosts Fairfield Central, while Camden takes on Columbia High.
